This Hedge Fund 'Trigger Event' Could Send Whole Foods Stock Higher

Whole Foods stock has dropped on slower sales and tighter margins, but investors have priced in most of the bad news.

A shareholder activist wants big changes at Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), which could send shares of the organic grocer higher.

You can make a lot of money following activists. These hedge funds shake up tired businesses, spinning off assets, pushing for dividends, or firing bad management teams. The result often leaves a leaner, meaner company… and impressive returns for fellow investors.

Activists now have Whole Foods in their crosshairs. Last week, Jana Partners disclosed an 8.8% stake in the firm. The hedge fund wants to speed up the company's turnaround and push for a sale of the entire business. And while shares have surged since the filing, three catalysts could lift Whole Foods stock even further.

These Triggers Could Be a Catalyst for Whole Foods

First, Jana could regig the company's operations.

The broader grocery industry has struggled under growing competition and lower food prices. Whole Foods has struggled worst of all as rivals encroach on the company's natural and organic food business. Same-store sales, a key retail metric, fell 2.6% in the last fiscal year, marking the business's worst performance since the financial crisis.

As I highlighted in a previous article, management wants to fight back. Whole Foods has cut costs and dropped plans to triple its store count. Executives have also experimented with new marketing tricks, such as rolling out a pilot loyalty program in select cities.

But while I like these moves, Whole Foods needs more changes. Analysts want to see a transition from regional, fast-growing startup to a mature, nationwide chain. The company hasn't developed the kind of business intelligence systems to track inventory and customers; technology rivals use to control costs and improve sales.

A management overhaul wouldn't hurt. The company's entrepreneurial culture served it well during the fast-growth days. Now Whole Foods needs a more process-focused team at the helm, which can reign in costs and squeeze out efficiencies.

Jana has proposed several board nominees. The candidate list includes industry analyst Meredith Adler, former Harris Teeter CEO Thomas Dickson, and food entrepreneur Mark Bittman. Jana has also partnered with Glenn Murphy, who led the turnaround of clothing retailer Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Better still, Jana could dial back growth.

Investors love a good growth story. Expansion, though, makes no sense if you plow money into an underperforming business. Given the grocery industry has matured, it makes far more sense to harvest tired assets.

The company could unlock value by selling off outlets. Management has built hundreds of stores in less-profitable, low-income neighborhoods. A quarter of Whole Foods outlets are located within five miles of an existing store.

Whole Foods could cut costs further by converting existing locations to the smaller 365 concept stores. Some analysts also want the company to exit the U.K., where returns have disappointed.

Such moves would free up a lot of capital. In previous dealings, Jana has pushed for dividends, stock buybacks, and other shareholder friendly actions. A combination of such measures would be a big catalyst for the stock.

Finally, Jana might push for an outright sale.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) would make the most likely suitor. Buying out the grocer would instantly make the eCommerce giant a top player in the food game. Amazon would also purchase a robust supply network, saving management the effort of building those relationships from scratch.

Traditional retailers like Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Albertson's Companies Inc, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) might also show up at the deal table. An acquisition would expand their footprint into the higher-margin organic food business. A private equity shop might also take a look under the hood, preferring to complete a turnaround out of the limelight of impatient analysts.

Jana has pulled this off before. In 2014, the hedge fund pushed for the sale of Safeway Inc. Shareholders earned an overnight windfall after Albertson's acquired the supermarket chain for a huge premium.

Of course, this thesis isn't bulletproof.

It's hard to say whether you should blame Whole Food's returns on bad management or industry conditions. If it's the latter, Jana's changes might not make much of a difference.

After an 8% surge last week, investors have already priced in some of the turnaround upside. Shares could drop if Jana loses the boardroom fight.

That said, you have to like this hedge fund's track record. Jana pushed successfully for the breakup of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC). Investors also earned huge profits from campaigns in Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), Tiffany's & Co (NYSE:TIF), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

In any event, traders have still priced this stock for the worst. Shares trade at just 23 times trailing earnings, well below the company's five year average. You wouldn't need much in the way of a turnaround to send this stock higher.

The Bottom Line on Whole Foods

Keep an eye on Whole Foods. Jana has lined up possible board nominees four months ahead of the deadline to launch a board fight. That suggests this activist will push particularly hard for change.

I've liked this stock for a while. The company has a lot of potential catalysts to lift shares. And now with Jana in the picture, we could finally have the trigger event needed to get Whole Food shares rocking and rolling again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.