Lessons From A 60% One-Day Gain

Prediction markets can be resources for investors, both in giving them odds on macro events that affect their investments, and in serving as a "sandbox" for experimentation.

Forecasting And Investing

In previous articles, we discussed tips investors could take away from the prediction experts at the Good Judgment Project ("Interview With A Superforecaster"), and how to use "the wisdom of crowds" to screen out bad investments (2 Screens To Avoid Bad Investments). PredictIt, the prediction market run by Victoria University, involves elements of both, while simulating some aspects of stock and option markets. As such, it can be useful tool for investors, both as a source of macro predictions related to your stock investments and as a "sandbox" of sorts where you can try out investing strategies with small dollar amounts.

We used it in "sandbox" mode on Tuesday, and drew some lessons from the experience we thought readers might profit from reading. We'll briefly explain what we invested in, and then get to the lessons we drew from it.

The Georgia 6th District Special Election

This article is about investing lessons, not politics, so we'll confine our discussion of politics to the minimum necessary to understand the trade. For readers outside of the United States, the lower of our two federal legislatures, the House of Representatives (Congress), consists of 435 Representatives elected to 2-year terms in even-numbered years. Georgia's 6th Congressional District is vacant now though, because its Representative, Tom Price, MD, left his seat to become President Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Normally, a special election like this, with 1/435th of Congress at stake, wouldn't attract much national attention, but in this case it did, as elements in both of our major political parties treated it as an early referendum of sorts on the President's governance so far. Another reason it attracted such attention was that it was unusually competitive: Although it was a Republican seat, Republican voters were split between 4 main candidates, while Democrats rallied around 1, a young man named Jon Ossoff.

PredictIt allows users to buy "shares" of any of the candidates. In that sense, it's like a stock market. Since the shares expire once the election is decided, it also bears some similarity to an options market (shares in the winning candidate are redeemed at $1 each, before fees, while shares in the losing candidates expire worthless). On Tuesday, I bought and sold shares in Jon Ossoff for a 61.5% profit before fees. With that stage set, here are some lessons from the experience.

Set Emotions Aside

Anyone who's read heated comment threads on Seeking Alpha and on political websites will have noticed a similarity: Investors and political partisans often develop strong rooting interests. This becomes especially apparent when disaster strikes, when shareholders of plummeting stocks sometimes refuse to admit they've lost, and lash out at third parties. There's a morbidly entertaining Twitter account (@BagHolderQuotes) that mocks such sentiments, as in this example regarding Sun Edison (OTCPK:SUNEQ):

There's a logic behind the rooting interest in losing positions: it's not just about the money. You may have argued the merits of a particular stock for months, or aligned yourself with investing gurus you admire; to sell isn't just to lock in your losses but to admit you (and your investing idol) were wrong, which can be painful (it's telling that the great 17th Century Rationalist philosopher Baruch Spinoza titled the section about emotions in his masterwork, The Ethics, "Of Human Bondage").

One way to minimize the impact of emotions in stock investing is to take steps to strictly limit your losses. For example, the portfolio we presented in our previous article (Netflix: A Sandler-Powered Portfolio) was hedged against any drawdown greater than 20%. A 20% loss still smarts, but the emotional valence of it is going to be lower than in riding a stock such as Sun Edison down to zero.

The way we set our emotions aside in our PredictIt trade was by ignoring our rooting interest. Although our rooting interest in the Georgia 6th District wasn't especially high, it was with the Republican candidates, as we are a supporter of President Trump, and he tweeted his displeasure with the Democratic candidate. But we saw what looked like a market inefficiency that prompted us to bet on Ossoff instead. Business is business.

Look For Market Inefficiencies...

In theory, these ought to be easier to find in smaller markets, than in larger, more liquid ones, where traders will quickly arbitrage away any inefficiencies. The apparent market inefficiency we saw with respect to Ossoff was this: His shares were trading at 39 cents on PredictIt (implying a 39% chance of him winning the election), while the polls on RealClearPolitics showed Ossoff with an average lead of about 25%.

So we bought shares of Ossoff at 39 cents, as we noted on Twitter at the time.

... But Be Skeptical

The more liquid the market, the lower the odds that you've found a real market inefficiency. Markets are mostly efficient. As live election results started coming in, Ossoff's share of the early vote was over 70%, and his shares soon spiked to about 65 cents on PredictIt.

At that point, it began to dawn on us that his previous 25% lead in the polls taken together with his 39 cent PredictIt share price wasn't so inefficient: The polls were predictions of the vote count in the April 18th election, but the PredictIt contract was based on who would ultimately win that seat - not quite the same thing, because if Ossoff got less than 50% of the vote on the 18th, there would be a runoff against the #2 vote-getter in June. And his odds of winning a runoff, where his opposition wouldn't be split 4 ways, would be much lower than his odds of winning a plurality in the April vote.

A rough investing analogy would be this: Owning shares in Ossoff on April 18th was like owning a call option expiring in June on a stock reporting earnings on April 18th.

Don't Be Greedy, Especially If You Can't Watch The Tape

If we had held our Ossoff shares, and he went on to win the seat, our maximum return would have been 156%, before fees (a 61-cent return on each 39 cent share). But realizing the risk of a runoff, we decided to sell, and got out at 63 cents per share.

Forty minutes later, Ossoff shares were back down to 37 cents, as his share of the vote dropped toward 50%, and a runoff looked more likely (with 88% of the vote in at the time of this writing, Ossoff was down to 48.3%).

Luck, But Valid Lessons Too

To be sure, there was some luck in this, as there always is, when you get that close to nailing a top and a bottom. Had Ossoff gone on to win 51% of the vote on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff, we wouldn't look as smart taking a 61.5% gain instead of a 156% one. But we believe the lessons here are still valid ones. We look forward to reading your thoughts in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.