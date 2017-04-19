SkyPeople Fruit Juice Moves Into Finance

The 2016 10k indicates an unexpected and solid rise in income compared to Q3 2016, as the national Kiwi market or Hedetang Farm becomes fully operational.

SkyPeople Fruit Juice (NASDAQ:SPU), have just released financials covering 2016, and news of a recent stock offering.

They've also recently released news about a new business venture into finance and an agricultural commodity market, so this seems like an opportune time to discuss these events.

There's obviously risk involved in investing in any overseas company, but being a Chinese company doesn't automatically mean that it's a 'scam'. I'm interested in investing in companies which have successfully absolved themselves, so to begin with, here's the basis of my interest in SkyPeople, and an assessment of risk from China.

Risk

Between 2009 and 2011, quite a few US-listed Chinese-owned companies failed, raising the question of their financial status and the reverse merger basis on which they became NASDAQ listed. Since then, NASDAQ has overhauled its Chinese-based companies by hiring local investigators to compare SEC filings with local tax filings, delisting those that didn't meet requirements.

SPU was listed on the Nasdaq during that period, and were not de-listed. (Article excerpt follows is by another SA writer)

In 1H2012, Nasdaq requested 'cash verification' from a very large number of China based, US-listed companies.

SPU put out a press release/8-K on 4/20/12 stating that SPU's independent auditor (quoting verbatim) "from January 5 to January 9, 2012, independently verified the Company's cash balances held in financial institutions in China in which the Company and its subsidiaries maintain bank accounts (the "Accounts").

"Independently verified" means that an audit firm visited in person each of the institutions and physically observed bank employees printing or otherwise preparing or completing documentation, which substantiated the cash balance for the Accounts. It does not mean that an audit firm relied solely on documentation completed and returned by bank personnel by mail or facsimile. Based on the Audit Firm's independent verification, the verified cash balances of the Accounts in aggregate represent substantially all of the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounts as stated in the Company's 2011 financial statements as reported in the Company's recent 10-K filing."

SPU further noted in its press release that "Nasdaq has reviewed the cash balance submitted and has no further comments." This was not the case for other Chinese companies, some of which remained halted pending satisfactory response.

There have also been instances of hedge fund law suits failing; those Chinese companies targeted by short sellers were forced to change auditors regularly to counter fraud accusations (a maximum five-year rotation required by the corporation act). The incidence of fraud in 2011 was about 1:10, so we can't assume they are "all the same", statistics just don't bear that out.

SkyPeople successfully sued and settled with 'Absaroka' a US Hedge Fund, in 2012, (a fund which decided that not only were SPU filings inaccurate, but that their facilities were not as stated either. You'll find video evidence covering some of SkyPeople factory facilities on their web site).

Geoinvesting sent their own analysts to China in 2016, and their investigations normally include local filings, and local premises. Another example is here: SkyPeople stock rose on the positive release of their SPU findings.

Financial Regulation

Any US incorporated company is subject to a US audit, must comply with GAAP accounting standards and has to hire a US registered, regulated auditor, who is required to comply with the US Sarbanes-Oxley accounting standards law, which covers their auditors as well as client executives. Regulation is extended to businesses operating outside the United States.

In comparison, those companies that list and file in the US as a foreign company must still be compliant with local public company law, and at the very least, audited in China if a 'Limited' company. This means all SPU Limited subsidiary companies in China have to be audited in China, as well as the US holdings company .

It's possible for "fiduciary duty" to be upheld against directors of US companies with overseas operations responsible for the treatment of all shareholder interests.

Volatility Risk

All micro and nano companies (with a small amount of issued shares) can become illiquid and especially volatile. Shorting any company with a tiny, illiquid float carries the potential for unlimited upside losses.

The Organization

As explained by SkyPeople Group themselves:

SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc. is controlled by SkyPeople International Holdings Group Limited ("SkyPeople International"). SkyPeople International is jointly controlled by V.X. Fortune Capital Limited COFCO（Beijing）Agricultural Industrial Equity Investment Fund, which is controlled by the COFCO-one of Fortune Global 500, and Vandi Investment Limited which is controlled by China Construction Bank. SkyPeople International is incorporated by SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc with fruit concentrates and fruit juice beverages business, SkyPeople Foods Holdings Limited with processing and manufacturing healthy food and FullMart Holdings Limited with chain supermarkets and e-commerce business.

Commodity Futures Market

SkyPeople are intending to establish a commodity trading market, in partnership with another financial organization, which they are waiting on Chinese administration approval, to call 'China Agricultural Commodity Trading Center'.

The ramifications of using a business name coupled with the national identity are obvious. The business is developing like the Chicago Board of Trade, which was originally 'pit based' commodity trading, but now mostly electronic.

"To further enhance our new trading platform, we are also launching standardized financial contracts, long-term commodity trading services and commodity options that we believe will broaden the trading center's platform while generating additional revenue. We also plan upon developing close relationships with banks who would offer financing services to meet our customers' needs. Our recent announcement of our entry into the FinTech space is meant to augment this traditional access to capital."

China's commodity markets are in their infancy, and as far as I can tell, trading agricultural products is limited to soya, sugar, rice, wheat and oil. According to Wikipedia:

The nation's three commodity futures exchanges totaled 40.97 trillion yuan in 2007, up 95% from the year before. The aggregate trading volume of these exchanges amounted to 728.46 million hands in 2007, up 62% over the previous year. More than half of the transactions took place on the Dalian bourse, while turnover on the Shanghai bourse amounted to 23 trillion yuan, accounting for half of the total. The boom of large trading market across the country has contributed to the increased flow of vegetables and fruit from south to north and west to east and promoted the country's commercialization of agricultural products.

SkyPeople's three year forecast is far more modest, with the revenue split with a financial management company receiving about 30%, still, around $20 million USD over three years, with a five million diluted share base, isn't exactly peanuts!:

We estimate that the China Agricultural Commodity Trading Center could generate commodities trading volume of RMB 100 billion and revenue of RMB 100 million over the next three years," commented Hongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer of SkyPeople. "Instead of a traditional trading model for agricultural products, our trading center will utilize an e-commerce business model which we envision will draw major commercial traffic and market share to the platform.

The E-Commerce side of the business will be developed by a company 'Quangoutong', which has been acquired from SkyPeople 'Holdings' (not Fruit Juice Inc'), as this company already has the relevant financial permissions to conduct this sort of business in China.

Quangoutong owns certain permits and licenses from local governments in China to conduct certain on-line financial service businesses in China.

Recent Stock Offering

There have been two recent developments which in my opinion are connected. The first is the announcement of a business venture into finance. This is an excerpt from the release which clarified the investment required on the part of SP.

We need to bear in mind that although we see financials which appear as one company, they refer to an amalgamation of the accounts of a number of different companies within the group in China, which each carry their own debt, assets which support that debt, income and possibly profit. The reason why an organization creates multiple limited companies would be to reduce liability. (A limited company retains liability within one individual company, which can fold without affecting other business). Each limited company also has share ownership.

Hedetang China appears to mean 'Hedetang Foods China', in the current organization chart, while Hedetang Farm is the recently opened 'Kiwi' Trading Market. The Trading Market as we can observe from the recent financial release doesn't have any liquidity issues, however 'Hedetang Foods' is compiling finances from the fruit juice businesses, and may not be in the same position. While it may not be apparent 'why' there's been a necessity to dilute share holders for $2.5 million for 'Hedetang China', the business structure may well have altered since Q4 2016 to include ownership of the new finance business. It could be that Hedetang China (juicing) just doesn't have the liquidity of Hedetang Farm (fruit, ecommerce, and sublet leasing).

While an additional 862,097 shares have added, insider ownership may also have influenced the reason for expanding institutional ownership.

Stock Ownership

There's a continual statement in each quarterly and annual filing which states that Hongke Xue owns 80% of the shares in SkyPeople either direct or indirect, (circumstances recorded here). Which is hard to fathom from third party web sites, which only account for direct ownership, and some not even that. It is possible though to

check 'insider' and 'majority' ownership filings from the SEC web site, although the filings are pre reverse (8:1 2016) split, so can only be approximate for current numbers.

The 57% of shares which has often been listed as 'insider controlled' by third party web sites, seem to be incorrect.

According to his own stock ownership filing, Yongke Xue wholly owns V.X. Fortune Capital Limited, which owns 80.0% of SkyPeople International Holdings Group Limited. According to filings, owners combined actually control 90.4% of the shares of SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc. This has been the case since 2012, and had they been interested in this becoming a private business, it would almost certainly have already happened, when it was already highly profitable.

Pursuant to a share exchange transaction on September 14, 2012, Hongke Xue and Yongke Xue (the "Reporting Person") each contributed 11,736,626 and 171,935 (previously reported as directly owned by the Reporting Person) shares of Common Stock of the Issuer, respectively, to Golden Dawn International Limited ("Golden Dawn"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyPeople International Holdings Group Limited ("SP International"). In exchange for such contribution, SP International issued shares to V.X. Fortune Capital Limited (which is wholly owned by the Reporting Person) ("VX") and Kingline International Limited (which is wholly owned by Hongke Xue), resulting in the Reporting Person and Hongke Xue indirectly owning 80.0% and 9.4% of SP International, respectively.

So, the recent stock offering also has the effect of diluting the two major shareholders ownership percentage by about 20%, tilting towards what might be expected in a 'Chinese' business, which based on other companies I've looked into, can be high.

This could be, because banks expect a higher percentage of personal equity at the start of new business loans in China, compared to the US.

Before the offering there were 4.2 million shares outstanding, and with the offering an additional 862,097, or 5,062,097. Although warrants are included and part of a 1:1 private placement, we're advised those $5 warrants are not backed by US registered shares, (so cannot be traded in the US, until the company advises those shares are registered). The warrants are valid for five years.

A rough 20% dilution means that what was 94.4% of SPU shares,directly/indirectly held by insiders, is now very roughly 74.4% held by insiders, however the new ownership which has been established has other possible consequences.

If the offering is held in China (as the last financing in the Spring was), 94.4% of SPU shares could be controlled off shore, and not easily available for shorting.

There is risk for traders holding a continually overweight short position. SPU is a small, volatile equity, with a strong income growth history, and company going through a business redirection and expansion. Here's an article about a short trader who went from +$37,000.00 in his account, to a debt of $106,445.56 the next day. SPU carries a 2016 book value of $45.00/share, and a tiny market cap.

2016 10k Financials

The market was expecting really bad financials, as their filing was delayed (common for SPU going back years), but anyone interested in their financials got a surprise. The National Market is fully operational, has 25 companies occupying the space, and is now delivering plenty of operating income. What was expected last year (the sale of 51% of the market for $40m), seemed a huge disappointment, when it didn't happen, but that's being rapidly surpassed by actual income, and SPU owns 100% of this business.

Zhouzhi County in Shaanxi Province has been recognized as the best suitable area for kiwi plantation and also the production district of the kiwi fruit. Kiwi (the Chinese gooseberry), has such substantial consumption potential in China, because it's four times the population size of the United States). New Zealands Zepri CEO forecasted for 2016:

Chief operating officer Simon Limmer said Zespri sales into China grew by 50% last year and are expected to grow by 40% this year (2016).

The National Market (developed in conjunction with local government), for that fruit, is bound to develop a strength line of income. Since SPU have been reluctant to forecast financial growth, investors are only now realizing the full $ potential.

The Distribution Centre

Distribution is (apparently) fragmented, and a significant problem for foreign companies which want to penetrate China. This is highlighted by the following chart, which I've copied from this pdf, involving national and local distributors from a European producer position.

It isn't clear what role SP's distribution centre will take, or the facilities which might be available, for cold storage for instance, or for vehicles and drivers in transit, and whether or not the orange processing plant will be functioning before and without it. The Yidu factory is due to open in Q2, and the distribution centre in Q4.

Sentiment Is Poor

People often only read headlines and reacted negatively to news of a big drop in available cash in Q3, refusing to acknowledge any other possibilities. Of course a manufacturing business wouldn't leave itself short of cash unnecessarily while spending on new infrastructure. (SkyPeople have two new juice factories going into production in Q2, and research and distribution centers in Q4, they've also been spending on two huge plantations).

However a look at the balance sheet and it's obvious there's been an increase in operating capital closing Q4, compared to Q3. Current assets have advanced from $35 million to $101 million. The balance sheet is an overview of 'usable income', which includes $28m in 'other receivables', (often products/services sold on credit), and $58 million in other' current assets, which has grown from $18.4 million in Q3. Other current assets could include potential income from investment:

Stock Chart

SPU over sold on the weekly chart, and settling on long term support, with A and C waves roughly equidistant.

Everything seems to be moving in the right direction now for SkyPeople and I suspect that it won't be long before investors see a return to profit on the books. Larger 2015 and 2016 losses were linked to exchange rate issues, less of a concern now they're operating more with Hongkong dollars. However investor sentiment is another issue entirely.

Bashing 'longs', seems to revolve around 'it's a Chinese company' rhetoric, so I hope having established some of the facts, people may become a little more assured. There can't be many chances to be invested in a new commodities exchange in China, (forget about the new orange juice and Kiwi plants). SPU is now trading below $3.00 and with a $45.00 book value (assets less debt), it makes no sense. In the big picture, a dilution to 5 million shares is really nothing, when there's so much income potential arriving with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.