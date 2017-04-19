Aphria - Forget About Short-Term Volatility, Focus On Global Growth

Although we have already covered why we think Aphria(OTCQB:APHQF) is a strong long-term play based on their Canadian opportunities, we would like to highlight some of the major global growth opportunities that are currently in development. This is particularly interesting as the international Cannabis market is approximately $75 billion dollars, which is 10x the estimated medical and recreational market in Canada. Reports have suggested that Canadian LPs will be responsible for approximately $1 billion in medical cannabis exports. This article will discuss why we believe Aphria will thrive in the international market given its first mover advantage, unsaturated market, low-cost production, and global legalization trends.

First Mover Advantage

Currently, there are 29 countries which have legalized medical cannabis and have structured programs for its distribution. Although this is a substantial amount, there are only two countries that currently sell medical marijuana internationally: Canada and Netherlands. More specifically, within Canada there are only four licensed producers who have established an international footprint. The players currently, Tiray, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, and Aphria. Given the limited number of players, we believe that Aphria is one of the few Canadian companies that will be able to capitalize on their first movers advantage. This early entrance into the international market will allow the firm to build long-lasting business relationships with government and corporations that will result in increased barriers to entry for future incumbents.

Aphria is also one of the most attractive potential international wholesalers given their industry leading cost-cutting abilities. This is especially prevalent in Europe where the price of cannabis is significantly higher than Canada and the United States. As can be seen, Nordic countries such as Norway, Finland, and Estonia will be highly interested in importing their marijuana from low cost producers such as Aphria which will be able to provide much more competitive prices than the local producers.

(Source: PI Financial Research)



Having established international transportation and distribution networks, especially to an isolated country such as Australia will ensure that Aphria has the managerial and logistic ability to expand to countries in Europe and South America. As they continue to increase their production rates, we look for an increasing percentage of revenue to come from international markets. Currently, the company has an arrangement to grow and prepare cannabis for Medlab, which will then complete the manufacturing at a licensed facility in Australia. Aphria will leverage Medlab's advanced delivery system to complete a clinical trial in Australia. On top of this, Aphria has established a stake in the US medical cannabis market. Due to government regulations, it is currently illegal to export marijuana into the United States, however Aphria has taken equity positions in two Arizona and Florida based producers. This will allow Aphria to profit from increasing de-regulation in multiple states in the next 2 years.

Global Deregulation Trends

Although currently there are only six countries that have been taking imports from Canadian medical marijuana producers, there are approximately 28 other countries that have legalized medical cannabis and have potential to develop into trading partners for Aphria. A perfect example is Mexico, who currently only has CBD strains approved. To provide some background information, CBD strains have analgesic, anti-inflammatory properties without the psychoactive effects of THC. This signifies to us that the market is not as developed as the Canadian or German markets. However, in the upcoming years we believe deregulation will continue even within traditionally conservative countries. This trend can be observed when looking at the number of countries that have decriminalized marijuana in the past 20 years. As can be seen, we have witnessed 28 countries reverse their cannabis laws in the past 16 years, and we believe this will continue to drive growth for the marijuana industry.

(Source: PI Financial Research)

Our Takeaway

While many investors have focused on Canadian market growth, we believe that international trends pose significant upside to Aphria. The company`s industry leading production costs will provide a significant price advantage in many European countries. Additionally, being one of four Canadian companies who have established an international footprint will provide logistical and relationship-specific advantages in the future. Our rating: BUY

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.