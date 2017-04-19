GSE Rehab: Rule Of Law Timeline Vs. Administrative Timeline

Looking back, the main reason I started buying into Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) was because they were well along on the road to paying back more than they were forced to borrow. Combined with the fact that they were profitable before the net worth sweep was imposed on them, it seemed pretty clear that the government had jumped the gun to steal. At the time, I wasn't aware of the fact that the draws were due to accounting fraud or that the imposition of conservatorship was more forced on the GSEs than needed by them. Hint: it wasn't. There was never a liquidity crisis.

At the time, I reviewed a few of the legal cases and that made it seem more than clear to me that the lawyers of people who could afford to fight the government were out there fighting the good fight.

Previously after being prompted by John Hempton, I had looked at the GSEs during the crisis and determined that understanding them enough to figure out if they were making money or just printing accounting losses was outside my wheel house. I am not an accountant and I am not a lawyer, but even still I think that across the past several years that I have been gradually investing more than 100% of my net worth into their capital structures I have picked up some insights that may help you decide how to value this opportunity.

Investment Thesis: As far as I can tell, if you're going to sue the government, you've got to argue every single point and your grounds for every single point. Originally, the basic thesis that I was and am still operating under is that if this doesn't get resolved anywhere else, it goes to the federal court of claims as a takings. The federal court of claims has been the originator of thousands of documents via a process called discovery and more recently after a longer-than-a-year battle over an improperly withheld portion of approximately 12,000 documents it sounds like the government was going to start handing stuff over late last week. According to Judges Millett and Ginsburg, for purposes of stopping the net worth sweep, these documents don't matter because the facts don't matter. Footnote 7 seems to reveal why, but going forward that seems to have been fully briefed for two weeks in Houston, Texas in what appears to be a leading case. So far, Treasury has pulled out on one of its supporting points and the plaintiffs have submitted government arguments in another case that undermine the government's defense in this case. I own preferred shares because even the Perry ruling supports their value. The Perry ruling says that the government can do whatever it wants, but if it is going to violate private contracts they have rights. Those dividend rights and liquidation rights were remanded back to district court. Plaintiffs are fighting for some tweaks in the ruling at present but as a preferred shareholder my rights were acknowledged and basically ordered to be sent back for an administrative record. For the most part we already know what that is going to say and we know that Fairholme's discovery will continue to hold FHFA accountable. All things considered, I'm confident that my shares are worth multiples of their current price, just a matter of when.

The Anatomy Of A Perry Ruling

What I didn't appreciate at the time that I've come to appreciate is that when you're fighting the government especially in the context of a new untested statute, is that it isn't as easy as it looks.

According to the judges, Perry didn't raise any constitutional issues:

Basically, it would appear that the judges interpreted Perry's claims outside of any constitutional framework. It would seem that the selection of words comprising HERA was interpreted as a word game without the appropriate context. The reason for this as far as I can gather is because the judges must have felt that they only needed to rule on what was being argued and otherwise would interpret everything in the government's favor. All of the plaintiff arguments against the net worth sweep, although fundamentally correct within a constitutional framework simply were able to be overlooked. That said, the judges did say that the contract claims were ripe.

The reality, however, is if you start raising constitutional issues, at least in my opinion and I'm not a lawyer, HERA reads differently. I don't think that a conservator is supposed to enjoy the powers of receiver because it defeats the purpose of ever changing a conservatorship into a receivership except when you have instances of companies that are in fact routinely profitable, as we have here. In such cases, it would seem that if the conservator can continue to extract all value for a related party, there is no upside to ending the conservatorship and rehabilitating the companies. That's just what we have here.

Collins and Constitutionality

Although Perry preserved contractual rights, it basically read HERA to say that the conservator can do whatever it wants. This violates the delegation doctrine which is supposed to prevent this sort of interpretation. Generally the delegation doctrine is used to eliminate unconstitutional laws, but in this case plaintiffs are arguing that the way the Perry court ruled supports an unconstitutional perspective of HERA, especially in light of the 4617(f) restriction on judicial review. To permit a conservator to "enter into the Third Amendment, regardless of the alleged reasons that it did so" undermines settled bankruptcy law. In effect, FHFA argues that it can take 100% of the profits of the companies it is statutorily placed in charge of as conservator and there is nothing anyone can say or do about it. In another case, FHFA argues that even if it violated state law, the courts can't stop it.

The point I'm making here is that the Perry Capital judges interpreted HERA outside of a constitutional framework. It would seem that if anyone were to take that same case and interpret it within a constitutional framework, HERA would read to have a conservator who has a purpose of conserving instead of doing whatever it feels like at the time.

In Collins, plaintiffs raised the delegation doctrine as a statutory framework from which to interpret HERA. I think that this puts an end to the run-around of HERA that the judges in Perry and other cases have engaged in. That's not to say that these other rulings were bad. I think that this is a very large learning experience. I don't think anyone generally expects that when you argue a case in front of a judge that they are going to take the liberty to avoid reading the law inside of a constitutional framework. The lesson to be learned here is that when it comes to deference, especially in cases where the government is the defendant, the government gets every single inch. In Collins, the plaintiffs are now addressing the constitutional issues which are impossible to resolve within the context of the Perry opinion. The delegation doctrine in effect turns over the stack of cards that the government has been stacking up as victories for FHFA and Treasury by making the interpretation that the government can do whatever it wants no longer valid.

The Collins case goes further than this in some respects. They say that the way FHFA is structured is unconstitutional. This argument has not been lost on the administration who has proposed fixes in the works. In fact, the plaintiffs are citing the government against itself. Further, the government pulled the rug out on its earlier support of FHFA's constitutionality.

What remains to be seen as far as the Count IV Collins ruling goes is if Fairholme will be submitting under seal some of the documents that are being produced by discovery in the court of claims. One of the outstanding issues here is that if Collins is right and the constitutionality of FHFA undermines the net worth sweep, then what about the warrants? Is that something that can be pursued in the Court of claims via amended complaints? I'm not sure but I think we are half a year away from knowing more about how that might go.

Timeline: Law Vs. Administration

Much like the government appealed the ruling that they lost saying that they could not fund the ACA in order to keep illegally funding ACA, I'm not sure that winning appealable cases will put an end to the sweep or set the stage for recapitalization and the eventual end of conservatorship. That is to say there is nothing stopping the government from simply filing an appeal a Collins win and continuing the net worth sweep.

What a Collins win might lead to, however, is a global settlement that involves a recapitalization. My view is that whatever happens to the companies almost entirely depends on the administration. If they want to appeal this all the way the government really still has the keys to the car. Fortunately, Mnuchin sees the GSEs as important and seems to think that capital matters. Mulvaney suggested that in the upcoming months we'll get to see some sort of reform principles come out from the Trump administration.

Earlier this year Mnuchin said housing reform is less of a priority than tax reform. More recently, Mnuchin began to acknowledge that tax reform was getting pushed back by healthcare reform. We don't know if this timeline would possibly be accelerated by legal victories in court, but we do know that Mnuchin is not new to the mortgage market and for the most part he seems to think that Fannie and Freddie are critically important institutions that simply need more capital than ever before. This capital has a cost and g-fees would need to be set at a level that makes that level of capital attainable in any workable solution that involves a recapitalization of Fannie and Freddie.

Summary and Conclusion

At the end of the day what you have here is two undercapitalized companies that if they are returned to private markets would need to raise what I think is a historically unprecedented large amount of capital. I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 23088 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 13185 shares FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO.

The government has won a lot of legal rulings saying that it can do whatever it wants but so far none of them have challenged its actions that forced the judges to see things from a constitutional perspective. Plaintiffs' arguments are evolving as they dial in and have already won the early stages of contract claims arguments.

I don't see the GSEs going anywhere. They make too much money and never really were in a crisis to begin with. What I do see is all their money going somewhere at the discretion of the government. Conservatorships were not designed to last forever and this is something everyone admits. Reform proposals have been floated for years and fortunately Mnuchin has great experience. If you follow prior Fannie CFO Tim J. Howard, it is more than clear that most of the reform proposals are intractable and the ones that are simply aren't as good as the existing solution, reformed and recapitalized.

I don't expect congress to pass any material GSE reform. In any recapitalization scenario the trick is going to be figuring out what your shares are worth and I don't think it's possible to settle the lawsuits without the preferred shares being worth multiples more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCP,FMCCT,FMCKP,FMCKO,FNMFN,FNMFO.

