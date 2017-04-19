One Thing Investors May Have Overlooked From Netflix's 2017 Q1 Earnings

Netflix knows its rivals are gaining on it, and helping its flagship series regain its luster with a big win will translate into more subscriptions and, eventually, bigger investor returns.

The industry has noticed that series airing closer to the Emmy voting period have a better chance of being recognized, which would now potentially be the case for "Cards."

Netflix made the move as a result of its operating margins, but some would argue the switch has a secondary benefit.

The dip in new accounts is directly linked to Netflix not having a breakout rookie smash in Q1 and its flagship series "House of Cards" slipping to Q2.

Another quarter, another peek behind the curtain of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

This week, the company revealed its Q1 earnings, which showed a smaller amount of new subscriptions added than hoped. While not enough of a difference to raise an alarm, it was, of course, something many analysts played up in their headlines. For me personally, it was something a little further down the page that piqued my interest and could end up playing a larger role in the long term.

Let me just preface this by saying one of the things I enjoy about writing for SA is the freedom given to me to look beyond the balance sheet and into the backstory. So, if you're looking for a line-by-line breakdown of the company's Q1 earnings, you may want to look to one of this site's other many talented contributors. What I want to explore here is a seemingly simple business decision made last year that not only ties into a new industry trend, but could give Netflix something it has long wanted.

As mentioned during the earnings call, a big reason for Netflix missing its subscriber goal was the lack of a breakout hit and the absence of Q1 mainstay, House of Cards. It's that last one I want to focus on for now.

According to the company, the decision to shift Cards was made as a way to help with operating margins. I have no doubt that is true, just as I have no doubt the show's fifth season will lead to a nice boost in Q2 subs.

Although shifting Cards may actually put Netflix in a better position than investors may realize, and I have a feeling it may have picked up on the same detail.

Remember, Netflix is, and remains, a company built on prestige. It wants to be the best.

That means attracting the best talent and projects, while creating the most game-changing innovations. One of those innovative moves ended up setting a new standard in the world of TV. By doing away with ratings and not releasing any actual metrics, Netflix successfully disrupted the medium in a way not seen since HBO (NYSE:TWX) joined the game back in the '90s.

As a result, many investors, analysts and rivals have tried to come up with a quantifiable measuring stick of sorts to make comparisons. While tactics like measuring media momentum or trying to pull data from select audio feeds each have their pros and cons, awards are still a gold standard.

What many networks have begun to notice is a direct correlation between when a show airs and how many Emmy nominations/awards it earns. After all, it stands to reason that Emmy voters would be more likely to nominate a show that they are currently watching on the air than one that they may have watched months prior. It's the "Out of sight, out of mind" principle.

HBO has played the model to perfection the last few years with Game of Thrones. Since season one, Thrones has debuted in April, ensuring its climatic final episodes always fell right around the time Emmy voters first starting casting ballots in June. The end result has been six consecutive Best Drama Series nominations, with the last two turning into wins.

Part of the show's success is that it has benefited from what is known as the "hanging rule."

"If an ongoing series has enough episodes in the current eligibility year to qualify as a series and has one or more episodes that are part of the series season that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, the "hanging episodes" that are in a contiguous rollout on the same distribution platform join in eligibility the already-qualified-as-eligible episodes of the series."

Translation: If your show runs past the eligibility period (usually May 31st) by a handful of episodes, those episodes count as part of the current season.

As long as the bulk of a series has already aired, Emmy executives are willing to be flexible. That's why Thrones' final episodes, which often run into June, are allowed to be included. It is the same thing with Silicon Valley and Veep (the two-time reigning Best Comedy series winner).

FX (NASDAQ:FOX) picked up on this last year and moved its highly praised drama, The Americans, from a January launch into March so it ended in May. The result - the most Emmy nominations in the show's history, including nods for its two leads and the show itself. The Americans is one of the shows that nobody could figure out why it was ignored by award shows, as not only is it a quality drama, but critics were falling over themselves to praise it year after year.

As it turns out, it was just about timing.

That brings me back to House of Cards. The network had actually already started setting the table by cleverly announcing the show's return date on Inauguration Day, where some had wondered if it just may do a stealth drop of the full season.

Instead, the network just opted for a longer play, where this year, the new season is being launched (again all at once) on May 30th, which is a day prior to the close of eligibility and just about two weeks before the start of voting on June 12th. As a result, Academy members will be right there in the thick of Frank Underwood's latest dirty deeds when filling in ballots.

Now you can argue that awards are meaningless to investors, and they have no place in a business conversation, but when companies spend untold millions out of their budgets on campaigns to win accolades, I tend to think otherwise.

Shareholders have every right to know where a company spends its money, and these types of award pushes are costly. Though, of course, they are costly because the prestige level, if successful, is off the charts (and we've already established Netflix is all about prestige).

It's the same reason why, in some cases, a movie studio will spend more on an Oscar campaign than it cost to make the film in the first place - it wants the recognition. However, unlike an Oscar win, an Emmy win can quickly translate into something that pays off for the foreseeable future verses the short term. In this case, that is both new and recurring subscriptions with each passing month (and year). That's something any investor can get behind.

Although, trying to craft an awards campaign can be maddening.

Since its debut in 2013, the Kevin Spacey/Robin Wright-headlined series has pulled in numerous Emmy nominations, including the first high-profile win for a streaming-produced drama (for David Fincher's brilliant direction of the show's pilot). Yet, to date, it has converted just six of its 46 nominations into wins, and just two of those were for higher-tier categories (Best Director and Guest Actor).

For Netflix's marquee series, that's not a strong ratio, and it has to be eating at the streamer's top brass, especially when it sees streaming rivals gaining traction.

With Cards now likely leaning more towards the end of its run and the state of politics dominating real-world conversations, it really is now or never for Netflix to capitalize. And with two-time reigning champ Game of Thrones ineligible this year, the playing field is WIDE open.

Sometimes, the story behind the numbers is a bit more fascinating, right?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.