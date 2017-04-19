Time To Think About Shorting Emerging Markets Once More

Historical Context

In 2011, Beijing collectively realized that debt was growing much faster than debt servicing capacity. This was a symptom of an investment driven growth model that had long out-served its purpose and was leading to a systemic mis-allocation of resources. This highly unsustainable situation prompted an effort to rebalance the economy by allowing real interest rates to rise and curb investment growth that had previously supercharged the economy.

Since then we have seen a gradual slowdown in the old economy, which has been interrupted by a series of mini-stimulus packages designed at managing the pace of the slowdown and to provide interim stability. In effect, this has resulted in a two-step forward, one step back approach to rebalancing given that investment driven stimulus often goes against the objective of reducing unsustainable debt growth in China.

This Time Around

The most recent round of stimulus has been comparatively strong for a couple of reasons. Firstly, as China transitions to an FX regime that is pegged to a basket of currencies rather than the US dollar, Beijing requires a backdrop of economic stability to ensure a calm transition and avoid destabilizing large capital outflows. Secondly, China's political transition is likely to be concluded at this autumn's 19th National Congress. A stable economic backdrop will likely help ensure a smooth consolidation of power behind President Xi.

This time around the surge in economic activity has been driven by the housing market. This is thanks to the Government's efforts to relax mortgage financing to spur demand and clear some of the excess inventory that was building in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. According to Gavekal figures mortgage lending for March 2017 increased by 35% yoy which declined slightly from the previous month and may now have peaked. Housing starts increased 22% in March while housing sales growth slowed to 11% from 24% in January-February. One of the inevitable consequences of this is the strong rebound in commodity prices such as coal and iron ore, which has been further exacerbated by speculative investment activity on the commodity exchanges.

The Outlook

It is highly likely that having successfully consolidated power this Autumn, Xi will begin using his enhanced political capital to push through further economic reform at the expense of vested interests. In the immediate term we We can expect a range of regulatory measures being implemented in order to curb excess liquidity in the economy and the housing market.

As with previous reform, this is most likely a net-negative for commodity intensive sectors and economic activity as a whole. There are early signs that we may already be seeing the beginning of this process. China's PPI declined slightly following 15 months of successive upwards momentum to 7.6% from 7.8%. Real GDP growth remained steady at 6.8% YOY in 1Q17, but as a trailing indicator we would be well advised to be out of China and EM before the actual slowdown comes through in the figures.

China Remains the Dominant Driver for Emerging Markets

In my view the health of the Chinese economy remains the key driver behind the relative performance of EM equities, even ahead of the performance of the dollar index. Many of the EM heavyweight constituents are heavily involved in China's supply chain, such as South Korea (NYSEARCA:EWY), Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) and South Africa (NYSEARCA:EZA). Given that the grave structural risks embedded within China's economy are well understood by the market, shifts in economic performance and financial risks in China heavily influence the discount rate that the market applies to EM risk assets as a whole.

We haven't heard too many of the 'China is doomed' headlines for quite a while now, and this is purely down to a temporary debt fuelled high that was channeled into the property market. This has provided interim economic stability ahead of the Plenum this year but will only add to China's long term structural issues of over-indebtedness. Xi understands these issues well and will return to tackling them in a measured way once the Plenum has concluded. Once we see softer data and the consequent re-emergence of financial risks in the system, the market will again focus on this reality and inevitably assign a higher risk premium to EM assets and a lower PE ratio for EM equities.

For these reasons, I maintain a cautious view on emerging market equities (NYSEARCA:EEM) along with hard commodity prices. Underweighting Chinese H-shares (NYSEARCA:FXI) in an EM context may not be a wise choice due to the increasing prevalence of new-economy exposure in the index that is relatively insulated to the cycle discussed here.

Recommendations

Timing is always a concern with contrarian calls like this one. Even if this call proves correct, we could be missing out on the final leg of the bullish run in EM risk assets. As a result I would recommend gradually implementing the following points in order.

Begin taking profit on emerging market stocks that have run up in the last several months. Consider initiating an underweight position in EM stocks in the context of a global portfolio. Short EM equity outright

My hunch is that the top is already in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.