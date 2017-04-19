Saba Capital’s Fund of Funds: A Fresh Look at this new player in Closed-End Funds

A few weeks ago I wrote about a new ETF of closed end funds (Saba Capital's New ETF Of Closed-End Funds). The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) launched 21 March. In my previous article I said I would be paying close attention to the fund. There have been sufficient changes in the brief period since then that I felt a new look was in order. This report looks at how the fund has developed.

Saba Capital has been a leading activist investor in the closed-end fund space over the past few years. They take large positions in high-discount CEFs and pressure managers to narrow the discount. CEFS is their first fund. It offers access to Saba Capital’s portfolio managers who have years of experience trading and hedging closed-end funds.

Saba Capital’s investment process includes proprietary models that dynamically rank closed-end funds across a variety of factors including yield, discount to NAV and quality of underlying securities. CEFS seeks to outperform by actively trading the portfolio in an attempt to capture the widening and narrowing of discounts to net asset value.

The active and frequent trading policy suggests to me that this fund may be more appropriate for a tax-advantaged account. I recently opened a position in CEFS in my IRA.

Portfolio Holdings

At the time of my previous report, the fund held 18 positions. It is now up to 25 with some suggestion that four more are, or had been, under consideration. Funds held by CEFS with the percentage of the CEF holdings in the portfolio (17 April 2017) are:

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) 11.80% Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) 11.26% Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) 9.55% Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (A OD) 9.15% Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) 7.64% General American Investors Co Inc (GAM) 6.48% Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) 5.31% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) 4.34% Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) 4.02% Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) 3.92% Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) 3.73% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) 3.37% Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) 2.58% Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) 2.32% First Trust Strategic High Income Fund Ii (FHY) 2.16% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (DDF) 2.11% Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) 2.02% Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) 1.65% First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) 1.48% Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) 1.41% Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) 1.35% Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) 1.11% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) 0.63% Korea Fund Inc (KF) 0.16% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Co Opportunities Fund, Inc (ABE) 0.04%

This chart shows how the fund is currently positioned compared to its holdings at the end of its first week of operation (28 March 2017) when I first brought it to your attention.

Seven funds are added to the mix since 28 March. These are (in order of portfolio percent) GLO, JOF, FHY, AGD, MXE, KF and ABE. The largest holding is still HYT but it now makes up 12% of the CEF positions, down from 26% previously. Although HYT now takes up a smaller portion of the overall portfolio CEFS increased its share count in the fund by 40% which indicates how quickly the fund is adding assets. IGD remains the second largest holding. The third largest is one of the funds that is new to the portfolio, GLO.

In addition to these 25, four additional names were listed on April 13, 2017 in the fund’s holdings report with no position noted. It’s hard to know what to make of this odd point but the four funds are interesting:

Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF) Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ) Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Why interesting? Well, these four funds are among twelve for which the activist City of London Investment Group recently took a large interest. City of London’s ownership of these funds range from 30.7% for TWN to 42.4% for TDF. (Stanford Chemist provides details on City of London's activities here.) Along with these four suggestions of interest by CEFS in the City of London activities, they hold small positions in three more of the twelve funds: ABE, KF and MXE. These are, you will notice, mainly single country or regional emerging-markets funds. One might see them as remnants of an earlier time, before the proliferation of ETFs and even open-end mutual funds, when investing in small emerging markets was more difficult for the individual investor than it is today and these CEFs offered specialized opportunities for such investments.

I have no idea on why those four funds were listed despite CEFS having no position in them. City of London and Saba are leading activist investors in closed-end funds. Each takes positions in highly discounted funds and works with management to reduce the discount or even to liquidate the fund at NAV. The presence of these funds in CEFS's holdings listing, suggests to me that CEFS is paying attention to what City of London is doing but may be ambivalent about making an investment in their moves. I’ll note that these seven funds include the top five, and seven of the top nine, gainers on market price for the past month for the 29 funds listed. But only MXE, KF and ABE rank as high on their 30-day returns on NAV. When I looked at the City of London’s selections last week, I felt the quick money was already made and any gains to be had from City of London’s activism would be some time out. I suggest that CEFS's tiny (to no) positions in the funds tends to validate that point of view.

Distributions and Projected Yield

When I first wrote on CEFS, it was unclear how Saba intended to handle distributions. I contacted them and received a response that they expected to pay a monthly distribution. When I looked at the list of holdings, I suggested that the fund’s should have an annual yield near 7.6%. The first distribution is now announced. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24 will receive a distribution of $0.134 per share. The announcement makes clear that CEFS intends to issue future distributions on a monthly basis. So, at today’s close, that $0.134/share indicates an annualized yield of 7.92%.

Interest Rate Hedging

I’ll reiterate a point from my previous article on CEFS. One appeal of this actively managed fund is that it taps Saba Capital’s expertise in interest-rate hedging. Some CEFs employ their own hedging strategies but most do not. Many potential CEF investors are dissuaded by the prospects that rising interest rates will negatively impact CEFs. As income vehicles, their monthly distributions become relatively less attractive as interest rates rise. Furthermore, many CEFs use leverage to enhance returns and rising rates will increase the cost of that leverage. By adding rates hedging to the portfolio, Saba aims to minimize the impact rising rates will have.

Other CEF Funds of Funds

There are other funds that invest in baskets of closed-end funds: ETFs include the index-based, passively managed PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (PCEF), and YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY). There is also Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) which is itself a closed-end fund. It adds a discount (currently -9.10%) on its already discounted components which is appealing.

CEFS may have an edge on other funds of funds in the CEFs, although as an ETF it can never match FOF’s discounted status. Unlike these other funds, CEFS holds only highly discounted. The fund is showing signs that it has appeal to investors. On March 28, the CEF holdings in the portfolio as an asset value of $1,989,848. It now stands at $5,246,814, a 2.6-fold increase in two weeks.

