Don't Fight The Tape

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Fund Positioning April 2017

Going into April, VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's asset class positioning did not change materially. The Fund maintained its 81% allocation to stocks and 18.5% allocation to bonds. Regional equity positioning shifted to favor Pacific ex Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. The Fund's exposure to Europe ex U.K. was reduced and its position in Japan was removed. Within the U.S., the Fund now has less exposure to value and more exposure to growth.

March 2017 Performance Review

All eyes were on the U.S. Federal Reserve and Washington in March. The Fed increased interest rates from 0.75% to 1.00% and did not change its forecast for future rate hikes. In Washington, the Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act of 2017 before it could be voted on. The political focus is now on President Trump's ability to successfully implement his plans to cut taxes and invest in infrastructure.

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund performed very well in March, returning 1.31% versus 0.75% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index). The largest contributors to performance were the Fund's asset class and regional equity positioning. The Fund was overweight global stocks and underweight bonds, which was the right decision as global stocks outperformed bonds. The regional equity overweight positions in Europe ex U.K. and Pacific ex Japan were also significant contributors to performance. Both of these regions meaningfully outperformed the other equity regions. The largest detractors from performance were the regional equity overweight to the U.S. and the underweight position to the Emerging Markets. Cap and style positioning within the U.S. also detracted from performance due to the Fund's value over growth positioning.

On a since inception (5/11/16) basis, the Fund continues to outperform its benchmark with a return of 9.85% return versus 8.59%.

Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2017 1 Mo† Since Inception† Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.31 9.85 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.51 3.55 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg.1 0.75 8.59

Weight-of-the-Evidence: Indicators Continue to be Bullish on Global Stocks Over Bonds

The S&P 500® Index is now up 11.83% since the U.S. presidential election (period of 11/08/16 to 3/31/17). We are positioned for stocks to continue to rise even further, based predominantly on a strong technical composite reading. "Don't fight the tape" is Ned Davis's first rule of investing; they explain this as "the trend is your friend, go with the Mo (Momentum that is)." We intend to ride the market higher until the weight-of-the-evidence determines that the rally is over. The evidence below supports this positioning.

This chart shows the aggregate reading of the technical indicators that determine the allocation between stocks and bonds. Four of the five technical indicators are bullish; momentum, breadth, mean reversion, and seasonality. The only bearish technical signal is from an "overbought/oversold" indicator.

NDR Stock/Bond Technical Composite, 2012 to 2017

The next chart shows the macroeconomic and fundamental indicator composite. This composite of indicators, with its neutral to slightly bullish reading, tempers the conviction of the technical indicators.

The global Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI), Central Bank Monetary Policy, and Global SHUT indicators are bullish. PMI and global monetary policy are classic macroeconomic indicators designed to measure the health of an economy. SHUT is an acronym for Staples, Healthcare, Utilities, and Telecom (i.e., the defensive sectors). Typically, lagging defensive sectors have signaled a healthy overall equity market and therefore, this indicator is bullish. The bearish indicators in the composite include a stock/bond relative value indicator and the DSI Global Sentiment Composite. The DSI Global Sentiment Composite measures the short-term sentiment of futures traders in various global markets.

NDR Stock/Bond Macroeconomic/Fundamental Indicator, 2012 to 2017

The weight-of-the-evidence, therefore, continues to support a significant overweight to global stocks over bonds.

NDR Stock/Bond Composite Indicator, 2012 to 2017

Additional Resources

Download the full March 2017 Commentary PDF for in-depth details on Fund strategy, performance, and current positioning.

Visit the VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's page for more information.

