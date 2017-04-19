A Scenario Analysis For Crude Oil

Overview

The energy market (NYSE: USO) is increasingly complex given the numerous market players and geopolitical factors influencing the price trajectory. As a result, we have incorporated a scenario analysis into our price forecast that takes into account several factors that we feel have the greatest impact on the current outlook.

We will examine the recent developments in EIA supply and demand forecasts as well as a brief summary of our current price analysis sharing our perspective.

EIA Data Dive: April STEO

The April STEO suggested that the overall rebalancing of the oil market will remain a longer term situation complicated by OPEC intervention and increasing US shale production.

Production

The report suggested that US crude oil production will rise to 9.9 mmb/d in 2018 vs. expected 2017 production of 9.2 mmb/d. This represents a 0.2 and 0.1 mmb/d revision to both figures. This upward revision comes as oil prices have rebounded considerably from their lows of $26 and US shale oil has become more economical in the short-run.

Inventories

Current US crude oil stocks have risen 28.1% this year and stand at 533.4 tb. We attribute this increase to increasing shale production. The longer term inventory picture appears to suggest a greater pace of stock withdraws into 2H 2017 and 2018 potentially creating an environment of supply and demand rebalancing.

The EIA appears to be neglecting the possibility of an OPEC supply cut and have explicitly mentioned that they have not included a cut extension into their forecasts. This will provide further momentum for crude oil inventory draws beyond the current suggested pace. This is certainly an upside risk to current forecasts and is worth monitoring further.

Demand

On the demand side, little action in revisions has occurred. With that being said, continued momentum in current economic data including ISM figures and GDP will be critical in stabilizing demand expectations. China's GDP release is an example of this as continued growth from EMs and Asia are primary drivers of current crude oil demand estimates. Current demand expectations are for a 1.5 mmb/d rise in 2017 and a 1.6 mmb/d increase in 2018.

Product Markets

Crude oil product market signals are pointing to strength headed into the summer driving season. Current gasoline stock withdraws are indicating that current gasoline demand trends remain within the long-term, 5 year average for February through March. Strangely, the report cited that gasoline crack spreads have been the weakest since 2011. In March, gasoline inventories were bloated at the New York delivery hub. We would attribute the muted increase in crack spreads to the bloated inventories in New York and are expecting spreads to return to normal averages consistent with stronger demand given the larger than expected withdrawals seen at the end of Q1.

Meanwhile, continued strength in distillate demand is to be expected underpinned by better than expected economic growth.

Overall, the EIA STEO report indicated that current supply and demand trends continue to be complicated by rising US production despite stronger product demand. Greater economic growth will be essential to rebalancing the oil market in the near-term while overall supply shortages will begin to receive attention in the longer term as short-cycle investments greatly outweigh long-cycle investments.

BlackVault Scenario Analysis

We have recently incorporated a scenario analysis into our oil price forecasts to ensure a balanced average price target. The oil prices are best examined through an objective lens that ensures all scenarios are accounted for.

In our current scenario analysis, we have examined 3 major developments in crude oil markets. (1.) Crude oil demand growth y/y, (2.) US Production growth, (3.) OPEC Cut Compliance

We have included a bull, base, and bear case in our analysis and have incorporated the results into our price forecasts.

Source: BlackVault Investments Research

Our demand and US production base case forecasts are pulled from the EIA while our OPEC cut compliance examination is pulled from the OPEC MOMR and our own calculations. Our bull case for cut compliance assumes a cut extension and that it is 90% effective while a bear case assumes no cut extension and that production grows based on our current OPEC estimates.

Our price models incorporate analyst forecasts, our bearish and bull case, as well as our base case forecasts. The BlackVault model consists of base case forecasts while the total incorporates an average of all price models.

Below is a list of revisions and current estimates for both the BlackVault base case and the total model.

Source: BlackVault Investments Research

Currently, our models suggest that oil prices have moderate upside in the medium term. We remain bullish in the longer-term as the trajectory for prices remains upward and the current earnings cycle for E&Ps has turned from downward to upward.

Disclaimer

This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no way is acting as an offering and/or solicitation of securities or investment advice.

If you have any questions feel free to leave them in the comment section or message me directly. Thank you for reading and good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.