InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/18/17: SYNL, UMH, MNR, OPK

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/18/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a (very) slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Umh Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH);

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;

Monmouth Re Inv (NYSE:MNR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Medovex (NASDAQ:MDVX), and;

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC);

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST);

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV);

ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);

Workday (NYSE:WDAY);

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), and;

Black Knight Financial (NYSE:BKFS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);

E W Scripps (NYSE:SSP);

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), and;

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Blake Francis S DIR Delta Air Lines DAL B $249,949 2 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $101,676 3 Gervis Robert M DIR Aspen Aerogels ASPN AB $95,353 4 Honig Barry C DIR,BO Pershing Gold PGLC B $81,838 5 Wolgin Steven B DIR Umh Properties UMH JB* $65,000 6 Haufe Scott DIR Medovex MDVX B $62,500 7 Privet Fund Mgt BO Synalloy SYNL B $47,360 8 Johnson Daniel L DIR Fastenal FAST B $15,983 9 Hawn Jeff DIR Bazaarvoice BV AB $5,002 10 Landy Michael P CEO,DIR Monmouth Re Inv MNR JB* $2,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Boehne Richard A CB,CEO,DIR E W Scripps SSP AS $3,311,370 2 Peek Mark S PR Workday WDAY AS $2,704,596 3 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL AS $2,454,480 4 Smith Stephen M CEO,PR,DIR Equinix EQIX AS $2,146,918 5 Caruso Daniel CEO,DIR ZAYO ZAYO AS $1,709,411 6 Sisco Robynne CFO Workday WDAY AS $1,582,003 7 Sanzone Thomas J CEO Black Knight Financial BKFS AS $1,153,500 8 Bhusri Aneel CEO,DIR Workday WDAY AS $1,101,860 9 Wilmington Philip W PR Workday WDAY AS $1,076,825 10 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $1,043,129

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.