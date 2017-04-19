Ford Is Still A Buy

Although Ford (NYSE:F) is about to go through a difficult time along with the rest of the industry, I would not short the stock just yet. Ford has a history of investing well during difficult times so it can benefit from this in the future when industry conditions improve. For the long term investor this, along with a sustainable dividend yield of 5.3%, should be enough to hold the stock for the long term. Buying on dips would be the right strategy to profit from this stock in the long run.

Great performance

Ford has seen a strong fiscal year with multiple record breaking achievements. The company managed to generate its second best pre-tax profit ever at $10.4 bln. Besides that, a new record operating margin of 6.7% was achieved with Automotive operating cash flow of $6.4 bln. In Europe, Ford managed to generate both a record profit and a record operating margin. It did all of this while seeing the highest reported revenue in one fiscal year since 2007. But while the achievements of the most recent fiscal year might make you think that Ford is seeing nothing but tremendous growth, the company is actually at the dawn of a difficult time.

Cyclical industry

Of course the automotive industry is a very cyclical one. And a lot of analysts believe that the industry is on the brink of a downturn. The first signs of this are already visible. One example is the Total Vehicle Sales trend, a reliable indicator for the industry.

In the chart above you can clearly see the Total Vehicle Sales has been seeing difficulties in growing further, with the total number at the lowest point since the start of 2015 at the most recent reading. The total amount of car sales in that month were 16.9 mil. Of course this is not the only indication that difficult times are ahead for the automotive industry.

Ford's outlook

Ford's management has already mentioned that it shares these beliefs of a more difficult operating environment worldwide in the near future. As a result it believes that its top and bottom line will come under pressure.

Management's sentiment is quite negative in terms of short term outlook. The company also believes that the Brexit could turn out to be a short term problem for its results in Europe, which has been performing so well recently with 7 consecutive quarters of profit. This is because of the effect it has on GBP.

Management will not sit still

Although Ford's results will come under pressure this year, I would not worry too much as a long term investor. History has shown how management is willing to invest during difficult times, and with success. One example of this is its business in Russia. Tough choices and strategic decisions were made, including restructuring in Russia, when competitors decided to retreat out of Russia. Now, Russia is one of the reasons that its Europe segment is performing so well with record profit and operating margin. It is even expected to improve in 2017, while Ford is expected to have difficulties in other countries:

"in '17 Russia also is expected to improve and contribute to a better result at least in that part of Europe in 2017 compared to '16."

What is also important to understand, is that Ford is increasingly active in other parts of the world besides the US. If it continues doing this, its risk will be spread more broadly in the future. I expect that management will use the next few years to do just that, thus creating a healthier and safer company in the long run.

Ford's dividends are safe

Although Ford is expected to see its results decline, the company will still be profitable with plenty of FCF. Since the company's FCF margin has been positive since 2009 with an average of 5.5% and 8.4% last year, I would not worry too much about this.

Also, the company generates more than enough FCF to cover its dividends. Last year its FCF- dividend was $10.4 bln with total money spent on dividends at just $2.4 bln. Besides that, the company has $39 bln in cash on its balance sheet. So its dividends seem to be safe for the next few years, although I would not expect to see a dividend increase any time soon. But with a yield of 5.3%, that is not a real problem.

Concluding remarks

As mentioned Ford will have a difficult time going forward along with the rest of the industry. The stock will be put under pressure. For the long term investor this is not a problem but an opportunity to buy shares at a lower valuation with an even higher dividend yield. The forward P/E currently stands at 6.7, meaning that a more difficult time is already anticipated. While the stock may drop lower in the future, most of the decline seems to already have been priced in. If you cannot handle stress, then this stock is not for you. For the long term investor: buy the dips.