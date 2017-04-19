Play The Chinese Steel Cycle With ArcelorMittal

Longer-term though we continue to be firm on ArcelorMittal, the uptrend is still intact.

While it's difficult to get the timing exactly right these cycles are tradable.

The steel sector is plagued by price swings that are to a great extent produced by China, alternating acceleration and slowdown of demand.

We were fairly bullish on steel stocks in general, and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in particular not so long ago, but something has changed. In fact, it isn't rocket science. As we argued in the previous article, the world steel market is mostly beholden to China.

That's where most of the demand comes from, but also the most supply (China produces roughly half of the world's steel). What's most significant is the imbalance between the two, as China still suffers from a huge overcapacity in the steel sector.

The situation in China is fairly volatile. At times, the government (or local authorities) push on the stimulus accelerator, especially in infrastructure and construction, and the Chinese steel surplus diminishes, prices zoom up, and world steel stocks rally.

You can see this in effect in the following figure:

It's also not hard to guess what happens next. When the stimulus abates, as the Chinese periodically worry about the amount of leverage they have in the economy, then the whole process cranks into reverse.

Apparently we're in such a period, as you can see from the graph. These cycles tend to be reinforced by inventory build up and draw downs. Huge inventories get built up in expectation of rising demand, but this can be overdone which requires a period of inventory drawdowns which tends to collapse prices (from Business Insider):

China's statistics bureau said that crude steel output grew by 1.8% to 72 million tonnes in March, more than a million tonnes more than the previous record high of 70.653 million tonnes set one year earlier. The record-breaking monthly output followed news that Chinese iron ore imports rose to 95.56 million tonnes in March, the second largest monthly total on record. Over the year, that left imports at 1.054 billion tonnes, the largest 12-month total on record. It was also 8.9% higher than the total imported in the 12 months to March 2016. The voracious appetite for iron ore has contributed to Chinese port inventories ballooning to 131.35 million tonnes, according to data provided by Shanghai Steelhome, just shy of the all-time record peak of 132.45 million tonnes seen in late March.

So it looks like we're now in the down part of the cycle, but there are some rays of sunshine. Take for instance the Australian coking coal prices. They had a huge run up last year as the Chinese cut their own mining. This also lifted steel prices, just as the subsequent fall put additional downward pressure on prices.

But, as a result of bad weather, Australian coking coal, which is the world's biggest supplier, has zoomed up again and supplies are even disrupted.

In short, steel stocks, and especially the ones like ArcelorMittal which also mine a lot of iron ore, are still beholden to what's happening in China. However, there are a number of ways to lessen that impact:

Protectionism

Cost cutting

Demand

Chinese rationalization

Protectionism

The US (and here) and EU (and here) have introduced substantial tariffs on some Chinese steel products, and this has bolstered prices. It has even, as SA contributor Raul de Frutos showed, led to a considerable price difference between the US and China:

Such price differentials are probably not sustainable long-term, but they are still trending upwards.

Protectionism isn't always delivering a boost to steel stocks though, when the US government slapped tariffs onto Korean steel products, these disappointed and the effect was negative on steel stock prices.

For reference, ArcelorMittal was helpful in providing the exact details of the protectionist measures in the Q&A part of their Q4CC:

In the US, we have Anti-Dumping (AD) and Anti Subsidy (AS) duties in place on all three flat product categories: CORE, CRC and HRC. These measures are in place for five years. We have ongoing AD/AS cases on plate that we expect the final results in the first half of 2017. Anti-circumvention investigations have been initiated by the Department of Commerce (NYSE:DOC) for CRC and CORE from China (through Vietnam). In Europe, we have final AD duties on CRC and preliminary duties on HRC against China and on QP against China, and expect final duties to be voted in early February 2017 by the EU council. An additional AD investigation on imports of HRC from five additional countries (Brazil, Iran, Ukraine, Russia and Serbia) is ongoing as is the AS investigation for HRC imports from China. In December 2016, a new AD investigation has been initiated on imports of Corrosion resistant steel (HDG non-auto) from China

ArcelorMittal's cost

ArcelorMittal has, through its Action 2020 cost cutting program which delivered a $0.9 billion contribution to 2016 operating results. There is a detailed breaking down of Action 2020 in the Q&A part of their Q4CC.

This has enabled it to book a higher profit in Q4 despite falling production (-0.8%). It has also returned to profitability ($1.6B) in 2016, the first time in five years it has been profitable again.

More importantly, it has managed to reduce its debt load significantly, net debt fell from $15.7B to $11.1B in 2016, the lowest level in a decade, even if investors had to forego dividends as the company prefers to reduce debt.

Below you see how 2016 was really a low point in terms of margins but recovery has set in towards the end of the year.

Demand

Management was optimistic about 2017, in particular about the situation in the US and a turn-around in Brazil where they expect growth of 3%-4%. The optimism for the US was mostly founded on an expected infrastructure investment program by the government, but so far we have seen little to suggest that this will arrive anytime soon.

Since their biggest market is actually the EU, and this is what management said in the Q&A part of their Q4CC:

In Europe, ArcelorMittal expects the pick-up in underlying demand to continue, supported by the strength of the automotive end market, but apparent demand is expected to be modest at +0.5% to +1.5% in 2017 (versus growth of +1.5% to +2% in 2016).

Their prediction for China:

In China, following ASC growth of +1% to +1.5% in 2016, demand is expected to stabilize in 2017 (decline by -1.0% to 0% as the ongoing weakness in the real estate sector is expected to be offset in part by robust infrastructure and automotive end markets.

This might already run into some trouble as the car market in particular is experiencing quite a slowdown following a sales tax hike. We'll have to see how that develops, one month data might not be nearly enough for basing firm conclusions on, although it didn't come unexpected:

In January, the car manufacturers' group predicted a considerably slower 5% rise in China's car sales this year compared with 15% in 2016. A rush by consumers to benefit from a lower purchase tax drove record-setting monthly sales figures last year but cut into future purchases, dealers and analysts say.

Chinese restructuring

Below you see a graph depicting the development of Chinese steel overcapacity

You might wonder about 2015 and 2016, well, wonder no more, according to Handelsblatt:

Chinese steel production rose by 36.5 million tons in 2016 despite Beijing's claims that the country's potential production capacity had been reduced by 65 million, according to a Greenpeace study obtained by Handelsblatt. The German Steel Federation also found that China has failed to reduce its overcapacity. The country's excess steel production capacity stood at 364 million tons in 2016, about the same level as the year prior. "Overcapacity in the Chinese steel industry is expected to lie clearly above the 300-million-ton mark through 2020," said a spokesman for ArcelorMittal, a steel company based in Luxembourg.

China has produced fairly grandiose plans and intentions of restructuring the overcapacity in the steel sector, but in practice this hasn't been easy (witness the recent record production):

It leads to large layoffs which could lead to social unrest.

Banks fear big losses on their loan portfolios as a result of the restructuring (per FT)

There is widespread cheating to production cuts ( Reuters)

China seems to prefer to 'grow into' its excess capacity with endless rounds of stimulus programs.

But there is some good news. Chinese steel producers have swung back to profitability which should ease some restructuring fears, and the nation's first restructuring fund has seen daylight last week, the Siyuanhe Steel Industry Restructure Fund:

Participants in the fund include China Baowu Steel Group, China's largest steelmaker and the world's second-largest by crude steel output, with a 25 percent stake, WL Ross & Co. with 26 percent, US-China Green Fund with 25 percent, and China Merchants Finance Holdings Co. Ltd with a 24 percent stake.

Even the fund of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is participating in the $5.9B fund!

This also reminded us of the targets of the steel restructuring blueprint from MIIT, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (from Steelorbis):

Domestic steelmakers will have to cut their crude steel capacity by between 100 million metric tons and 150 million metric tons. Also, during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-20), the country's top 10 steel enterprises will raise their output from 34 percent of the nation's total to 60 percent. Furthermore, at the end of last year China's Central Economic Work Conference also called for mergers and restructuring across the steel industry.

Needless to say, even the beginning of execution of this will be rather beneficial for steel stocks around the world. The restructuring fund is supposed to be operational by June this year.

Conclusion

There are already tentative signs that the Chinese steel cycle might bottom out. The set up of a restructuring fund is a promising sign that at last real restructuring might ensue in China, and this is the single biggest possible boost for steel stocks, in our view.

The shares in ArcelorMittal are also heavily oversold and 25%+ off their recent highs:

We think the underlying picture is more benign, even if we're unlikely to get a US infrastructure boost anytime soon. As the SA Newsteam showed, ArcelorMittal shares were amongst the most undervalued large caps in the market, even when the price was a dollar above where it is when we're writing this.

Bar some catastrophe, we're unlikely to revisit the depth of the steel cycle last year, and even then the company is in considerably better shape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.