Restaurant Brands International - 'Platform' Company Adds Popeyes To Burger King And Tim Hortons - Buying Opportunity?

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (QSR) has done a fine job absorbing Burger King and Tim Horton's, improving systemwide same store sales and substantially improving corporate margins. Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, recently acquired, was already very well run, so there is not as much room for improvement. To be sure, corporate overhead can be shared under the QSR administrative "platform" and expenses incurred by Popeye's as a public company can be eliminated, but there is not as much "low hanging fruit" as QSR had at Burger King or Tim Horton's. The acquisition price of Popeye's, at about 20 times trailing EBITDA, was far from a bargain, so material accretion to earnings will be unlikely. Over time, the contribution will grow, no doubt, but the revenue base (mostly royalties), at Popeye's was $279M in 2016, not particularly large relative to the $4.1B of revenues reported at QSR in 2016. It's going to take some pretty large additions to the QSR portfolio "platform" to move the needle from this point, even if margins are improved at the acquired companies. To this observer, at the current valuation, the easy money has already been made at QSR.

QSR: Company Overview Restaurant Brands International was created in December 2014 from the merger of then Burger King Worldwide (BKW) and Tim Hortons International (THI). Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company is the operator and franchisor of over 20,000 Burger King (BK) and Tim Horton (TH) brand restaurants generating system-wide sales of over $24B in about 100 countries. Both brands are virtually 100% franchised and are operated as independent segments from their traditional headquarters (BK in Miami, FL and TH in Oakville, Ontario) to preserve their respective heritages. These 2 brands are being joined by recently acquired Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLKI), another highly franchised global chain.

BK is the second largest burger chain by locations (after McDonald’s), and third largest by sales (after Wendy’s). The menu features its signature flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, desserts and beverages. The system generates $18.2B in sales from approximately 15,700 units (about 48% in the US). The principal sources of the BK segment revenues are franchise royalties (normally 4.5% in the US) and fees, since the chain is nearly 100% franchised. The remaining revenues derive from the 12% of BK locations leased or subleased to franchisees and from sales at 52 company units. QSR does not discuss the development costs of a new Burger King, but the largest franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) does. As described by TAST in their 10K, the initial cost of franchisee fee, equipment, signage & other interior costs is approximately $400,000. Additionally, their cost of land ranges from $500k to 900k and the cost of building and site improvements generally ranges from $850k to 1,025k. Using the midpoint of these numbers, the total development cost would be $2,037,000 – a fairly high total cost for a unit that averages $1.3 million. In spite of a sales/investment ratio (fully capitalized) well below the long accepted 1:1objective, the Burger King system continues to thrive. We attribute TAST operating success and BKs continuing unit development to the fact that many units were built years ago (with lower development costs), the long term operating success of the system that attracts build-to-suit development, and of course the very low interest rate environment of the past decade. It is also worth noting that QSR does not indicate how many units are “traditional” versus “non-traditional” such as kiosks, food courts, etc. We suggest that not too many units in the US in particular, are built from the ground up these days, and fewer still will be built if interest rates rise. Of course, in any event, BKs primary expansion will be overseas from this point forward.

Tim Hortons quick service restaurants have a menu that includes premium blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, fresh baked goods, (donuts, cookies, muffins, pastries), grilled paninis, sandwiches, wraps and soups. It generates about $6.4B in system-wide sales from about 4,400 units (about 80% in Canada). The TH segment generates revenue from sales of supplies and equipment and packaged products to retailers; from property revenues from the 80% of properties leased or subleased to franchisees; from franchise royalties and fees; and from sales at 24 company restaurants.

While BK’s supply operations are largely outsourced to approved third parties (procured in the US by a purchasing entity jointly managed with franchisees), TH operates a significant supply system to procure, store and distribute raw materials, and supplies to most of its Canadian restaurants (US units are supplied by a third party distributors). It operates 2 roasting facilities for blending coffee for its Canadian and US restaurants (and retail), and it operates facilities for the manufacture of icings and fills for its products, though all donuts are purchased from a third party supplier. TH has a variety of franchise agreements which largely reflect the extent of its ownership interest in franchised locations. Franchisees who lease land and/or buildings from the company typically pay a royalty rate of 3%-5% plus rent of 8.5% to 10.5% of sales. Where the premises is owned by the franchisee or is subleased from TH or leased from a third party, the royalty rate is higher; and where the franchisee essentially operates a fully outfitted company property (i.e. includes equipment, signage and trade fixtures), a rate of about 20% covers royalties and rent.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. (PLKI), QSR’s just completed acquisition, develops, operates and franchises 2,688 quick service restaurants with system-wide sales of $3.4B in 48 states, D.C., and 25 foreign countries. Popeyes specializes in strongly flavored Louisiana-style offerings, particularly chicken, but also fried shrimp, red beans and other regional specialties. PLKI is nearly entirely franchised (98% of system’s units). The US stores averaged about 2.7k square feet with AUV’s of $1.4M in 2016. US franchisees generated EBITDAR of $340K on average (23% margin). Since 2008 comps have averaged 3.2% (slowing in the last year), a major factor in the 4.9% CAGR in the AUV’s and EBITDAR margin expansion of over 500bps. In 2016 revenues were $268.9M ($108.3M company stores, $154.8M from franchise royalties & fees, $5.8M rent from franchised restaurants), EBIT at $74.5M (27.7% margin), EBITDA of $84.6 (31.5% margin) with free cash flow of $56.0M (20.8% margin). Aside from the strong financial track record, QSR said Popeyes growing leadership in the chicken quick service category (26.5% market share in 2016, up from 25.5 in 2015) will fit well in its brand portfolio. Management was also attracted to its highly franchised structure, by PLGI’s growth potential, particularly the international opportunity.

3G Capital Partners, with 42.6% voting rights combined with Berkshire Hathaway’s proxy for 12.9% voting rights, provides 3G effective control of QSR. 3G is an international activist fund specializing in consumer brands and a frequent partner with Berkshire Hathaway, which provided $3B to finance the TH acquisition in the form of 9% preferred equity. The 3G playbook is to acquire and fix up mature brands (e.g. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext Brussels: ABI) and The Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC)) , but unlike most activist investors, 3G is a patient investor, with an investment horizon measured in years. As such, to assess QSR’s future, including incorporation of PLKI, it’s worthwhile to understand 3G’s historical initiatives in turning around BK and TH.

Burger King - For at least a decade prior to 2010, BK management and franchisees had been in growing conflict over repeated failures to revive the brand. The conflict peaked with a franchisee lawsuit charging management with driving system sales with promotions (specifically $1 Double Cheeseburgers) that were good for royalties but costly for franchisees. Into this poisonous atmosphere, 3G Capital stepped up to acquire the company. The fund, which had been instrumental in assembling global beer behemoth AB InBev, also had established a reputation as a long term investor that achieved strong returns by turning around flagging brands, often with aggressive cost cutting and management changes.

When 3G acquired the company in October 2010, it promptly installed partners onto the board and inserted itself in operations, staffing key executive positions with partners from a deep bench of proven managers from other investments. It instituted cost controls centered on zero-based budgeting (every budget item must be justified afresh each year). It moved quickly to restore trust with the franchisee community by giving them a larger voice in the decision-making process and by making franchisee profitability a top priority. This included simplifying the menu and eliminating money-losing promotions. To this end, new menu introductions and LTO’s aim more for flavor variations on legacy standards (e.g. “Angry Whopper”) than additions that are more operationally challenging. Management has, however, attempted to fill gaps in the core menu with added or improved items such as salads, chicken strips, beverages and desserts. These additions aim to broaden brand appeal beyond its traditional young male customer to include women and seniors. Management also attacked overhead bloat, again using the zero-based budgeting which requires justification of both historical and incremental expenses. The payoff was a reduction in G&A from $356M in 2010 to about $160M by 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, the company accelerated a refranchising initiative that had been under way, becoming virtually 100% franchised by 2013 (from 89% at acquisition in 2010). Importantly, the 1,200+ refranchised units were placed with the system’s strongest hands, such as Carrol’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), BK’s largest franchisor and an exceptional operator. As of year-end 2016, only 71 company stores remain, which the company intends to retain principally for test purposes. The new management also launched a store re-imaging initiative of the US and Canadian stores. The company provides incentives, principally in royalty and advertising fund relief, to accelerate the pace of remodeling. According to management, the remodels cost about $300K per unit and drive a 10%-14% sales lift. At the end of 2016, we estimate over 60% of the stores have been remodeled.

Finally, it launched a strong international push, particularly into under-penetrated regions. In a departure from BK’s traditional franchise agreements, the company aims to accelerate international growth through master franchise joint ventures (MFJVs) and master development agreements with experienced local partners. The structure of these agreements varies significantly, but in general local partners are granted exclusive regional rights to develop or sub-franchise units. The partners commit to aggressive development targets and franchisee support. They usually pay discounted upfront fees and royalty rates (vs the usual 5% rate) based on the characteristics of each market. The partners make substantial upfront equity contributions, while the company usually obtains a meaningful minority stake in the MFJV’s with little or no capital contribution. Of course, this enhanced growth comes with financial and brand risks, principally because the company’s operational control over sub-franchisees is weaker than with direct franchisees. QSR believes it protects against these risks by entering agreements with experienced, well-capitalized partners supported by strong management teams.

So far, results have been impressive. The unit growth rate has more than tripled in the 7 years since the acquisition vs the preceding 6 years—from 1.5% CAGR, or 171per year, to 735 in 2016 or 4.9% YOY growth. (In validation of the MFJV strategy, the international MFJV’s have generated most of BK’s 2,800+ unit growth since acquisition, notably: Brazil >600 in 2016, up from <150 in 2011, China >650 units in 2016, up from <90 in 2012 and Russia >400 units in 2016, up from <90 in 2012.) Presumably franchisees are happier, helped, no doubt, by an increase in AUV’s from $1M to $1.3M and a 30% increase in profitability (according to management). Since the 2010 acquisition BK EBIT increased to $752M in 2016 from $$339M, while EBIT margins increased 5200bps to 65.7% from 13.6%.

Tim Hortons - At the time of the December 2014 merger, the TH brand did have its challenges, but overall performance was strong. In the 5 years before the merger, system units grew at a 5% annual pace, while quarterly same store sales (20Q’s) averaged 3.1% in Canada and 4.1% in the US, turning negative only once, in Q1’13, and then only modestly (-0.3% Can & -0.5% US). Meanwhile, operating margins were consistently around 20% and free cash flows averaged around $300M, with average FCF margins ~11.0%. The company’s challenges were (and are) to protect the brand’s Canadian dominance (>40% traffic share), particularly from the encroachments of SBUX, to expand in the US where it has struggled to gain critical mass, and to exploit the large untapped opportunity it sees on other continents (~1% system units are located outside North America). In Canada, management’s principal focus is on solidifying its lunch and breakfast dayparts and improving its coffee business. In the US it closed 27 underperforming stores in New York and Maine to concentrate instead on building density in priority markets in the Midwest. To that end, it has signed development area agreements with partners in the Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio DMAs and the state of Minnesota. Internationally, it also recently concluded MFJV agreements with partners in Mexico, Great Britain and the Philippines.

The company has also begun to focus on G&A which, at $78.9M, is down 15.4% in 2016 over 2015, the first full year of operation under new management. (The reductions may be more significant when compared with the pre-acquisition G&A levels, > $150M USD, but it isn’t clear this is an apples-to-apples comparison.) While TH’s capital intensive supply chain operations seem ripe for management overhaul, nothing on that front has been reported yet. While management disclosed that though it will be maintaining capital incentives to remodel stores, which it deems an important priority, it seems this is aimed more at the smaller franchisees. Separately it has announced it will be reducing capital support for new stores, principally the leased and subleased locations. This shift to a more asset-light corporate structure is consistent with its strategy for seeking out larger, well-capitalized MFJV partners to drive growth.

With only 2 full years of TH ownership under its belt, the results are promising. Revenues have declined modestly due to store closings, but 2016 EBIT at $964.0M, was up over 51.6% from $636.4M USD in 2013, the last full year prior to the merger. Operating margins have increased to 32.1%, 1200bps above the 20.1% level achieved in 2013.

Restaurant Brands International Consolidated - On a consolidated basis, QSR’s EBIT, at $1.666.7M was up about 90% over a pro-forma $875.6M USD for 2014 (i.e. assuming TH was owned the entire year), driving 1,950bps of operating margin expansion to 40.2% from 20.7%. These strong results drive even stronger cash flows. In 2016 cash from operations at $1,269M was up slightly over 2015, but because of lower cap ex in 2016 ($33.7M vs. $115.3M), FCF at $1,235.3M was up 13.4%, for a 29.8% FCF margin (vs 26.9% in 2015).

As a result of its acquisition strategy, QSR is more leveraged than is the norm for “pure play” franchisors. The ratios of total debt to EBITDA and lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR were 4.7X and 5.2X, respectively (vs 4.4X and 4.9X, respectively of peers >90% franchised). It’s important to note these cash flows and leverage metrics do not reflect the $3B preferred shares issued to BRK to partially finance the TH acquisition as well as the prospective $1,300M debt to finance the PLKI acquisition. Including the preferred shares’ 9% dividend would reduce free cash flows by $270M and increase the ratios of total debt to EBITDA and lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR (by counting preferred equity as debt) would be 6.4X and 6.6X, respectively. And prospectively, factoring in 2016 PLKI EBITDA, rent and debt and $1.3B in incremental financing, the pro-forma ratios of debt to EBITDA and lease adjusted debt to EBITDAR increase to 5.3X and 5.6X, respectively (6.4X and 6.6X, respectively including preferred equity). While these debt levels compare unfavorably even with debt-prone highly franchised operators, QSR is committed to paying down its debt quickly with its ample cash flows. It did reduce net debt by about $1.4B in 2015. However, in 2016 the reduction was an insignificant $70M, presumably to retain cash for its newest acquisition.

QSR: Current Developments

Fourth quarter same store sales were up 0.2% at TH and up 2.8% at BK. Systemwide sales growth was up 2.4% and TH and 8.5% at BK. The Company does not give a breakdown between check and traffic, but we can assume that traffic was fla to down. Adjusted EBITDA was up 14.3% at TH and up 17.4% at BK. Adjusted EBITDA for QSR in total was up 15.7%. Net restaurant growth was 495 in Q4 at BK, plus 735 for the year, bringing the total number of units to 15,738 at BK. Net restaurant growth at TH was 121 in Q4, 200 for the year, bringing the total number of units to 4,613 at TH.

At TH, the soft Q4 results in Q4 were attributed to continued softness in Western Canada, harsh weather comparisons, and the earlier timing of the hockey card program. The company hopes to stimulate sales in Q1 and beyond with a national espresso launch and the rollout of a digital app. Same store sales in the US stores at TK was highlighted, up a relatively strong 3.6% in Q4. New development agreements covering Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis and Minneapolis provide an expectation of accelerated US growth. International locations, up a net 16 for the year, should growth further with continued expansion in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Phillipines, Great Britain and Mexico.

At BK, the competitive situation remained challenging in Q4. The Company continues to emphasize the breakfast daypart, after a successful pancake promotion in Q4. The Net Restaurant Growth of 32 units within the US and Canada for the year was the best performance in many years, and further improvement is expected. Clearly, however, more important opportunities for unit growth are overseas. There was unit growth in Russia, Turkey, France, Spain, Korea and China(with 600 units, and growing). Asia-Pacific was notable with 4.9% comp growth for the year, and unit growth of 19%. Latin America had comps of 10.1% in Q4 and 8.7% for the year, driven by Brazil (600 units) and Argentina.

Summing up future plans for Tim Horton’s, which applies as well to BK, now Popeye’s, and RBI as a whole, management concluded: “…we’re going to be working very closely to make sure we start in those (new) markets very successfully and replicate the great experience we give to our guests every day…there is huge potential around the world for us to grow much, much faster than we are today for many, many years to come. And that’s what gets us very excited about the future.”

In terms of my conclusion relative to the attractiveness of QSR (the stock) as opposed to the prospects for the newly enlarged QSR (the company), my conclusion is provided at the beginning of this discussion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.