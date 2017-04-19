Product Tanker Market Macro Update

Here we take a look at fundamentals driving this recent move as well as factors that will influence the market going forward.

Rates have been coming off depressed levels, leading to some optimism in the segment.

Note: This article was originally published April 1st on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Product Tankers provide the marine transportation of the refined products such as bitumen, fuel oil, cycle oils, edible oils, diesel/gasoil, kerosene, gasoline, clean condensates, and naphtha, among other substances.

Product tankers have coated tanks, typically epoxy, making them easy to clean and preventing cargo contamination and hull corrosion, though they must be cleaned as different cargoes are introduced.

Typically, there are four main classes of product tankers based on size. While there is some variation in dead weight tonnage, or DWT, that comes with each individual vessel, they are typically grouped in the following way: Handymax (35k DWT and below), MR (37k-55k DWT), LR1 (55k-79k DWT), LR2 (80k DWT and above). Once in a great while, you may see the Handy class referred to as MR1 and the MRclass described above referred to as MR2.

Companies engaged in this sector include, but are not limited to, Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA), Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS), and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Background

The Baltic Exchange Clean Tanker Index, or BCTI, is derived from benchmark clean products routes. Recently, the BCTI has seen a bit of a surge as noted in the 1-year chart below.

(Source: Investing.com)

This move has been propelled mostly by the MR and Handy classes, as these smaller vessels surpassed the larger LR1 and LR2 segment with regard to average earnings.

Rates for the week of March 17th to March 24th saw MR averages move from $12,041 to $19,438. Handy averages saw similar strength as they moved from $14,512 to $19,810, both surpassing LR2 averages at $14,055 and LR1 averages at $13,474.

Before we get to why the surge happened, it is important to understand what was behind the dismal 2016.

There were a couple reasons for the depressed state of product tankers in 2016. First, refinery runs barely moved at all. This was the result of product stocks that had built up in the preceding two years, with some regions reaching historic highs, leading to less demand for product tankers. Second, an oversupply of vessels contributed to greater competition among owners, leading to lower rates.

Currently

To better understand the market, let's break it down by regions, starting with the US Gulf.

Following several months of a dismal trans-Atlantic flows, Platts reported on March 20th that the market has witnessed around 1.06 million mt of distillates setting sail from the US Gulf Coast for arrival in Europe, which marks the first time since last November that US Gulf Coast exports have broken above 1 million mt.

This is as refineries in the US Gulf Coast come back from maintenance, meaning more product is available to export as runs ramp up. The timing couldn't be better, as reports of falling distillate levels in Europe have created the need for more imports.

Besides the return of Europe, Weber Weekly provided a great overview of the USG:

(Source: Weber Weekly)

This has left the one week and beyond forward tally of available MR vessels at lows typically reserved for summer months of just 25 units.

(Source: MJLF)

Over in Asia, refinery maintenance season has started and will continue through May. Estimates of up to 6% of capacity being off-line at times will create the need to either draw down stocks or increase imports. This has resulted in voyages destined for Asia out of the Atlantic Basin to increase modestly.

The strength in the Mediterranean region came from a few main drivers. There has been some solid enquiry for both the Handy and MR classes, much of it coming from the West African region. Additionally, recent bad weather in the Black Sea region created a backlog leading to port delays, further restricting available tonnage.

The UK saw strength begin to materialize in the MR market as well last week, due to WAF demand. This was followed up by robust enquiry for Handys as MR tonnage tightened. However, Handy tonnage tightened as a result. More interestingly, Handy ice-class vessels soon saw demand outweighing availability.

To cut a long story short - too late, perhaps - what we are witnessing is a tightening of tonnage on both sides of the Atlantic, which is key to the latest MR market strength and why the BCTI has been moving higher.

Analysts are divided on whether this strength can continue. MJLF stated that "this suggests the current bull run in MR rates could have legs". While Allied noted there are "mixed messages", and "it seems as though there is a difficult balance still being seen in the US Gulf and Black Sea/Med regions". Weber only went so far as to suggest that "rates will remain elevated through at least the upcoming week", but offered no further guidance.

While an explanation of the current market and its drivers can be helpful to those trading the market, buy and hold investors are likely more interested in the long-term outlook, so let's get to that.

Looking Ahead

There are several factors that are going to play a major role in charter rates for product tankers going forward. Here we discuss some of the more important ones.

Increasing Product Supply

A number of new refineries are set to come on-line in the coming years. This growth in net refining capacity is expected to result in greater exports. Of course, this increasing export capacity will require product tankers to carry the cargo to its final destination.

Take the Middle East, for example, where new capacity is exceeding regional demand growth, with plans for a further 2 million bbl/d through 2021. It benefits from locally sourced inexpensive feedstock, giving it a competitive advantage, and aims to sell much of this surplus to East Asia as well as Europe.

(Source: Scorpio Tankers)

Even just a fraction of this new capacity, if exported from Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura to Yokohama, will require a significant amount of tonnage.

The Middle East isn't the only area expanding refinery capacity.

(Source: Pyxis Tankers)

While supply is increasing in some regions, other key areas - such as Japan, Australia, and Europe - are seeing a reduction in refining capacity, which will require them to meet demand through increasing imports.

Ton Miles

Ton mile demand is just a fancy way of saying how far a ship must travel to deliver a specific cargo. The longer a ship is out to sea for a given cargo, the longer it is removed from the supply side, thus reducing available supply and creating a tailwind for rates. In short, less supply given a constant demand will produce higher prices (charter rates).

Increasing long haul routes have been contributing to robust ton mile demand in the product tanker segment. Between 2000 and 2016, ton miles have increased an average of 4.4% CAGR per year.

(Source: Scorpio Tankers)

Over the past decade, the US has emerged as a refined products powerhouse, becoming the world's largest product exporter.

(Source: Pyxis Tankers)

With the exception of a few nations that are close by, exports out of the USA represent a long haul, which is part of the reason that since 2006, CAGR ton mile demand has accelerated to an average of 5.4%.

However, significant other drivers in ton mile demand have also emerged.

(Source: Pyxis Tankers)

Changes in refinery locations, expansion of refining capacity in Asia and the Middle East, as well as a reduction in refining capacity (in places like Europe, Japan, and Australia, as noted earlier) should continue to contribute to robust ton mile demand.

This will be complemented by growing consumption in Latin America, Africa, and Asia and lack of refining capacity growth that will fail to keep pace with demand over the coming 5 years.

Overall, the trend spells out widening refinery dislocation, which means the product tanker market will continue to become less intra-regional and more long haul-focused.

(Source: Scorpio Tankers)

The only potential headwind I see on this front comes from slowing refinery expansion in the US, coupled with refinery expansion in places like the Middle East or major demand regions like Latin America and Asia. As US expansion begins to level out, we see a main driver of previous ton mile demand begin to level out as well. Supply coming online in the Middle East will begin to give Europe, Asia, and Africa a shorter haul option than that of the USA. Also, as key regions for US products (such as Latin America) see more capacity come on-line, the US could see slowing exports to that region. As noted earlier, regions like Latin America will still require imports, but that import growth may be tempered as some domestic refining capacity begins to come on-line.

So, while I am still bullish on ton mile demand, I see the potential for that to grow at a slower rate than has been witnessed over the last ten years.

Orderbook

Perhaps the biggest problem over the past couple years has been the large amounts of new tonnage hitting the water. This supply-side imbalance was the main contributor to the disequilibrium in the market.

But orders for newbuilds have slowed dramatically over the past year.

(Source: Scorpio Tankers)

That weakness can be attributed to a dismal charter market, which has inspired an apathetic attitude toward obtaining new tonnage, coupled with a limited availability of capital, as private equity has fled and banks have been reluctant to lend to this depressed industry.

This has led to a rapidly thinning orderbook.

(Source: Clarksons)

This situation should see demand for these vessels begin to outpace new tonnage hitting the water. However, 2017 looks to be a breakeven kind of year.

Take, for example, the MR segment. The current MR orderbook stands at just 5.3%, which is down from the recent peak in 2008 of 53%. 2017 is projected to see a fleet size increase between 2.2% and 2.6% (depending on the analyst) versus projected 2.1-2.5% demand growth.

Overall, the product tanker orderbook stands at just 4.7%, while the chemical tanker orderbook stands at a very manageable 10.5%.

Vessel Age

As new tonnage fails to keep pace with demand growth, another factor will be contributing to a rebalancing of the fleet: the demolition of older vessels. A brief look at the breakdown shows that several classes have a significant portion over 15 years of age.

(Source: Scorpio Tankers)

Normally, the 15-year-olds wouldn't be discussed as potential demolition candidates, but two recent IMO mandates will increase the probability of scrapping younger vessels. But first, let's review why this may be the case.

As a vessel begins nearing the end of its service life, the current market and future projections can greatly influence the decision to retire early or perhaps extend operations. Rates are often the deciding factor in this equation.

If rates are strong, we typically see vessels remaining on the water longer than usual, as strong charter rates more than cover the increased OPEX for older vessels.

On the other hand, if a vessel is nearing the end of its life and charter rates are dismal, perhaps even loss-making, it may find itself in the scrap yard sooner than expected. This decision rests on the severity of losses, coupled with the projected duration of the downturn, all while considering the vessel's age and financial needs.

For example, if a vessel is three years away from retirement, but currently operating in a loss-making environment projected to last five years, the decision is easy. But if the vessel is eight years from retirement, with a five-year bear market on the horizon, owners must take into account the current projected losses they will suffer in the bear market, and whether the bullish upturn will negate those losses and perhaps turn a profit. Of course, that can all be highly speculative. Which is why in horrific markets we sometimes see vessels ten years away from retirement being scrapped early.

But adding to that decision is the cost of special surveys. Special surveys are done at regular intervals to ensure the safe operation of vessels. However, as a ship ages, more care must be taken to ensure the integrity of a specific vessel. Remember, tankers usually have about a 20-25 year life span, so as it nears the end of its life, the inspection process grows more complex, expensive and time-consuming.

Now add into this equation the cost to comply with two major IMO mandates, one of which must be implemented following September 2017 at the next special survey, thus requiring a great-than-usual investment to keep it on the water. Shortly after that, in 2020, another mandate will kick in either requiring another expensive retrofit or the use of much higher-priced MGO (marine gasoil) to continue to sail.

The combination of all this means that some vessels 15 years or older will be considered for demolition, depending on the rate environment.

IMO Mandates

Starting September 2017 at next vessel's special survey, owners will have to install approved BWTS (Ballast Water Treatment System), which removes inactive organisms from ballast water prior to discharge. Retrofits in older tankers can be challenging from a design/installation standpoint, and the cost could be significantly higher than that in a younger vessel as a result.

Poten and Partners reported that "the prices for these systems vary depending on their type and level of sophistication, but the tanker owners that we have talked to indicate a range of $1.0 million for an MR product tanker up to $2.25 million for a VLCC (including installation) for a top of the line system".

The decision to implement a global sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020, revising the current 3.5% cap, was announced by the International Maritime Organization, or IMO, the United Nations regulatory authority for international shipping, on October 27th, 2016.

One way for ships to meet the requirements is by switching from heavy fuel oil to marine gas oil, which is approximately 80-100% more expensive. Depending on the type of vessel, bunker costs compose anywhere from 40% to 70% of total "on the water" operating expenses. Of course, older and less efficient vessels are likely the ones seeing the higher percentage, while newer designs, engines, etc. can reduce those costs.

Ships may also meet the SOx emission requirements by using approved equivalent methods, such as exhaust gas cleaning systems or "scrubbers", engine retrofits to dual fuel, LNG, or even methanol. An article I wrote on November 13th gives some detail and outlines the costs for these options.

Gibson Shipbrokers offered this insight:

"The announcement yesterday that the Ballast Water Management Convention will finally enter into force from September 2017 will have an impact on the older ships where many may not be considered viable to retrofit in terms of costs versus age and earnings potential. In all probability, next month we will learn from the IMO the timing of the implementation of the new global sulphur cap for marine fuels. Many stakeholders believe the global maximum permissible sulphur limit on marine fuel will be 0.5% (lower limits for the ECAs) and implementation will be brought forward to 2020. Both these pieces of legislation will impact on owners in terms of the expenditure required to comply with these regulations. We believe that the impact of both directorates will enhance the prospects for increased scrapping. Once again legislation will have a huge impact of fleet numbers going forward, similar to the impact of the introduction of double hulls in the 1990's."

Demand

Of course, no macro outlook would be complete without addressing the demand side. Demand growth is one of the most important factors when it comes to determining the future of almost any market.

The product tanker market had a lackluster 2016, due to significant stockpiles which dampened demand. In fact, global refinery runs were projected to have increased by only 300,000 bpd in 2016, the slowest in a decade. But as those stockpiles have been reduced, product tanker demand should increase.

Jefferies analyst Doug Mavrinac stated, "With refined products inventories likely de-stocked, and with both global oil demand and refining capacity additions likely to exceed 0.9-1 million bpd in 2017, we believe the corresponding increase in refined product tanker demand of around 5% should exceed the minimal levels of shipyard deliveries in 2017".

Conclusion

The surge in rates recently can be attributed to the MR and Handy segments, thanks to increasing action out of the USG and cargoes on the other side of the Atlantic heading to WAF. However, there isn't a clear consensus among analysts as to how long this trend will continue, making for a bit of a murky short-term outlook. However, on that note, I would like to leave you with a quote from MJLF:

But the medium- to long-term outlook for product tankers appears to be shaping up with a bit more certainty. Several factors appear to be contributing to firming up the market.

Increasing product supply looks to be coming on-line, but further away from end markets, which is widening refinery dislocation, and thus, hopefully, maintaining historically strong growth in ton mile demand.

A thinning orderbook looks to be setting up for demand growth outpacing vessel supply, perhaps as soon as 2018.

The aging global fleet will see demolitions aided by two major IMO mandates: the BWMC and the Sulfur Cap.

Finally, demand will continue to increase globally at a robust pace. Additionally, since product inventories have declined up to 50% in some regions, the glut which slowed product tanker trade in 2016 looks to become less of a headwind.

