Wall Street Breakfast: Earnings Season Gets Underway

Economy

President Trump is "absolutely not" trying to talk down the strength of the U.S. dollar, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted as saying in today's edition of the FT. He also talked about currency manipulation. "To the extent you manipulate a currency that advantages the U.S., it's not currency manipulation. This is a defined term."

Despite the announcement, Goldman Sachs has dumped the dollar. The investment bank closed one of its top trade recommendations for 2017 - long-dollar positioning against the euro, sterling, and yuan - citing a slowdown in the reflationary momentum in the U.S. economy. "The greenback still has a number of things going for it... however, a number of fundamentals have changed on the margin."

British MPs are set to vote on Theresa May's decision to call a snap general election for June 8. In a major U-turn, May said the vote was necessary to secure a mandate for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, adding that Westminster was too divided to tackle what she called a "moment of enormous national significance." Sterling is flat after surging to 6-month highs, while U.K. gilt values are on the decline.

Turkey's High Electoral Board will evaluate complaints and appeals today regarding the annulment of Sunday's referendum that boosted powers of the presidency. The main opposition is leading the charge against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while the bar association and international observers said an illegal move by authorities may have swung the vote.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Iran remains compliant with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal that allowed the lifting of sanctions against the country. President Trump has still ordered a review on whether the suspension was in the national security interest, as Iran remains a "leading state sponsor of terror."

Venezuela is bracing for the "mother of all protests" against President Maduro following two weeks of violent demonstrations that have escalated the country's economic crisis. It comes after his allies moved to strip the power of the opposition-majority legislature - the only lever of government they do not control - and banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from politics.

March's compliance data shows "higher conformity" with the OPEC, non-OPEC supply cut pact reached late last year, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told a conference in Abu Dhabi. "Our collective action will continue to prove effective," he declared, adding that the group will decide at its May 25 meeting whether to extend output cuts beyond June.

The IMF and the World Bank are kicking off their spring meetings with a slew of speeches from monetary leaders. The fun will start this morning at 9 a.m. with a press briefing on the World Economic Outlook. Optimism about a global recovery could be clouded by worries over protectionism in advanced economies.