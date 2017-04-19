Wal-Mart - Ignore The Noise And Focus On The Cash Flow

In its next full fiscal year, Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is projected to surpass $500 billion in annual revenue. Even in a challenging environment for retail, Wal-Mart continues to plod forward. Its 40+ year history of consecutive dividend increases and current yield of close to 3% make it a favorite of dividend investors and dividend-growth investors alike.

Wal-Mart has been written about many times before, from many perspectives and using numerous statistical models. This article focuses on a discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis, which uses five years of history to project how efficient the company will be at turning future sales into free cash flow. Then, using analyst projections and an estimated long-term growth rate, a price target on the shares is obtained. DCF models are not new or innovative; however, the addition of a sensitivity analysts demonstrates how the target price of the shares is affected by changes in the main variables of the model.

In Wal-Mart's case, the DCF model suggests the shares are currently undervalued and the sensitivity analysis suggests a solid margin of safety exists on the downside with significant upside potential.

DCF Model

The first step in the model is to look back at Wal-Mart's previous five fiscal years. The focus here is on how efficient the firm has been at generating operating cash flows from sales and its level of capex spending:

Wal-Mart's Operating Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio during this period ranged from 4.9% to 6.5% and averaged 5.68%. While this ratio was highest in the company's fiscal 2017, the model assumes that it moves back to its average level in future years.

Spending on capital expenditures has been fairly consistent during this time period, although a modest level of decline is noticeable. While the model uses the average of 2.52% of revenue for future capex, the target price rises by a meaningful amount (approximately $10) if you assume that the firm can maintain capex spending at 2017 levels. Wal-Mart generates such massive levels of revenue that a tiny change in margins can have a tremendous impact on future free cash flows.

On average, analysts expect that Wal-Mart will achieve approximately 2% sales growth in its current fiscal year and next year as well. This level of growth also seems reasonable to use as a long-term growth rate for the firm, but you can see how different assumptions about future growth rate affect the results in the sensitivity analysis. Using the ratios calculated above and after adding back the after tax interest expense, the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Wal-Mart's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.75. This is likely a conservative assumption (it overestimates the stock's true beta), since my calculations find that Wal-Mart's calculated beta is only 0.49 over 1 year, 0.58 over 2 years and 0.60 over 3 years, Based on a 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, the firm's discount rate is estimated to be 8.5%. If you feel like a lower (or higher) discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting the company's net debt of nearly $34 billion (a modest amount of leverage given its immense size), the model reaches the following conclusion:

The $84 target price is below where the stock was trading back in January of 2015 and represents approximately 15% of upside from its current price. Add in the dividend yield, and the total return potential of Wal-Mart approaches 20% - not bad for a low beta stock that has tended to hold up well during recessions and periods of broad market volatility.

Sensitivity Analysis

However, my favorite part of this DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the model using a range of long-term growth estimates and discount rates. The target prices range from a low of $60 to a high of almost $138 - the cells highlighted in red are more than 10% below the current share price, while those highlighted in green are more than 10% above the current share price:

To make Wal-Mart appear overvalued at its current share price, you must assume long-term growth of less than 2% (possible, if you have a particularly negative view of bricks and mortar retail in general) AND a discount rate of greater than 9% (possible, if interest rates rise meaningfully). However, as the table demonstrates, Wal-Mart's upside is significantly greater than its downside based on its projected future free cash flows.

Conclusion

It is difficult to make Wal-Mart shares seem to be a sexy investment option. The company plods along, selling more goods than any other corporation on Earth, continuing to increase its dividend and create long-term wealth for its shareholders. Based on its ability to generate free cash flow and expectations that modest revenue growth will continue in the future, readers should ignore the doom and gloom headlines about the death of retail and instead consider investing in biggest retailer of them all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.