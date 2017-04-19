Review Of GNC's Conference Call: The Sell Side And Shorts Look Like Deer In Headlights

I would be a buyer on any dips today, as I full expect, the sell side to issue "cherry picked" negative research notes and double down on their bearish stance.

I write to share my thought on GNC Holdings' (NYSE:GNC) Q1 2017 conference call. If you want the streamlined version, "it was excellent and GNC's stock is going much higher than $9". Since we have a lot of terrain to traverse and given the fact that I want to publish my thoughts before the sell side reports start to hit the wires, let's dig in.

For perspective, ahead of the print, just to quickly reiterate, the Masters of the Universe shorts got really sloppily and woefully underestimated interim CEO, Robert Moran, and his team. This arrogance lead to an aggressively waged shorting campaign and very low expectations. As I pointed out in yesterday's article: Godspeed To The Shorts, per my back of the cocktail napkin calculations, 18.08 million GNC shares were shorted between the time period January 14, 2017 - March 31, 2017 at an average price of approximately $8.04.

In terms of the quarter, there were a number of "green shoots" and important granular pieces of information shared by GNC's management team. Here is a link to the GNC Q1 2017 earnings transcript.

Exhibit A - Positives include, solid Amazon.com traction, 5.4 million new myGNC members, and the fact that members visited stores 1.5 times in Q1 2017 versus 4 per year for old Gold members.

Exhibit B - myGNC members are required to fill out an online email activation to earn their first 150 points (worth a $5 credit). This give GNC's management access to email addresses to better tailor and target marketing pitches (think data analytics and CRM). This may sounds trivial, but per the call, in the past, GNC only had the email addresses of 30% of its Gold Members. They reached their customers through expensive snail mail.

Exhibit C - During the quarter, traffic was up 9.3% and average transaction size was down 12.1%. However, Q1 2017 was much cleaner and stronger as Q1 2016 had ten days of all-store "buy one get one" (BOGO) sale days. It is easier, in the short term, to goose your average transaction figures with these BOGO days, but as indicated on GNC's Q4 2016 call, this is like crack cocaine and not sound long term strategy.

Exhibit D - Amazon.com and GNC.com is working, as the second derivative is improving compared to last quarter.

Exhibit E - Online sales for GNC.com and Amazon.com's MarketPlace were only $51.43 million (per management press release 9.3% x $552.9 million). This is a relatively small baseline and low hanging fruit that could help drive future sales.

Exhibit F: Marketing ROI is working, and company-owned stores transaction volume grew sequential from January - March.

Exhibit G: Pilot Stores (249 from September 2016) and (228 from October) had flat and positive same-store sales during Q1 2017, respectively. This is highly encouraging as it provides tangible evidence that the momentum and trust advisory engagement stragegy isn't fleet. In fact, it is the exact opposite. Tell the Masters of the Universe to put that in their pipe and (fill in the blank).

Despite lapping Q1 2016 aggressive BOGO days, pilot group one and two had encouraging same-store sales.

Exhibit H: CFO, Tricia Tolivar, stated GNC is targeting $250 million in free cash flow in 2017. This will be from cash flow from operations and improvements in working capital. Also, this free cash flow will be earmarked to de-leverage GNC's balance sheet.

Exhibit I - CFO, Tricia Tolivar, isn't concerned about breaching debt covenants in 2017.

Exhibit J - An emphasis on training employees and striving to become a trusted advisor. Per Moran - "the most important three square feet, in the store, is the space between GNC employees and customers".

Exhibit K - Goldman Sachs', Stephen Tanal, like a deer in headlights, after reiterating his $5 bearish call on April 13, 2017, comes out swinging.

Exhibit L - Piper Jaffray (another hard core GNC bear with a $4 price target) gets his questioned neutralized by Tricia.

Exhibit M - Despite the fears of signficant closures, only 12 franchised GNC stores closed during Q1. Also 44 company owned stores closed, but GNC's management stated on the Q4 2016 call they were targeting closing 100 stores.

Exhibit N - Despite the new lower prices and higher marketing spend, GNC still generated decent operating income of $53.5 million vs. $94 million.

Exhibit O - The second derivative for same-store sales is encouraging. The bears will say if you include last year's sale of Gold Cards then comps would be down 6.5% not 3.9%, but as management stated, even Costco (NASDAQ:COST) only reports product sale comps and excludes membership fees. The same store trend line is encouraging.

Takeaway

As my friend, the former bond trader for Paulson & Co said, it was amazing how not one analyst said "nice quarter guys". Not one! I too have listened to hundreds of earnings conference calls, and quite often the sell side likes to brown nose and says "nice quarter" or provide some positive feedback before they ask their questions. Not this group of sell siders, oh no, they were like a flock of deer caught in headlights, at 3am, completely frozen and shocked that they, not surprisingly by the way, missed yet another inflection point.

And yes, shares of GNC trading up 25% on 26.6 million in volume (for a company with a float of 68.3 million) is an inflection point. In terms of today, I fully expect the sell side to come out swinging and issuing reiterated "sell pieces" full of cherry picked negative commentary. Remember, these jokers are trying to save face. Moreover, the Masters of the Universe pay a ton of money in the forms of securities lending interest, and trading fees to the prime brokerage units of these banks.

If you still have some dry powder and aren't over the tips of your skis in GNC, as a percentage of your portfolio, then I would be a buyer on any dips today, as GNC is going higher.

