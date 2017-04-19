Has General Mills Become A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been under remarkable pressure lately. More specifically, the stock has lost 5% since its recent earnings release while it has lost 20% off its peak last summer. As a correction of this size is markedly unusual for this low-volatility stock, the big question is whether it has now become a bargain.

First of all, the recent earnings report was markedly disappointing. To be sure, the organic sales of the company decreased 5%. On the bright side, the company improved its adjusted gross margin from 34.8% to 35% thanks to its ongoing cost-reduction program. However, such savings are significant only when the total sales rise or at least remain flat. When the total sales decrease at such a high pace, the benefit from a slight expansion of the gross margin is almost negligible.

The most disappointing segment in the last earnings report was yogurt, whose sales have declined 18% so far this year over last year. The main reason for this collapse is the continuing strengthening of Greek yogurt, which has been replacing the conventional yogurt at a high pace. It is evident that General Mills failed to address this trend in time and is now facing the consequences of this failure. However, as the company has an exceptional R&D department, it is likely to eventually manage to tackle this issue. As mentioned in the latest presentation, the company is already taking the necessary steps to restore the popularity of its yogurt. Nevertheless, its yogurt sales are likely to remain under great pressure in the short term. Therefore, more pain is expected in this segment before its performance stabilizes.

It is also remarkable that the sales of General Mills in China have stopped growing during the last two years. This is really disappointing given that the company had grown its sales at an approximate average 22% annual rate since 2004. It is also worth noting the great promises the management had made three years ago about the potential of the yogurt market in China. That market doubled in value, from $4 B in 2008 to $8 B in 2013, with the potential to double again until 2018. Therefore, the growth prospects seemed extremely promising in China. Unfortunately, those promises proved much more optimistic than the actual business performance. This only confirms that investors should apply strict filters to the presentations of the companies, which usually portray their outlook much more optimistically than they should.

Fortunately for the shareholders, although General Mills missed the trend in the yogurt market, it did not miss the trend in the organic market, which keeps gaining popularity at a great pace. General Mills acquired Annie's in 2014, a popular producer of organic products, and has kept growing its revenues in this segment in recent years. Moreover, General Mills is aiming to reach the threshold of $1 B of annual sales of organic products in 2019. Nevertheless, while the company is certainly moving in the right direction in this segment, the sales of organic products represent only 5% of the total sales of the company and hence they can hardly move the needle for such a large food company.

While General Mills has disappointed the investing community lately, investors should keep in mind that the food giant has not reduced its dividend for 117 consecutive years. This is a unique record, which should remind investors that this company has always been successful in tackling every single problem it has faced. Nevertheless, the company has failed to grow its earnings during the last 4 years and hence its management should improve its execution before the performance further deteriorates.

As General Mills has failed to grow during the last 4 years, the stock has pronouncedly underperformed S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) during that period. More specifically, while S&P has rallied 48%, General Mills has climbed only 16%. Even worse for the stock, interest rates have just started to rise and the Fed seems determined to keep raising them at a significant rate for the next few years. Consequently, as the most attractive attribute of General Mills is its reliable dividend, the stock is likely to remain under pressure if interest rates keep rising. After all, if the Fed keeps raising interest rates, the stock will hardly be able to keep trading at a P/E=20 without growing at all.

To sum up, General Mills seems to be fairly valued after its recent correction. On the one hand, it has failed to grow in the last 4 years but, on the other hand, it has an exceptional growth record. Thanks to the latter, the market has always offered a premium valuation to the stock. Therefore, the stock may rebound in the short term thanks to a potential expansion of its P/E ratio. However, as the Fed seems determined to keep raising interest rates, any gains of the stock are likely to remain limited for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.