Risk Arbitrage Today: Did A Small Bank Just Save The Cabela's-Bass Deal?

Here are the results of our first weekly M&A poll. Every Monday we will ask a timely question related to the arb world. With Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) price cut being announced after yesterday's closing bell, only two of the four choices can wind up being correct. 34% of you chose CAB. CAB now joins Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Alere (NYSE:ALR) as members of the 2017 price cut club.

PRICE CUTS 2017 POLL totals CAB 34 GNW 16 Neither will have a price cut 37 Both will have price cuts 14

Cabela's

Speaking of Cabela's, there is a bunch of news surroundng the company's deal with privately held Bass Pro Shops. The companies announced an amendment to the October 3rd Merger agreement between the hunting and the fishing retailers.

Cabela's shareholders will now get $61.50 per share as opposed to the $65.50 per share they were originally slated to receive. That works out to a 6% price cut.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is buying Cabela's bank assets and will then will resell the credit card portfolio to Capital One (NYSE:COF). Synovus will keep the bank's deposits, which total $1.2 billion.

Capital One had originally planned to buy all of Cabela's bank assets but ran into trouble with its regulator. COF had said it did not expect to get approval for acquiring the credit card business before Cabela's-Bass drop dead date of October 3, prompting the companies to look for an alternative.

Synovus' involvement serves as a creative workaround moving the Cabela's-Bass deal forward.

Three-and-a-half months ago the FTC asked Cabela's and Bass for more information. With the high regulatory scrutiny of retail deals these days Cabela's-Bass may not be a matter of when will the FTC clear as opposed to if they will. In yesterday's filing, Cabela's stated it is 'continuing to work closely and cooperatively with the FTC in its review of the proposed merger'. I remain cautiously optimistic that the companies will get FTC approval but I was surprised that Office Depot (NYSE:ODP)- Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) was blocked and that Rite Aid -Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is still up in the air with the FTC.

Synovus is a small southeastern bank with about 250 branches.

The companies expect the amended deal to close in the third quarter.

InvenSense

InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) announced today that all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for its acquisition by TDK Corporation. That includes CFIUS and the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act or HSR. In addition, the company has set May 17 for its special meeting of its stockholders to approve the deal. The companies say that assuming a positive vote, the transaction will close shortly after. INVN is being bought for $13 per share in cash.

TUESDAY'S PRE-ARBS

Each Tuesday we will highlight a stock or two that has been rumored to be bought. Likely it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today let's look at Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE)

Kate Spade & Company

Kate is in the news today as the handbag company reported weak first quarter results. Sales fell 1.2% to $271M. Direct-to-consumer comparable sales declined 2.4%, or 8.1% excluding eCommerce. Income from continuing operations was $1 million, or $0.01 per share compared to $11 million, or $0.08 per share, in the first quarter of 2016. The stock has been down about 6% following the weak report.

KATE has been exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives the past few months. According to today's filing, the Board is proceeding in a timely manner, but has not set a definitive timetable for completion of the process. Two weeks ago, Reuters reported that Coach (NYSE:COH) had made a bid for the company but Kate was going to spend more time negotiating a potential sale. Other suitors including Micheal Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) have been mentioned as well. Analysts say that Kate would offer Coach greater pricing power with department stores.

The question is will Kate's weak results affect a potential buyout?

Stillwater Mining Company

Like InvenSense, the Stillwater mining Company-Sibanye Gold Limited merger has cleared its CFIUS review. The committee ruled that there are there are no unresolved national security issues with respect to the transaction. With CFIUS completed, the deal is a large step closer to being finalized. Shareholders of both Stillwater and Sibanye will vote on the merger next Tuesday. Back in December, South African's Sibanye Gold agreed to buy Still water for $18 per share in an all cash deal.

IXIA

IXIA's (NASDAQ:XXIA) deal with Keysight Technologies, Inc is expected to close today. At closing IXIA's stakeholders will be paid $19.65 per share in cash.

Norsat International Inc.

Norsat International (NYSEMKT:NSAT) has received a higher bid. One of Norsat's largest shareholders, Privet Fund Management LLC, has made an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal to acquire Norsat for $11 per share in cash. Three weeks ago, Norsat agreed to bought by Hytera for $10.25 per share. Some background: Seven months ago, Privet offered to buy Norsat for $8 per share in cash and then last month sent a non binding letter raising their offer to $10.25 in cash.

Norsat's Board of Directors has created a special committee to review Privet's latest proposal. If, after reviewing the proposal from Privet, the Board determines that the offer by Privet is a "Superior Proposal", it will notify Hytera of that determination. Hytera will then have a period of five business days to offer to amend the terms of the Arrangement Agreement. Stay tuned.

MOCON, INC.

Mocon (NASDAQ:MOCO) is being bought by Ametek (NYSE:AME) for $30 per share in cash. Mocon is a leading provider of laboratory and field gas analysis instrumentation. The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of Mocon's shareholders and applicable regulatory approvals and is expected as early as late in the second quarter.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) has officially terminated its merger agreement with Anbang Insurance Group. The Company's Board of Directors is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and has received interest from a number of parties. The Anbang deal was for $26.80 per share in cash but FGL's stock has been trading above that price the past month, thanks to interest from those other suitors, including Bermuda-based reinsurance company Athene Holding. In a filing FGL said 'there can be no assurance that FGL's evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction'.

