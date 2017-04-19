Monolithic Power On Track To Deliver Exceptional Growth

Margins should scale up as volumes improve, with the auto and server markets likely to be the biggest near-term drivers and brushless motor control more of a mid-term opportunity.

With healthy margins, very strong relative growth prospects, and large addressable markets, Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) checks a lot of the boxes that semiconductor investors like to see. That goes at least some way toward explaining why the shares have been so strong over the last one, three, and five years relative to the semiconductor industry and other power management rivals like Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY).

I like the prospects for the company to gain share in the growing auto semiconductor market, not to mention leveraging new opportunities like brushless motor control and more established opportunities like home appliances and servers. The question is how much an investor is willing to pay for that. It appears to me that the shares are already pricing in long-term revenue growth in the high-teens to low 20%'s, and it's tough to see a lot of incremental upside unless you believe Monolithic is going to significantly outperform expectations and that investors will continue to pay premiums for semiconductor stocks above past norms.

A Focused Player

Monolithic is a relatively small semiconductor company - smaller than Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) and ON (NASDAQ:ON) and a little larger than Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) - and the company has pursued a very focused strategy, with about 90% of its revenue coming from DC/DC converter products. Although different analysts and research services define the power management IC market differently, I believe $35 billion to $40 billion is a reasonable estimate for the overall market, with analog voltage regulators representing a roughly $12 billion market (more than half of the analog market). For its part, Monolithic management estimates a $10 billion addressable market opportunity, with another $2 billion or so added on from the opportunity in motion control.

Monolithic Power is a small player overall in the power space, but it doesn't try to compete across the board, so those comparisons aren't necessarily so informative. More to the point, Monolithic competes with companies like Analog Devices (NYSE:ADI), Maxim, Infineon, and Texas Instruments in many of its markets, but the company has carved out a relatively strong market position through its R&D and engineering capabilities - including its highly integrated solutions, BCD process, and new field programmable module capabilities.

A little more than a third of Monolithic's revenue comes from its consumer segment, which has long been the leading source of Monolithic's sales. Monolithic's power products are used in gaming systems, appliances, and battery management applications. Battery management has been a strong growth market (more than quintupling from 2012), helped by its ability to integrate three functions (charger, protection, metering) into a single chip that saves space and improves performance. While the consumer segment once contributed close to two-thirds of Monolithic's revenue, management has been actively working to diversify the business.

That diversification has seen the computing/storage and industrial/auto markets become significant contributors over the last decade or so, from about 10% and 7%, respectively, in 2010 to close to 25% each in recent quarters. Monolithic has benefited from TI's exit from the PC power market and the adoption of Purley servers should be a significant driver this year given a near-doubling of the addressable content opportunity. On the auto side, management believes it is competing for roughly $6 billion in potential content, with its chips used in a range of applications like infotainment, ADAS, and battery management. Communications represents the remainder of sales, but this business has been relatively steady for some time.

Applied Technology

If Monolithic is going to meet the ambitious growth targets out there, it's going to be in large part through its technological capabilities - capabilities that should help the company get (and keep) sockets and enjoy good ASPs in a market where ASP pressure can be a meaningful ongoing headwind.

Monolithic is introducing increasing field programmability for its modules, which allows for considerably greater ease of use and faster deployment. The company is also rolling out new high-voltage SOI process technology that should improve its position and opportunities in the medical market.

More exciting, to me at least, are the company's BCD process and its Sensima acquisition.

Bi-CMOS-DMOS (or BCD) is a manufacturing process that integrates three technologies (bi-polar junction transistors, CMOS, and DMOS) into a single device. Integrating all of these takes a fair bit of know-how, but it produces meaningful performance advantages by combining the precise analog functionality of bi-polar junction transistors, the digital functionality of CMOS, and the power/high-voltage efficiency of DMOS. These combinations have improved reliability, reduced interference, and shrunk chip areas, with Monolithic's BCD4 generation offering a 20-50% die shrink versus BCD3.

Monolithic is not the only company out there with a BCD process, but Monolithic has made an uncommon commitment to it and has achieved better results (die shrink, etc.) than many of its rivals. The company is now migrating to BCD5, which doesn't offer a major step forward in terms of die shrink, but does add digital, memory, power, and analog capabilities and a wider range of customization/programming options.

Sensima is a different opportunity. Unlike many chip companies, Monolithic hasn't been an avid acquirer of revenue, though it has looked for opportunities to acquire IP. Such was the case with the acquisition of Sensima, which brought in technology for magnetic sensors for angle measurements and 3-D field sensing. The most solid near-term application is in motion control, specifically in brushless motor control where this technology allows for more accurate positioning and a roughly 30% gain in performance efficiency. With applications across robotics, factory automation, drones, cars, security cameras, and many others, Monolithic management has mapped out an addressable market of over $2 billion, and the long-term opportunity could be more than twice that size.

The Opportunity

Gains in the auto and server markets have been supporting solid revenue growth, and I expect both opportunities to grow in the relatively near future. While the consumer business will likely lag the overall company growth rate, there are substantial opportunities for Monolithic to build upon what I believe is only low single-digit market share today. I believe that Monolithic has a relatively clear path to a very robust double-digit long-term revenue growth rate, but I believe growth on the order of 20% will be a challenging target to achieve.

I do expect Monolithic's margins to continue scaling up as the company grows. Analog chip businesses can generate very attractive margins, and I think Monolithic is doing a lot of smart things to support long-term margins - the company has prioritized the development of technologies/products that should support premium prices, and I believe the company actively looks to manage margins by not competing in low-margin commoditized segments.

M&A is a wild card. Monolithic's balance sheet is clean, but I don't see the company looking to acquire revenue (it hasn't done so in the past). Likewise, I don't think this is a likely buy-out candidate. The CEO is also the company's founder and the margins here are healthy enough that I don't think an acquirer would have enough room to drive operating synergies to justify what would be a very expensive deal. That said, Monolithic has one of the best growth outlooks in the space, and a company more desperate for growth may decide that the premium is worth it.

The Bottom Line

I can't drive an appealing fair value for these shares, even though this looks like one of the best growth stories in the chip space. Given the very robust valuation multiple, the above-trend valuation multiples for the semiconductor space a whole, and the strongly positive sell-side skew, there's definitely risk here if the company should come up short on growth. By the same token, it's hard to call this a short given the company's small share in a very large market, its recent product/technology launches, and its performance track record. At a minimum, I'd wait for the cracks to show. For now, for me, I'll watch this one from the sidelines, as I believe roughly 8x forward revenue is just too pricey for me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.