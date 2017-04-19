SLV Keeps Its Shine: Underlying Fundamental Factors Likely To Propel Silver ETF Significantly Higher

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), after trading down to $17.11 early morning April 18th caught a very strong bid and closed towards the highs of the day at $17.34 on nearly double its average daily volume. Furthermore, positive fundamental and technical factors surrounding SLV, in conjunction with geopolitical uncertainties suggest that this early day shakeout was likely an attractive buying opportunity, and that the underlying macro environment could help propel SLV considerably higher.

What Makes Silver So Special?

What distinguishes silver from other metals is its unique properties which make it essentially a hybrid metal, used in industry, jewelry fabrication, and that it can be considered a legitimate storage of wealth. More than half of the demand for silver in the last five years has been utilized towards industrial uses. In comparison, only 10-15% of worldwide gold demand goes towards industrial use.

Some of the industries silver is invaluable to include LED chips, nuclear reactors, photography, solar energy, RFID chips, semiconductors, water purification, medicine and many others. The continued industrial demand for silver should continue to grow and will likely reflect positively on silver prices over the long term.



(silverinstitute.org)

The Golden Ratio

The current gold to silver ratio is around 70 to 1, meaning that 70 ounces of silver are equivalent to 1 ounce of gold. This is very high by historical standards and the last time this ratio was so skewed was in 2008, which set a launching point for an enormous rally in SLV that took the ETF's price from under $10 to over $46 in approximately 2.5 years. This advance culminated in a ratio of 32 to 1 in April 2011. Over the same time period gold moved up approximately 150%, in contrast to SLV's near 400% incredible surge. The current extremely high gold to silver ratio implies that SLV has the potential to drastically outperform gold related ETFs in the current expansionary precious metals environment.

Inflation: Main Driver for Silver Prices

The prime fundamental element that has led to huge rallies in silver prices has been inflation throughout history. In fact, during SLV's last bull stampede inflation/CPI averaged 2.4% over a three-year period, 2009-2011. Currently, inflation in the U.S. is on the rise once again, 2016 CPI averaged 2.07%, and the most recent March 2017 CPI reading clocked in at 2.38%. Other inflation readings such as wage growth are also indicating a sharp uptick in inflation in recent months. This upward trajectory in inflation implies that SLV could be on the brink of another major breakout.

Geopolitical Factors Likely to Help Propel SLV Higher

What will happen with North Korea? The U.S. is reportedly sending 2 additional aircraft carrier fleets to the Korean peninsula, this would create a formidable naval force on North Korea's and China's door step. Moreover, the U.S. military is reportedly considering to shoot down additional North Korean missile tests. This would undoubtedly, be taken as an extremely provocative move by the unpredictable leader of the Hermit kingdom and could lead to massive unforeseen consequences. This could in turn destabilize the whole Asia Pacific region. Thus, SLV could have a massive move higher, as investors view silver as a safe haven asset, similar to gold.

Technical Picture

SLV's one year chart shows a bottom being reached in early June 2016 at around the $15 level. That base was successfully retested in late December 2016 during which time a double bottom was formed. In addition, we can see a clear reverse head and shoulders pattern being formed over the last 6 months, another bullish indicator. Also, SLV's strong bounce of the 200-day moving average along with a series of higher highs and higher lows appears very constructive and indicate that the current uptrend is well intact. Moreover, technical indicators such as the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are indicating improving momentum in SLV since bouncing from the double bottom, which provides further suggestion for more future upside potential.



(stockcahrts.com)

The Takeaway

In conclusion, geopolitical events with unforeseen consequences, combined with creeping inflation, and favorable fundamental and technical factors surrounding SLV could send this ETF significantly higher in the short, medium and long term. Due to the underlying factors outlined in this analysis our price target concerning SLV is $25 by year end 2017. As of April 18th 2017 close this ETF was trading at $17.34, a move to $25 will represent a 44% move higher from current levels, and we are confident such a move is completely plausible over the next 7.5 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.