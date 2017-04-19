Amazon.com: Hold Or Fold? A Closer Look

I delve into the 'real' cost of sales, whether margins are depressed by current expenditures for future growth, and the high proportion of operating income going to stock-based compensation.

Although around a long time, Amazon.com could be considered to be still in the early stages of realization of growth in terms of net income generation.

In my review of the four companies in the top decile of the S&P 500, Amazon.com stands out as a little different.

BACKGROUND

My recently published article, "Amazon.com: Hold Or Fold?" is part of a series addressing concerns based on S&P 500 statistics for the period 2011 to 2016. These statistics suggest: (1) companies in the S&P 500 have borrowed excessively to fund buybacks; and (2) share prices have doubled while earnings have remained flat (see Eric Parnell's article, "The Beginning Of The End"). My response has been that any decision to hold or fold an investment in a company in the S&P 500 must be based on research at the individual company level. Any decision to hold or fold requires some quantification of future expectations in the form of earnings growth, dividends and dividend growth, and share repurchases for example. So far, I have relied on Zacks Research analysts' forecasts of EPS growth published on NASDAQ. These include consensus forecasts based on the submissions of up to 15 analysts for the next 3 to 5 years. Accordingly, I have not deemed it necessary to create my own forecasts of EPS growth. However, some insightful comments on my previous article have caused me to provide this Part II, which takes a closer look at Amazon.com's past performance and potential future performance.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Analysis of Amazon.com Income Statements 2011 to 2016

TABLE 1 below, summarizes Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Consolidated Statements Of Operations for the years 2011 to 2016, sourced from SEC 10-K reports. What I am looking for here are trends indicating not only is Amazon.com scaling up, but it is gaining the economies of scale.

TABLE 1

Clearly, Amazon.com is growing rapidly with sales revenue increasing by an average of 23% per year, from $48.1bn in 2011 to $136.0bn in 2016. If Amazon.com is gaining the economic advantages of increasing size, we should see unit costs reducing as a percentage of sales. I can see cost of sales as a percentage of sales has shown a steady reduction from 77.6% in 2011 to 64.9% in 2016, a 12.7 percentage point reduction. However, fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales have steadily increased from 9.5% in 2011 to 13.0% in 2016. This has resulted in combined cost of sales and fulfillment as a percentage of sales, decreasing by only 9.2 percentage points between 2011 and 2016. This reduction has been almost completely offset by an increase in operating expenses as a percentage of sales, from 11.1% in 2011 to 19.1% in 2016, an increase of 8.1 percentage points. The major contributors to operating cost increases were marketing and 'technology and content,' increasing from 3.4% to 5.3% and from 6.1% to 11.8%, respectively. At this point, I could be tempted to conclude that sales are growing rapidly, cost of sales is coming down, and while operating cost increases are largely offsetting increasing margin, the increased marketing and technology expenditure is an investment in future growth. But further investigation reveals it is not that simple.

Adjusting For The Distorting Effects Of Third Party Fulfillment Costs And AWS Sales

Amazon.com buys and sells goods in its own right and earns a margin between the cost of the goods and the selling price. It has fulfillment costs (warehousing, order processing, pick and pack, delivery, and after sales customer relations and returns service) which are met out of the buy/sell margin to arrive at gross margin. But Amazon.com also provides and charges for fulfillment services for third parties who sell goods through Amazon.com. This is an increasing part of Amazon.com's business and would likely be a major reason for the increase in fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales per TABLE 1 above. Including sales of fulfillment services to third parties along with Amazon.com's own sales of goods and the costs of third party fulfillment costs along with Amazon.com's own costs of fulfillment, creates a distortion in cost of sales and fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales in respect of Amazon.com's sales of goods. This is particularly distorting between periods, where the third party sales are growing at a different rate to Amazon.com's own sales. A similar distortion of gross margin percentages between years also occurs due to the growing levels of AWS sales revenue included in total net revenue in TABLE 1 above. This is because AWS has no fulfillment costs and its inclusion results in increased overall gross margin (I am assuming AWS also has nil or negligible costs attributed to cost of sales, with all costs of providing the services included in operating costs). TABLE 2 below restates sales, cost of sales and gross margin calculations to remove the distortions to gross margin percentages associated with third party fulfillment costs and AWS sales.

TABLE 2

Having adjusted the presentation of the data to correct for the distorting influences discussed above, a very different picture is painted for cost of sales percentages and gross margin. There does appear to be a slight downward trend in cost of sales percentages. But, this is likely due to the inclusion of the increasing amount of net profit on third party fulfillment due to high third party sales growth. I do not have the necessary data to calculate and adjust for this item. However, I expect its impact would be small, perhaps just enough to cause the slight downward trend in cost of sales percentages. If my conclusions are correct, then any belief Amazon.com's increasing buying power is allowing it to buy at cheaper prices and to increase margins is not well founded.

Growth And Profitability Of The Individual Business Segments

Unfortunately, Amazon.com does not publish cost of sales data by segment. So, I cannot drill down further on that item, and must content myself with analyses of sales, selected cost items, and operating income by segment per TABLE 3 below.

TABLE 3

The standouts from the data in TABLE 3 are -

1. AWS Is The Fastest Growing Segment

AWS is the fastest growing segment and the major contributor to operating income. For the balance, there has to be faith Amazon.com is spending heavily on building these operations and related infrastructure, and once this building phase is over, improved levels of profitability will be achieved.

2. Stock-based Compensation Is Taking A Very Large Share Of Operating Income

As a percentage of sales, stock-based compensation has steadily increased over the last 5 years, resulting in a near doubling from 1.2% to 2.3% of net sales between 2011 and 2016. Those percentages might not seem that high, but with operating income margins so low, they represent a very significant percentage of operating income. The effect in 2014 was to distribute 90.2% of operating income before stock-based compensation to employees, leaving just 9.8% to flow through to shareholders. Amazon.com does not divulge details of stock-based compensation by segments, so it is not possible to judge the effect of differing sales growth rates by segment on total stock-based compensation.

One reader of my previous article on Amazon.com suggested EBITDA, rather than net income, might be a better measure of performance. TABLE 4 below provides EBITDA results by segment.

TABLE 4

The standouts from the data in TABLE 4 are -

1. AWS Is The Fastest Growing Segment

AWS is by far the fastest growing segment, whether growth is measured in terms of net sales, EBITDA, or operating income.

2. AWS Growth Provides Some Evidence Of Excess Capacity In The Core Business Equipment & Software

What is particularly interesting is the effect of AWS on depreciation allocated to the North America core business in 2013. Depreciation is allocated to segments based on the usage by each segment of the facilities being depreciated. Despite an 18.9% growth in sales for North America segment in 2013, and total depreciation increasing by 48.8% from $1.863bn to $2.463bn, depreciation allocated to North America segment decreased from $1.23bn to $0.91bn. This was fairly obviously due to AWS absorbing a considerable proportion of existing core business excess capacity.

3. Continued Strong AWS Growth Is Key To Improvement In Near Term Profitability

In comments to my previous article, doubts were expressed whether AWS could continue its strong growth due to loss of key clients such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Dropbox (Private:DROPB), and the possibility others may follow. This March 2016 article, "Apple and Dropbox dump AWS - should you?," provides what appears to be an unbiased view and concludes:

Also keep in mind that tech providers like Apple, Dropbox, and Netflix aren't typical enterprises. Their technology sourcing decisions may not have much to say about your own. Enterprises have many complex and very different workloads, whereas cloud service companies do not; they can get a similar economy of scale when doing it themselves that an enterprise, with its disparate needs, cannot. That's why it still makes economic sense for enterprises to move to the public cloud -- and stay there. AWS's bread-and-butter business comes from large enterprises, and I don't see that changing. The public cloud proposition for those enterprises remains too attractive, and AWS offers the most compelling services lineup for most enterprises. Don't cry for AWS." I think the thing to do here is to closely monitor Awazon.com quarterly results as they are released and watch for any significant slowdown in AWS sales and profitability growth.

4. EBITDA On Net Sales Excluding AWS (the core business)

For net sales excluding AWS, EBITDA, as a percentage of sales, has fallen from 5.4% in 2011 to 3.2% in 2016, reflecting a downward trend in profitability for the core business. A significant part of this is due to losses in the international segment. For North America alone, EBITDA as a percentage of sales fell by 1.1 percentage points, from 6.5% in 2011 to 5.4% in 2016. The comparative percentages for North America operating income are a reduction of 0.5 percentage point from 3.5% in 2011 to 3.0% of net sales in 2016. The lesser percentage point reduction in operating income is due to depreciation as a percentage of sales falling from 3.0% to 2.5%. Whether depreciation will fall further as a percentage of sales will depend to some extent on the level of equipment additions relative to sales revenue growth. TABLE 5 below summarizes equipment additions relative to sales growth.

TABLE 5

It can be seen from TABLE 5, AWS is absorbing over 50% of the current depreciation charge, and is therefore likely to be responsible for over 50% of current equipment & software additions. On this basis, depreciation for the core business as a percentage of sales is likely to further decrease as sales volume grows. We could start to see some increases in operating income margin for the core business due to this decrease.

TO SUMMARIZE

AWS needs to continue to maintain growth (watch quarterly results).

International needs to get past the initial market penetration stage and convert losses into profits.

With continuing growth, economies of scale should start to emerge for the core business. Areas to watch in upcoming quarterly results include adjusted cost of sales (see TABLE 2 above), lower depreciation charges as a percentage of sales, and lower stock-based compensation as a percentage of sales, and more particularly as a percentage of net income before stock-based compensation.

I have enjoyed this diversion to have a closer look at Amazon.com. I may write a further article as a follow up following release of Q1 results. I believe the jury is still out on whether Amazon.com's high P/E ratio is justified by future growth prospects. I should now turn to authoring the next in my dual series articles reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series), which is running in parallel to another series, (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "Follow" button.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.