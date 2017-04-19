Williams Or Its MLP: Which Is A Better Buy?

Deciding whether or not to buy Williams (NYSE:WMB) or its MLP (NYSE:WPZ) is a difficult decision and deserves to be brought to attention. There are large differences in dividends, the way you pay taxes, and the risk profiles of the two. After looking at a multitude of statistics and perspectives, WPZ seems to be a better buy at this time relative to WMB because it benefits from a higher level of current income and a better risk-adjusted return. WMB, however, is a great buy for institutions because the liquidity is significantly higher than that of WPZ.

Source: Williams

Differences In Total Return

On a trailing-twelve-month basis, WPZ has underperformed WMB. The total return for WPZ on this time frame has been 85.07%, while the total return for WMB has been 91.64%. Both returns are staggering, of course, as the surge in commodity prices YOY warrants these lofty returns. However, there's a notable difference in return on the YTD time frame. WPZ is up 8.51% versus WMB being down 2.54%. So, while WMB has had the stronger twelve-month return, WPZ is off to a better start in 2017.

Something interesting to think about with these two stocks is that WMB is significantly more liquid than WPZ. A trailing one-year average volume for WPZ is 846,000 shares, while a trailing one-year average volume for WMB is 6.69 million shares. This doesn't impact retail investors nearly as much as it does institutions. WMB has a 73.50% stake in WMB, holding just over 702 million shares, with the closest institution being FMR with a 2.76% stake holding 26.4 million shares. If FMR chose to liquidate, it would take nearly a month for the company to exit its stake based upon average daily volume. So, when these institutions buy into this name, they get locked in what is a relatively illiquid stock. At the end of the year, FMR even reported selling 2.5 million shares, which must have taken several trading days if not weeks to exit without the help of a dark pool.

Source: Bloomberg

When thinking about current yields, WMB has a yield of 3.95% and WPZ has a yield of 8.24%. WMB's yield has suffered since the downturn in commodity prices, as have many other midstreams' yields. The five-year growth rate is still strong, but the one-year growth rate of -46% factors in the significant cut from $0.64 each quarter to just $0.20. Now, the company did increase the yield by 50% last quarter due to the transaction between WMB and WPZ, which will help to decrease the negativity of that one-year growth rate.

Source: Bloomberg

WPZ has the 8.26% yield backed by two strong long-term growth rates. The three-year growth rate is 20.9% and the five-year growth rate is 19.56%. Now, if you notice below, the next dividend is projected to be significantly lower than the last two years' worth of quarterly distributions. This is also due to the transaction that was announced in January creating a dividend cut of 29%.

Source: Bloomberg

It's obviously worth mentioning the $11.4-billion transaction that was announced in January between WMB and WPZ. Both entities waived payment obligations under IDRs and converted WMB's GP interest into a non-economic interest. This led to the issuance of 289 million WPZ shares. What happened was that the WPZ dividend would be reduced by 29%, while the WMB dividend would be increased by 50%. The 50% dividend increase for WMB helped to offset the weakness of its dividend experienced after the cut during the downturn.

Yet, WMB stated that it would purchase $2 billion worth of WPZ units in a private placement, which was likely the cause of the drop in WMB and not in WPZ, despite that entity's distribution cut. The line "WMB expects to fund unit purchase with equity" is synonymous with dilution and, as a result, WMB shareholders were upset. While there were clearly other areas of the business that needed attention, such as the company's leverage, this transaction does have many benefits including a simplified structure, something we're seeing take place in the Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) family of companies as well.

There's the obvious caveat that investing in WPZ has certain tax advantages over WMB because WPZ is an MLP. Rather than being double taxed when it comes to dividends, WPZ's distribution just has a deferred tax liability such that taxes aren't owed until the position is sold (you don't get this benefit if you hold the MLP in an IRA). Considering that a large amount of shareholders from both WMB and WPZ reinvest their dividends, shareholders aren't often hit with a tax liability for several years as these stocks are highly favorable for long-term investors.

Risk Of WPZ Versus WMB

There're a few ways worth viewing risk with these two stocks. First, we can view it from volatility, Sharpe, and beta. Even analyzing their correlations to the broader equity market would be a decent gauge of risk. WMB's volatility chart is seen below and the stock has a trailing one-year volatility of 37.26%. Volatility is lower in recent months, however, with the last month exhibiting 27.04%, a significant reduction from the yearly value. That trailing-one-year figure should come down as 2017 progresses and I expect it to be under thirty by the time the year is out, absent another major shift in commodity prices.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

WPZ, on the other hand, exhibits lower volatility than WMB. On a trailing-one-year basis, the volatility of WPZ is 33.13%, about four percentage points lower than WMB. That might not seem like a huge difference but on risk-adjusted returns, every basis point counts. In a similar pattern to WMB, WPZ's volatility has been rolling off since early last year and now exhibits a trailing-one-month volatility of 23.15%. With lower volatility in the MLP and a higher dividend yield, it's tough to say that WMB is a better buy than its MLP. Yet, the capital appreciation component of WMB did surpass that of WPZ in the last twelve months.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

Thus, it's worth looking at the Sharpe ratios of these two. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, WMB's Sharpe is 2.44 and WPZ's Sharpe is 2.54. So, the Sharpe of WPZ, despite a lower capital appreciation component of total return, is higher than that of WMB. Versus the S&P 500, WMB has a beta of 1.79 and WPZ has a beta of 1.72. That's not a massive difference, but reinforces the point that WMB is riskier than its MLP. The correlation of WPZ to the S&P 500 is R = 0.442, whereas the correlation of WMB to the S&P 500 is R = 0.464. Again, also not a massive difference, but enough to say that WPZ has a lower correlation versus the S&P 500 than WMB does.

Within the realm of risk, it's also appropriate to discuss the fact that both entities are pursuing a debt reduction plan. WPZ reduced debt by $1.1 billion in Q4 2016 and, at last report, had paid down $1.35 billion in February 2017. WMB reduced debt by $75 million in Q4 2016, but has plans to scale up this effort to $500 million this calendar year. Excluding MLP-reported metrics like distributable cash flow, just for comparable purposes, WPZ's net debt/EBITDA is 6.1x using TTM EBITDA, while WMB's net debt/EBITDA is 9.47x. Both of these ratios are expected to drastically improve this year.

Conclusion

Over the last year, both WMB and WPZ have seen large increases in their stocks, but they are not traded equally. WMB has a significantly lower dividend yield than WPZ, but put up a larger amount of capital appreciation. WPZ is marginally less risky than WMB, but it's important to know that the risk-adjusted return of WPZ over the last twelve months is more favorable. I'd say retail investors should favor WPZ because of its risk-adjusted returns and higher level of current income, as well as tax advantages, but WMB is better suited for institutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.