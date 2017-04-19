Understanding Chevron's Evolving Political Risk To Tengiz

One can't overstate the importance of Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) operations in Kazakhstan to its current production and future growth. Of the company's 2.6 million net oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2016, 322,000 barrels of liquids and 529 million cubic feet of natural gas came from the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields. In the coming years, Chevron and its partners will invest over $36 billion in Tengiz to expand daily production and lengthen the life of the field. Chevron is also the largest private partner in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that transports the majority of both fields' crude oil through Russia to the Black Sea. Additionally, the company operates a valve pant and a polyethylene pipe plant in the region.

Source: 2016 Supplement Annual Report

Current State

Political conditions in Kazakhstan continue to evolve and pose a moderate risk to Chevron's operations. Risks primarily include a forced increase in public ownership, taxes or royalties and threats to the safety of company employees. As the situation evolves, one can expect power shifts between governing branches and groups, though a close examination points to future stability and maintenance of the basic status quo.

Current President Nursultan Nazarbayev came to power in 1989, before Kazakhstan's independence and the breakdown of the Soviet Union in 1991. Now a 76-year-old, Nazarbayev remains popular across groups and won his fifth term in 2015 with 98% of the vote. However, the regime can only be characterized as authoritarian, with instances and allegations of both human rights violations and corruption. Interestingly, dissent, especially against foreigner workers and foreign investment, has been suppressed. And Nazarbayev maintains close relations with both Russia and China as well as the West.

Another positive of the strong presidency has been the suppression of religious extremism. This suppression has muted the effects of ISIS and there have been only a few, limited attacks. However, Kazakhs have joined ISIS in Syria and Iraq and there remains a threat that these fighters will return to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is also facing a major economic slowdown following the collapse in oil prices and sanctions against Russia. Reserves have been depleted to support banks and the currency has devalued against the dollar. GDP growth has fallen from around 4% to below 1%.

Evolution from Nazarbayev Control

Though we are unsure of the exact reasons, in January of this year Nazarbayev called for the amending of the constitution to divest some of his powers to the Parliament and Government. Nazarbayev characterized the changes as a democratization and redistribution of power.

In the proposed system the President will maintain foreign policy and security power, but Parliament would now choose the cabinet and propose legislation. The Government branch would be accountable to Parliament, though the President would arbitrate differences and maintain the power to nullify Government actions.

This action appears to be a preparation for a political transition. It should be noted that Nazarbayev's daughter is a politician and her political party is now joined with his. Yet Nazarbayev has stated that he does not plan for his children to follow him in office. On its surface at least, the transfer of power to Parliament would mirror what recently occurred in neighboring Uzbekistan when President Karimov died. In that case, power had been shifted to Parliament and elite power groups. While they did prevented his daughter from taking rule, with the elite power groups mollified and appeased, selecting and transitioning to a new President has been smooth and without internal fighting.

Nazarbayev's party has strong control of the Parliament and he has successfully balanced power among the elite. More so than a religious or clan based solidarity affecting the coming transition, established power sharing among the elite should fill any vacuum as control shifts from Nazarbayev. However, while some power is shifting to the Parliament, recall that the new proposal maintains any new President's ability to nullify an act of Government and arbitrate clashes between Parliament and the Government. So a strong, authoritative presidency remains. Power should remain structured vertically through the President and a parliamentary democracy is not expected.

Conclusion

Be it age, economic conditions, or the growing ISIS threat, Kazakhstan's President Nazarbayev is preparing the political transition from his regime's control of the country. The process should transpire along the present course and in a similar fashion to Uzbekistan's recent change. Some increased democratization can be expected but a strong presidency will be supported by the underlying power sharing agreement. This status quo outcome will maintain Kazakhstan's history of support for foreign investment and foreign workers and continue to suppress religious extremism. On balance, the risk to Chevron's key Kazakhstan operations remains moderate.

