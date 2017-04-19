S&P 500 Concentration Risk Impact

Recently, I posted on FactSet data relating earnings within S&P 500 across U.S. vs. global markets, commenting on the inherent risk of low degree sales/revenues base diversification present across a range of S&P 500 companies and industries. The original post is provided here.

Now, FactSet has provided another illustration of the 'concentration risk' within the S&P 500 by mapping earnings and revenues growth across two sets of S&P 500 companies: those with more than 50% of earnings coming from outside the U.S. and those with less than 50% of earnings coming from the global markets.

The chart is pretty striking. More globally diversified S&P constituents (green bars) are posting vastly faster rates of growth in earnings and a notably faster growth in revenues than S&P 500 constituents with less than 50% share of revenues from outside the U.S (light blue bars).

Impact of the concentration risk illustrated. Now, can we have an ETF for that?..