See How I Safely Get Income And Protect Myself From Inflation

Inflation has been notably rising since 2016 and has gotten investors' attention.

I buy U.S. Series I-Bonds because they provide inflation-adjusted, tax-deferred income; they are safe and not subjected to credit, market, interest rate, or price risks.

Inflation theory

Inflation is the increase in prices and services over time. Inflation leads to the loss of the purchasing power of money. Purchasing power expresses the value of money by the total amount of goods and services it can buy; inflation saps this purchasing power.

Economists do not agree on any single reason for inflation, but there are a few theories.

One theory is central bank monetary policy. When a central bank prints too much money and releases it into the economy, money supply increases. When the supply of money increases, its value goes down. The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank has increased the supply of money through various operations since the financial crises.

Another theory is Demand-Pull Inflation. Inflation ensues because of the overall increasing demand for goods and services, which causes an increase in prices; this usually occurs when an economy is growing. Currently, global demand for goods and services is growing and businesses can stealthily raise prices, which leads to inflation.

Cost-Push Inflation is caused when the cost of doing business rises for companies because of higher input prices. Companies pass their costs along to consumers in the form of higher prices to maintain their profit margins. The higher price of crude oil over the past year has increased input costs and companies have passed these costs along to consumers in the form of higher finished goods prices. Inflation could move higher in the near future should global balances of crude oil tighten leading to higher input costs.

Central bank policy, Demand-Pull inflation, and Cost-Push inflation combined tend to drive increases in consumer prices and debase the purchasing power of dollars.

Inflation affects on purchasing power and wealth

Central banks target an inflation rate of 2% to 3% to maintain a properly functioning economy, at the cost of lowering the purchasing power of their currencies. Some people give little thought to the effects of inflation on both purchasing power and portfolio wealth.

Although 2% to 3% annual inflation doesn't sound like much, it eats away at our purchasing power.

If inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index "CPI" has an annual run rate of 3%, then a basket of goods that cost $100 in 2017 will cost $103 in 2018. Put into a more likely and real example, a family that spends $75,000 in one year on goods and services will pay $77,250 the following year for the same amount of goods and services.

The chart below depicts the debasement of the dollar over fourteen decades of inflation. A dollar minted in 1933 is worth $0.05 today.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

Inflation stealthily diminishes the value of investors' portfolios over time. The table below shows the general debasement of a $75,000 portfolio value at both 2% and 3% inflation over a 10-year period. Investors should be aware and plan their investment strategy to mitigate the effects of inflation on their purchasing power and wealth.

Source: Author

I need to earn between 2% and 3% on my investments to maintain my purchasing power and net worth.

Inflation technical picture

The chart below shows an increasing rate of inflation since August 2016. The pace of the rise in the past eight months is a concern, as inflation is currently above the 10-year average inflation rate of 1.78%.

Source: Trading Economics

The chart below shows the rate of inflation over the long-term. Notice headline inflation is above and core inflation is equal to the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the Price Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which is their preferred gauge of inflation. Notice the steep slope of the red line since mid-2016, which shows a notable rise in the cost of consumer goods and services in only eight months.

On the other hand, core inflation, which strips out more volatile food and energy prices is stable. Many economists and U.S. central bankers refer to the stability of core inflation when setting monetary policy; they contend as long as core inflation is stable, there are small risks of runaway inflation.

Inflation may not rise sharply because of the relatively weak global economy, which has dampened demand for goods and services. Demographic trends and lower productivity in developed countries have kept inflation lower. Thus, there are a few elements working against higher inflation that may keep inflation anchored.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

Central bankers, economists, and investors do not know IF inflation will go higher in the coming months and years. Consumers are affected largely by headline inflation (red line), so it is wise to plan a prudent hedge against higher inflation.

An inflation hedge

There are a few ways to mitigate the effects of inflation on assets and to maintain purchasing power. My favorite hedge utilizes the Series I savings bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury Direct.

The U.S. Series I-Savings-Bond (I-Bond) is a risk-free product that helps maintain the value of my savings and protects me from inflation. The principal value of the bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government. Interest can be earned for up to 30 years and is tax-deferred into the future. There are no investment or transaction fees associated with bond purchases since they are bought directly from the Treasury.

An I-Bond is a security that earns interest based on a fixed rate and a variable rate forming a composite rate. The fixed rate of return remains the same throughout the life of the bond, while the variable rate is based on the semi-annual inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers (CPI-U).

The image below shows the calculation for the composite rate. The fixed rate remains the same and stays with the bond throughout its life, while the variable rate is calculated twice a year, on May 1st and November 1st, based on (CPI-U) which includes food and energy. The variable rate changes every six months based on the inflation run-rate. The composite interest rate can never go below zero, even during times of deflation.

An investor who buys a bond before May 1st will receive 2.76% over the next six months. The 2.76% rate is annualized but is paid for six months.

The rate will change from 2.76% on May 1, 2017 and a new composite rate will be calculated and applied for all bonds purchased after May 1st.

Source: U.S. Treasury Direct

I-bond investors receive 2.76% (annualized) for six months while bank CDs pay little over 1% and savings accounts even less.

Role in a portfolio

The U.S. Treasury limits electronic I-Bond purchases to $10,000 per social security number per year. The IRS allows paper I-Bonds to be bought with your tax refund up to $5,000 per year; therefore an investor can buy up to $15,000 of I-Bonds per year.

While the limited principal amount of bonds that can be purchased in a year might seem constraining, the strategy is to build a stockpile of bonds over time. The table below shows what stockpiling over the course of time can mean. The interest rate shown is not static but changes with the rate of inflation every six months. Imagine what a moderate rise in inflation would mean for this portfolio of bonds.

Source: Author

The table contains real bonds with actual interest rates applied over the course of 10 years. I-Bonds are a safe, stealth investment, which requires no maintenance and protects me against inflation.

A stockpile of I-Bonds complements a portfolio of stocks and nominal Treasury bonds. My portfolio contains stocks like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) along with energy master limited partnerships, business development companies, high yield bonds, foreign currencies and options' contracts. These instruments can cause a good deal of volatility; I need ballast to dampen sharp downward price moves in the market. My I-Bonds along with cash and other low-volatility investments stabilizes my overall portfolio so I can manage through tough times.

I-Bonds are solid investments during rising interest rates. When interest rates are rising, inflation is likely rising as well; therefore, the composite rate of interest paid on the bonds will be higher.

I-Bonds buffer volatility in bond portfolios that contain corporate bonds and nominal Treasuries during rising interest rates. Investments made in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) are underwater in the last year, while I-Bond investors gathered in more interest payments.

I-Bonds provide diversification and stability within an overall bond allocation strategy alongside high-yield bond ETFs: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK); corporate bond ETFs: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT); bank loan ETFs: Fidelity® Floating Rate High Income Fund No Load (MUTF:FFRHX), and PowerShares Senior Loan Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

I view inflation protected bonds within the context of my bond portfolio as a whole. Safe, guaranteed, boring I-bonds are around 53% of my bond portfolio with the remaining portion invested in high yield corporate credits and bank loan ETFs which I covered in a previous post. By maintaining a high level of guaranteed principal balance I-Bonds, I can take more risk with high yield bonds. Put another way; I buffer volatility from high yield corporate bonds with non-volatile I-Bonds.

Tax and estate planning

Interest from I-Bonds accumulates tax-deferred for up to 30 years. When I-Bonds reach 30 years of maturity, they stop earning interest. When I-Bonds are redeemed, federal taxes are due, but not state or local taxes. Tax deferral of interest for 30 years is a great way to keep your money growing while mitigating the effects of inflation.

Building a cache of I-Bonds is a method to save for retirement while paying no taxes on the interest until retirement age. Investors can defer taxes during years of higher earnings and higher tax brackets, then pay taxes at a lower rate after retiring. I-Bonds held in a taxable account complement tax-advantaged vehicles such as ROTH and Traditional IRA's giving investors another tax efficient vehicle to draw down during retirement.

I-Bonds are a vehicle for employing other tax-advantaged strategies. For example, interest for qualified educational expenses is entirely tax-free providing certain conditions are met.

I-Bonds can be useful in estate planning because upon the death of the original owner, the co-owner or beneficiary becomes the new owner.

Source of emergency funds that grow

I-Bonds earn more interest than bank savings accounts, checking accounts and short-term certificates of deposit. The principal balance of I-Bonds can never go down no matter what. I-Bonds are intended to be medium to long term investments and must be held at least one year. Redeeming an I-Bond within the first five years will result in a penalty amounting to three months' interest. The three-month penalty is lower than some banks charge for early withdrawal on CDs.

When to purchase I-Bonds

Investors can lock in a 2.76% (annualized) return over the next six months by making a purchase before May 1, 2017.

After May 1st, the rate is estimated to fall to around 1.96% due to the monthly changes in the inflation index over the past six months; there is a chance for a higher rate should the Treasury increase the fixed rate. The rate of change in the inflation index in the past six months (October 2016 to March 2017) has slowed compared to the previous six months (April 2016 to September 2016) prompting the Treasury to lower the variable rate to approximately 1.96%. There is a chance the fixed rate will rise 0.1% leading to a 2.06% composite rate, but the Treasury is unpredictable on fixed rate moves.

Bottom line

I purchase Series I-Bonds for five reasons:

1. My investment and interest earned is safe and secure;

2. I earn inflation-adjusted interest to protect my investment value;

3. Taxes are deferred and paid in the future at a lower tax rate;

4. Portfolio diversification and volatility dampening;

5. Maintain purchasing power.

Investors can lock in a 2.76% (annualized) return over the next six months by making a purchase before May 1, 2017.

I will be making a partial 2017 purchase before May 1st.

I will be closely following inflation going forward and will publish future articles on my inflation hedging strategies along with updates on I-Bonds.

