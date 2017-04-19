Mapping The Top Economic Indicators - April 2017

In today's post, we'll update the top 6 economic indicators as of mid-April 2017. The final 2 indicators for March were released on Tuesday morning. Each of the 6 indicators is updated with March data. For background on the top 6, see here.

The table below shows the current heat map for the top 6 indicators.

All of the 6 indicators remain green for this month. 3 of the indicators showed improvement, while 3 showed deterioration. None are even near a warning signal. This also means there is no trigger for the COMP indicator, which means there is no possibility for the SPY-COMP system to trigger this month. Here is a brief update on each of the 6 indicators.

Unemployment rate: March was another strong month for the employment rate, despite the weak reading in the headline jobs number. UER is down to 4.5%, below its 12-month SMA. No signs of weakness in this indicator.

Real retail sales: The March year over year change increased to 2.71%. Nominal sales were down month over month, but the real number was up.

Industrial production - This month's year over year change in IP slowed again to a 2.42% increase. Still growing and not near a recession, but this has been a weak point of the recovery for a long time now.

Permits - The March number was better than expected. Permits were up almost 17% over a year ago.

Leverage - The latest reading is -0.68. A slight deterioration from last month, but no signs of concern here.

Yield curve - Worse this month. Tightened again this month to 143 bps. Last July (2016), the yield curve tightened to 118 bps. It bears watching.

A mixed bag for the month, but nothing is signaling cause for recessionary concern. At least for now.

That's it for this month. In summary, all 6 individual economic indicators are currently green.