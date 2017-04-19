Implications Of Apple's Entry In The Autonomous Driving Space

To the surprise of few industry observers, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has now joined a crowded field of autonomous driving companies permitted to conduct testing on public roads in California. To the few who are surprised, Apple's auto program's rationale and history have been well documented by fellow author "Tales From The Future" here.

Autonomous driving has been all the rage lately and has attracted attention of many established players and startups. A look at the number of permit holders in the California Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program shows how crowded the field is.

In addition to the 30 companies listed above, there are dozens of others conducting similar testing outside of California and outside of the US.

There is a reason why the space is so crowded.

Although autonomous driving is something that industry stalwarts such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have been working for a while, it has become clear after Google started deploying Firefly, its steering-less car, in trials that the industry may be on the cusp of a commercial breakthrough. When General Motors (NYSE:GM) bought Cruise Automation for more than a billion dollars, the already hot startup scene went into an overdrive mode. Many startups now see autonomous driving as a path to multimillion dollar or billion dollar exits.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) getting a market cap comparable to Ford (NYSE:F) and GM based partly on a primitive Autopilot driver assist technology has also made startups and more established companies scramble to start investing more resources into autonomous driving.

Another one of the appeals is that, getting to autonomous vehicle demoware, as Tesla has done, is extremely straightforward. Based on startup commentary, it appears that impressive demoware is possible with 10 to 20 engineers working for 6 to 12 months. This makes for a relatively low barrier to entry and, consequently, a number of autonomous vehicle startups have popped up and continue to pop up to join the gold rush. (for skeptics who do not realize how trivial this demoware is and for Tesla fans who may be under the impression that Tesla has some valuable IP or leadership in this area, there are some examples of what one-year-old startups are able to demonstrate: here & here)

However, this allure of being able to get to a solution quickly is fool's gold. As can be seen from Tesla's troubles in getting past the demoware stage, it is not trivial to get to an autonomous system that works in a wide variety of conditions. It takes considerable amount of field data and tweaking to improve the system performance and the last 1% of the problem can take 90+% of the time to perfect.

Based on the data available, one can certainly argue that Apple is behind the companies which have already been conducting public testing, but based on the abysmal performance data, it does not appear that Apple is far behind in the game compared to many of the players. It is also important to note that Apple does not fit the mold of companies that need to rush to the market early. The company has proven in the past that it can succeed with great products in spite of its late entry.

While we do not know the exact nature of Apple's future participation in the market, based on the company's history to date, it appears that Apple is planning on selling autonomous electrical cars around 2020 or later. In our view, here are some key reasons why Apple is approaching this market now and the major advantages and challenges that Apple has in entering this space.

Apple, at its current size, is hard-pressed to find meaningful growth opportunities. Based on consumer penetration, the largest markets in the world, as measured by units, are Mobile phones, watches, PCs, TVs, and Cars. Of these, cars are the only major market that Apple is not currently addressing. For Apple to target a new market segment, it must have mass market potential and the company must have a meaningful ability to differentiate.

Unlike in the other segments that Apple participates in, automobile markets are highly fragmented and are likely to remain fragmented for various reasons. We are skeptical that Apple, or any other brand, can meaningfully get past a 10% share of the automobile market. However, the high ASPs in the automobile segment mean that Apple may not have to reach that high a market share to have meaningful impact on the company's top and bottom lines.

Looking at Apple's history in this segment, Apple has been thinking about automobiles as far back as 2008 and has been expending R&D at a billion dollar level in the recent past. However, Apple's car efforts have been somewhat chaotic. After widely rumored project Titan came to public view in 2015, there have been subsequent stories of lay-offs, change of focus, falling apart of deals with Mercedes and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), etc. Nevertheless, while the scope of the project may have changed, Apple getting California autonomous driving permit indicates that the company has persevered.

In summary, the size of Apple makes the automobile market an attractive one for Apple to chase and Apple will likely continue to chase it unless the company determines that it does not have a winning vector.

One of the biggest risk factors with any emerging technology is the market risk. Many companies get to a market too early and fail as the market falls short of the critical mass required to support the participants. Traditionally, Apple has eschewed this risk. The main risk that Apple takes is its product design. This approach is likely the right one with respect to autonomous electric vehicles. Currently, the market is nonexistent for several reasons:

- The autonomous technology at the required confidence level does not exist. Although Google's Waymo appears close to reaching the required level of performance, it too is not ready for the mass market yet.

- Due to cost, ROI, and legal issues, the initial autonomous applications are likely to be geo-fenced taxi services. While we may see adoption of these starting 2018 or 2019, the volume will be very limited until 2020 at least.

- Given the technology and regulatory progression, less geo-fenced autonomous services may not be available until 2020 or later. Until this next stage occurs, the volume, even in the autonomous taxi business, is likely to be very low - a few thousand or a few tens of thousands of units.

- In parallel with the "RoboTaxi" services, there is likely to be increasing adoption of autonomy for private applications. However, these applications may better fit Waymo's kitted solution approach.

- Personal autonomy, which is likely what Apple is shooting for, is likely to be the first volume driver and personal autonomy appears to be past 2020.

Given Apple's DNA and past record, we believe Apple will continue to stay focused as a product company and not as a RoboTaxi company. Also, given the limited volumes in the RoboTaxi business, we are skeptical that Apple has much interest in that space. By skipping the early RoboTaxi market and moving directly to personal transportation, Apple reduces the market risk.

Not much needs to be said about the power and cult following of the Apple brand. Apple has consistently rated at the top or near the top of many "top brands in the world" lists. As such, history suggests that it is easy to underestimate the strength of a market leader and its brand. Apple's strong brand and a well thought out product/marketing strategy mean that Apple consistently commands very high gross and net margins - far above the industry standards.

While some see automobile industry as a low margin business, there is very little reason to doubt that Apple will be able to command a brand premium if it chooses to enter the automobile segment. Given Apple's tendency to address the premium but volume space, Apple's entry should be a warning bell to current occupants and aspirants of the premium segment of the automotive market, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and Tesla. By the same token, Apple is unlikely to be a threat to mainstream brands such as Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan, Ford and GM.

At $240B of cash and marketable securities as of Q1 2017, Apple has more liquidity at its disposal than all the other players in the autonomous field combined. Apple can put its liquidity to use strategically by seeding suppliers, locking out suppliers, acquiring necessary IP, ramping rapidly, and muscling through a crowded space. In a capital intensive automotive market, this liquidity is a tremendous asset.

Unlike many competitors whose survival depends on being first to market (or at least being one of the first handful of players), Apple does not have the need to be first to the market. Apple's DNA is more about developing solid products with great industrial design, terrific ease-of-use, and excellent reliability. This "we do not need to be first" approach gives Apple far more latitude than competitors in getting the product right instead of hurrying the product. Once it gets the right product, it can use its cash and marketing muscle to ramp hard - this, again, is something other competitors will not be able to do. As a stark contrast, consider how Tesla rushes low reliability alpha/beta products into the market and then further pushes itself into the corner with unwise product ramp strategies.

One of the core strengths of Apple is its ability to look through the clutter of existing industrial design and user interfaces and improve on them substantially. It can be argued that the paradigm change from traditional ICE cars to autonomous electric cars will pose many user interface challenges. Apple's DNA is well suited to solve this problem. While Tesla is arguably a match to Apple in terms of industrial design, Apple stands alone when it comes to user experience.

We do not believe Apple is targeting a car until 2020, if not later. One of the many reasons for this timing is the economics of current battery technology. Current car batteries, around $150 per kWh at cell level, are too expensive to enable high volume automobiles.

For a fairly basic 60 kWh per car, batteries alone cost close to $11K per car (with a 20% pack level adder). This translates to $13k to $15K adder to the cost of car at retail level even with modest gross margins. As a point of reference, we note that Chevy Bolt sells for about $18K more than a comparable ICE equivalent. This cost adder is somewhat offset by federal and state level incentives, nevertheless, significantly reduces the demand for battery-powered vehicles. Although Tesla has found a low volume niche at the current cost level, such a niche is not meaningful for Apple's size.

With battery prices dropping about 10% a year, the premium to add batteries will be substantially lower by 2020. This makes Apple timing for market entry very opportune.

Similar to batteries, the EV power train technology is relatively immature. By 2020, EV drivetrains should be significantly less expensive and much more robust than what they are today. Once again, Apple's entry around 2020 coincides well with the EV technology development.

California autonomous testing data to date shows that while the Google/Waymo system leads the pack by a wide margin, no company yet has a system that can be considered roadworthy and economically feasible.

Similar to batteries, autonomous technology should also be significantly more economical, road worthy, and mature by around 2020. Once again, Apple's timing appears to be quite good.

One of the most immature pieces of EV deployment today is the charging network. Currently, neither the speed of battery charging nor the availability of battery charging stations is acceptable.

Tesla went with a money-losing, brute-force approach to this problem by building its own Supercharger network. While this was arguably an acceptable strategy for an early entrant like Tesla, it is a terrible long-term strategy.

Much faster charger networks than what is available today are currently in the design stages and will be rolled out over time. In the future, many third-party entities will build a robust network of high-speed chargers. The gradual increase of EVs in the market also means that the network will get much more widespread over time.

Once again, a product roll out in the 2020 time frame would allow Apple the benefit of a more powerful and widespread charging network.

Tesla has pioneered the direct sales model in the automobile industry and has taken quite a few arrows to show for its pioneering work. We believe Apple can benefit from this work and start off selling products on the internet. As such, we see little challenge for Apple in terms of the overall sales model. Apple is not new to the internet sales model and neither is it new to the showroom-based sales model.

Service centers may be the single largest challenge that Apple must address prior to its entry into the automobile business. Getting a car distribution and service channel that can live up to the Apple brand name in a completely new automotive would be a tough challenge. For this function, we believe Apple would be looking to partner with an established luxury brand. If a partnership is not possible then Apple has the balance sheet to buy out any player in the field that it chooses to. Once again, with a market entry around 2020, Apple has considerable amount of time to establish the necessary infrastructure.

Given Apple's advantages, it is unlikely that Apple needs to acquire a branded automaker to make its entry into the autonomous car market except to build a service network. It is, however, possible that Apple could acquire small niche players such as Lucid, to accelerate its entry into the market. Apple may also acquire some autonomous driving teams or IP if it sees the need to accelerate its internal effort.

Unlike many companies that have misguided notions about the value of manufacturing, Apple is very clear-headed about where the value to the company accrues. Consequently, it does not do its own manufacturing but outsources it - mostly to Asia. While there are precedents to this in the automobile sector with Magna Steyr and Valmet performing contract manufacturing services, there is an opportunity for Apple to transform car manufacturing.

Many analysts have talked breathless about Tesla as a disruptor of automobile manufacturer. But, this narrative is silly. All Tesla has proven is that if given enough cash to burn, it can produce some interesting products that do not make any money. The myth of Tesla being disruptor is well debunked by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor "Tales From The Future." We refer readers to a recent article (Utopia Revisited: 5 Tesla Myths To Consider At All-Time Highs) and a somewhat older blog post One More Time: You Can't Disrupt The Car Market (Unless 'Decades' Count As A Timescale).

Apple, on the other hand, is not cut in Tesla mold. Apple loves to ship volume and Apple loves to make money. For Apple, unlike Tesla, making money comes before saving the world. As such, we believe that Apple is the ideal candidate to disrupt auto manufacturing.

The intent of the article here is to showcase the merits and challenges of Apple approaching the autonomous electric vehicle market. As can be seen above, Apple has a lot going for it, and the prospects appear good. If and when Apple formally announces its entry into the market, the next leg of Apple's journey as a consumer electronics giant will begin. Apple certainly has the DNA and disruptive capability to transform the automotive market.

From a competitive perspective, Apple is likely to pose a distinct threat to brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. Tesla, in particular, is likely to be heavily impacted. In almost every metric that one can measure, Apple is likely to fare better than Tesla. And, similar to Tesla, it has the Silicon Valley DNA and a cult following. The customer demographic sought by Tesla is also likely to directly collide with what Apple seeks. If Tesla is around after its mis-adventurous Model 3 launch, it may find out that getting to 500K units per year in unit shipments, let alone millions of units per year, would be extremely difficult when faced with Apple's superior hype machine.

