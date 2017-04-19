The Best Dividend Stock You've Never Heard Of

Given shares have been in a holding pattern for quite some time, there has never been a better time to scoop up this stock on the cheap.

Legacy Asset to describe an elite group of stocks that have rewarded investors for decades.

Today's article highlights one of my favorite Legacy Assets… Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

I coined the term Legacy Asset to describe an elite group of stocks that have rewarded investors for decades. Because of their entrenched market position, these top businesses can crank out oversized profits year after year. My approach is to buy them, kick up my feet, and cash the dividend checks.

For proof, you only need to look at the stock market's top performers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). In my years investing, I've found it's not the high flying tech startups that make investors the most money. Rather, it's the boring businesses which produce steady returns that build real wealth.

One of my favorites? Constellation Brands. The company began as a bulk wine purveyor in the 40's. Over time, the beverage giant expanded through the takeover of popular brands like Robert Mondavi and Clos du Bois.

Today, the firm tops the list of beverage distributors in the U.S. Its portfolio has grown to include a number of top labels, including Corona Extra and Modelo Especial. And while the stock gets little coverage in the press, the company has several traits to make my list of Legacy Assets.

1 Dividend Stock for the Next 10 Years?

First, I want to see a wide economic moat.

Every company needs some sort of advantage that keeps rivals from eating into their margins. When you're evaluating a stock on generation-like holding periods, we need a business that will hold up to competitive pressure.

Constellation's moat is more than a mile wide. Its large scale allows it to make the investments in marketing, bottling facilities, and supply chains needed to conquer market share. Such scale also allows the company to pressure suppliers, giving it a major edge over new challengers.

Customer loyalty is important, too. Once you've acquired a taste for a certain beer, most people rarely switch. People will gladly pay an extra dollar or two for a brand they trust.

You can see the strength of this moat in the company's financial statements. Constellation earns over 40 cents in gross margins for every dollar generated in sale. The company has been able to consistently crank out returns of equity in the mid-teens.

Sure, many businesses can earn margins and ROE's this high for a year or two. Competition, though, quickly brings these profits back down to average. When you see numbers like those generated from Constellation year after year, you know you're looking at a wonderful business.

Second, I want to see growth.

U.S. beers sales are exploding. The industry has been growing at a mid-teen clip for years. Better still, consumers are trading up to higher-margin brands, willing to pay a premium for a better tasting brew.

Constellation is on the front-line of this trend. Overall, the company's beer business continues to grow at a mid-teen annual rate - one of the top performers in the industry. Executives have invested a huge amount of resources into their top brands to keep up with surging demand.

Management is also looking to trim costs by using more aluminum cans. That's because they're cheaper and many consumers prefer them. Executives see a lot of room to cut expenses, given only 24% of Constellation's beer sales are canned versus the 56% industry average.

The combination of top-line growth and cost discipline should drive earnings for years to come. Analysts project earnings per share to grow at an 18% annual clip over the next five years, according to numbers compiled by Reuters.

Finally, I want a tidy dividend.

Constellation's yield won't knock your socks off. The company plows most of its profits back into operations to fund expansion. Today the stock pays a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 1.0%.

I expect that payout to keep growing, though. In their last investor meeting, executives projected the dividend to grow at a 10%+ annual clip over the next three fiscal years. As the yield on these shares start to rise, I think it could start grabbing the attention of more income investors. That would be a big catalyst for the stock.

Of course, this stock isn't a sure thing.

Any promised dividend hikes aren't in the bag. Many analysts fear the Trump Administration could slap a border tax on foreign imports, which would be bad news for beverage distributors like Constellation.

I'm not super worried, though. Yes, future payouts will depend on profits and cash flows. And of course, any increase would still need the green light from the board. Management, however, wouldn't have hinted at any dividend hikes unless they were sure they could deliver.

Trump is the biggest wild card. That said, the failure of Trumpcare shows the President might have a tough time getting controversial legislation through. The only people hurt by repealing Obamacare were ordinary folks who can't afford lobbyists. Can you imagine how hard it will be to pass a bill that will hit corporate profits?

The Bottomline on Constellation Brands

Bottom line: Constellation brands is a true legacy asset; it's a remarkable business that should grow like gangbusters over the next decade. And given shares have been in a holding pattern for quite some time, there has never been a better time to scoop up this stock on the cheap.

