Peabody Energy: Has It Bottomed?

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock traded as high as $32.50 and as low as $22.61 in its first 2 weeks of trading. It currently is trading at $24.00 (+2.48% yesterday) after its first real bounce since trading of its new shares began. According to Marketwatch, Peabody Energy stock has a negative beta of -7.03 on its short initial trading.

On the positive side, Peabody Energy stock APPEARS cheap. Based on 137 million total shares, the total market value of Peabody Energy at $24.00 per share is $3.3 billion which is significantly less than the company valuation of $5.4 billion according to Mark Hootnick of Millstein and Co. Analysts are estimating higher prices for Peabody Energy shares including John Bridges of J.P. Morgan who is forecasting a price of $34.00 (42% higher than current pricing). Australian coking coal prices recently jumped to a 5 year high of $330 due to disruptions from Cyclone Debbie. This is very beneficial for Peabody Energy's vast Australian operations. They currently are trading at $283.50 for the April futures.

The last time there was a price spike in Australian coking coal, it was very positive for Peabody Energy's bottom line in late 2016 even though I believe the Peabody Energy senior management team may have been withholding shipments to some extent at that time which didn't make their profits look too good for their reorganization. Peabody Energy's retail notes spiked to a high of $79 in early December 2016, party due to optimism from spiking coking coal prices but in retrospect more the result of creditors exercising a plan support agreement that contractually obligated such creditors to vote for the Peabody Energy reorganization plan.

Another positive is South32 abandoned a deal to buy a Peabody Energy mine in Australia due to Australian regulatory concerns. I understand it is rare in Australia for a local coal mine sale between two globals to fail at the FIRB regulatory level. Normally when announcing a sale they already have gone to the FIRB regulator and have some confidence it's ok. As the Metro sale was announced in Oct 2016 by Glenn Kellow, for this sale to fall over now is even more bizarre. In any case, these mines should help Peabody Energy's bottom line.

Although it is possible Peabody Energy shares have reached a trading bottom, I still have serious concerns. Can the Peabody Energy senior management team be trusted after their Smash and Grab Technique? A select few in the Peabody Energy senior management team together just pocketed in one day many times more than they had earned in a lifetime. Will the temptation be there to do it again ONE MORE TIME? There also is the issue of the co-proponents of the Peabody Energy reorganization plan profiting at the expense of former Peabody stockholders and retail noteholders, see One of them just made the news, see

Meet Elliott Management, the Hedge Fund That Toppled Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld

There also is the unfinished business of former Peabody Energy retail noteholders seeking justice with their recent .06 and .21 recovery on their Peabody Energy 6s of 2018, 6.5s of 2020, 6.25s of 2021, and 7.875 of 2026 and no recovery I see on the 4.75 convertibles of 2066. Please message me on SeekingAlpha if you are a former Peabody Energy retail noteholders and you too would like to explore your options with me and other former Peabody Energy retail noteholders.

Only time will tell if Peabody Energy shares have reached a trading bottom. If I trusted the Peabody Energy senior management team and the co-proponents of the Peabody Energy reorganization plan, I'd be a big buyer of Peabody Energy stock at the current price level. Peabody Energy co-proponents Discovery Capital Management now owns 29.6% of Peabody Energy, Elliott International 25.4%, PointState Capital LP 9.1%, and Aurelius Capital Management 4.4%.

Since late last year, I have been keeping the SEC, USDOJ, The U.S. Trustee, and the Attorneys General of MO and NY very aware of how the retail noteholders and shareholders have been getting mistreated beyond comprehension with their investments in Peabody Energy.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes, which were $.79 in December, have been cancelled and are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from the December pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long A SMALL AMOUNT OF BTU SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.