General Electric: Dubious Ex-Im Bank Head Selection Could Help

Perhaps Mr. Garrett knows the bank too well and knows what is not working with it and will attempt to fix it.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been a lagging industrial stock since the election as can be seen from the chart below. It has lagged both the broader market in the form of the S&P 500 and its industrial brethren as measured by The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI). All investors have definitely spent time banging their heads against something wondering when this industrial conglomerate is going to get its act together. While there is need to decipher the uncertainties there is one thing for certain, that President Trump has elected a new head for the Export-Import Bank and I'd like to see what this means for GE.

Source: Google Finance

Big industrial conglomerates such as GE has long been advocates of the Export-Import Bank. Let's first understand what the Export-Import Bank does. The Export-Import Bank is a government entity which finances and insures foreign purchases of products made by US companies. In most cases this bank is used when a foreign entity cannot secure the funds through commercial channels, essentially making the Export-Import Bank the lender of last resort. Though it's a lender of last resort big industrial conglomerates need it to survive otherwise there's too much risk for commercial banks to support loans for such equipment. President Trump recently nominated a longtime criticizer of the bank to head the bank so this move might not be all that great for companies such as GE.

The candidate that President Trump has elected is Scott Garrett who was a member of the US House of Representatives until January. He is a Republican that has voted against reauthorizing the bank while he was in Congress. Mr. Garrett believes that the bank is essentially an ATM machine for corporations to be able to continue to sell their products so it will be interesting to see how he manages the bank. My feeling is that he will place extra regulations on the bank which goes against what President Trump is trying to work for. President Trump is apparently a fan of the bank but it doesn't make sense why he would place a longtime cynic of the bank as its head.

For the better part of two years the bank has been pretty much nonexistent as it received no backing from the government itself. But because President Trump wants to make America great again it makes sense why he wants to reinvigorate life into this bank, but to me his nominee is a head scratcher. Perhaps Mr. Garrett knows the bank too well and knows what is not working with it and will attempt to fix it. Regardless, for GE to continue selling their locomotives, wind turbines, compressors, etc., they will need the assistance of the bank to be able to fund other countries to make these purchases so I believe it should be a good move for GE overall.

After an initial foray into GE that netted me a 25.8% return I actually initiated my second position in GE in late November and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE stay below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range and my cost basis.

I swapped out of Delta (NYSE:DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have saved some losses on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my larger positions and has done poorly, as I'm down 2% on the name, while it occupies roughly 8.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a speculative stock. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.9% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 12.7%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 7.3% while the market is up 4.6%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 16.0% 9.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 10.0% 4.0% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 9.0% 4.0% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 5.3% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 2.6% 7.4% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.6% 3.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) 0.5% 10.7% General Electric Company -2.0% 8.8% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -4.4% 5.0% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -6.9% 3.4% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.8% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -30.4% 0.4% Cash $ 20.52%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.