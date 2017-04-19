Bank Of America: Watch The Downside

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) beat analysts' consensus earnings estimates on Tuesday when the company released 1st quarter results. Bank of America's 1st quarter earnings were significantly better-than-expected, partly because of higher Net Interest Income compared to a year ago. While higher short term interest rates are a catalyst for Bank of America's earnings, I think investors already price higher Net Interest Income into shares. Investors need to watch the downside.

Stocks have done pretty well for investors in the last year. Since February 2016, share prices have edged higher and higher, prompting the question of when markets will correct. Since a lot of investors are sitting on significant unrealized capital gains, this is a very valid question. Take a look at Bank of America, for example, the bank's shares have soared in the last twelve months, making them vulnerable to profit taking.

Source: StockCharts.com

In terms of Bank of America's 1st quarter results, the bank couldn't have done a better job.

Bank of America said that it pulled in $22.2 billion in revenues, net of interest expense in the 1st quarter, seven percent more than a year ago when the company had revenues of $20.8 billion. Though revenues ticked up thanks to strong performance in all of the bank's businesses, Bank of America's total expenses remained flat at $14.8 billion. At the end of the day, Bank of America reported profits of $4.9 billion which compares favorably to profits of $3.5 billion in the 1st quarter last year. On a per-share basis, Bank of America's profit increased from $0.28 a year ago to $0.41 in the 1st quarter, reflecting a 46 percent Y/Y increase. Importantly, Bank of America's earnings beat analysts' consensus profit expectations by a decent margin. Wall Street was expecting a 1st quarter profit of $0.35/share.

Part of Bank of America's strong performance was due to higher Net Interest Income. Higher short term interest rates help banks make more money on their rate-sensitive assets, i.e. loans. Bank of America's 1st quarter Net Interest Income was $11.1 billion, a 5% improvement over the last year when the bank earned $10.5 billion in NII. Bank of America's Net Interest Income has risen in the last three quarters, and a continued rise in short term interest rates is expected to lift the bank's NII by $3.3 billion in the next twelve months.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's 1st quarter results were great, and the earnings beat was significant. Higher NII was sort of expected, and may be a driver of the bank's earnings in 2017. That said, though, I think higher Net Interest Income on the back of higher short term interest rates is already baked into Bank of America's shares today.

Your Takeaway

Investors currently only see the upside tied to the bank's Net Interest Income and higher short term interest rates, but downside risks have grown considerably in the last six months, and the stock market ignores news that give reason to be more cautious (Syria, North Korea, stock market valuation). As far as I am concerned, investors carefully need to watch the downside in stocks. There is nothing like a free lunch in the stock market. Be fearful when others are greedy.

