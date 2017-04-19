Henderson Group's (HNDGF) CEO Andrew Formica on Q1 2017 Trading Statement (Transcript)

Henderson Group Plc. (OTCPK:HNDGF) Q1 2017 Trading Statement Conference Call April 19, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Andrew Formica - Chief Executive and Executive Director

Roger Thompson - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Philip Wagstaff - Global Head of Distribution, Executive Director

Analysts

Mike Werner - UBS

Anil Sharma - Morgan Stanley

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Nigel Pittaway - Citi

Operator

Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2017 Trading Statement Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I must advice you that this conference is being recorded today on Wednesday the 19th, April 2017.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Mr. Andrew Formica. Please go ahead sir.

Andrew Formica

Thank you and thank you all for joining us. With me on the call are Roger Thompson, our CFO; and Phil Wagstaff, our Head of Distribution, who will be available to answer your questions after I just made some brief opening remarks.

First I'd say, I'd characterize the first quarter challenging for us, but one way we saw an improving trend in client sentiment and flows. Our three year investment performance statistics soften slightly with 73% of asset outperforming, but the one year number did improve from 50% to 54%.

In our retail businesses, we saw 1.4 billion of outflows with a majority of this coming from the SICAV range in Continental Europe as clients continue to pullback from European gross assets over the quarter. 85% of this outflow came in January and February and outflows reduced in March as sentiments towards European assets improved and we have seen this positive trend continued so far in April.

In the course of the first quarter, we've seen an evidence of increasing risk appetite and the strengthening focus on Europe both within Europe and across the globe.

With our institutional clients, the first quarter overall was negative driven by redemptions from one of our global equity strategies where we announced in December that the team would depart as part of our premerger planning. This strategy in question had about 800 million of assets that we sold would be at risk from the decision and we thought that were already at risk because of poor performance going into that decision. 300 million of that 800 million left in December and the remaining 500 million left in the first quarter.

The majority of that global equity capability notably 11 billion global equity income franchise is unaffected by team restructuring. After merger, Janus Henderson will have a diverse and highly compelling global equities offering.

Elsewhere institutional, we saw good first quarter inflows into global credit and European high yield, but we also saw our first close in Janus's major shareholder to 80 into two of our strategies European credit and also global growth.

There were also a couple of more big mandates for immerging market and in alternative space totaling nearly 800 million that were expected to fund in the first quarter, but instead funded early in April and it's funded at the time of its call. Beyond these, the pipeline still remains strong.

Our institutional business continue to diversify by geography and investments style and we look it forward to building scale and further diversification when our merger with Janus completes. Within Henderson, we've continued to make significant progress this quarter towards our merger with Janus. You have had the chance the review the merger update pack that we published in March, but I'll draw out just a couple of recent highlights.

We now have clearance in all of our regulators and on track to complete the U.S. mutual fund approval process. All of that major people decision are made when monitoring unplanned departures very carefully and given that it's postpone is now for both Janus and Henderson, resignations are consistent with historical levels. We have not seen any increase from what we've seen in normal cycle.

Systems and operating model decisions are now well advanced and looking forward to move towards the execution stage and our office moves we largely complete on day one. Our new brand and all the necessary fund documentation will be in place also on day one. Our product prioritization is now agreed and sales training is in progress to make sure that both sides are fully aware of the capabilities and strength of both organizations as we move to day one. We had internal sales conferences scheduled in London, the U.S. and Singapore of the course of the next few weeks.

From a financial perspective, you'll know today's confirmation that we'll pay an extraordinary Q1 dividend of 1.85p per share to Henderson shareholder on the 19th of May, 2016. This is to maintain parity between our two sets of shareholders. Dividends going forward will be determined by the new Board of Janus Henderson, but we'll expect our dividend policy to remain progressive with our payout ratio in line with Henderson's historical approach.

The last remaining milestones therefore for the merger, our shareholder votes on the 25th of April for Janus and 26th of April for Henderson. The Investor Relations team has asked me to remind all shareholders on the call to check their voting deadlines with the custodians, which maybe in some cases before the end of this week.

With that, all that reminds to me to say is the team here at Henderson are greatly looking forward to our new partnership with Janus, are excited to the prospect of talking to you about Janus Henderson at our Q2 results which be on Tuesday the 8th of August.

With that I'm happy to hand over to the operator and Roger and Phil are going to take any questions you might have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And we have received the first question; the first question comes from the line of Mike Werner from UBS. Please ask your question.

Mike Werner

Hello Andrew thanks for the call. One question, first time you met with you were talking about the European equity performance and how it had a really tough Q1 2016, I was just wondering you know now that that's behind us on a12 month basis, how was the performance looked within the European equity franchise over the past 12 months, now that the Q1 2016 data is behind that? Thank you.

Andrew Formica

Yeah, look I think, Michael you're right, of the last year - the full year numbers the Q, the one year numbers were pull for European equities and actually the majority of that was actually in the first quarter. With that having dropped off, we still - we've recovered somewhat from where we were, but we still remain in some of the largest strategies sort of the top end of third quarter. So once we've seen an improvement on a one year basis, some of biggest strategies particularly in the SICAV range continues to be in that middle to top third quarter rather moving into the second quarter.

Mike Werner

Thank you.

Roger Thompson

I can add some into that Mike if you like, which is couple of our largest strategies have a growth bias, and some of the redemptions we saw in January where people making a rotations of more value style. So some of the under performance in the large strategies also comes from that bias, but I think we're beginning to see the first, the clients coming back to growth having played out the value trade.

Mike Werner

Thanks. And I guess on the three year performance for the European equity, I mean I assume that's still hoping up quite well?

Andrew Formica

Yeah it's about 75% on three year basis.

Mike Werner

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Anil Sharma from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Anil Sharma

Good morning guys. Yeah, apologies to join late, so sorry if it's already been asked. So I wondered since the last back, obviously seem black box announcement about let's say with some of the equity funds and moving in some of it to bit more investors fundamental, so I just wondered what you guys made an announcement and if there's any kind of we crossed the way that you guys thinking about and the future hence in Janus business?

Andrew Formica

I think each business make the decisions based on there aren't both beliefs and outcomes that are seeking, so I wouldn't comment on what they're doing. And I think in terms of the industry, I would just highlight the fact that we are industry that has always experienced periods of change and that's going to continue there and some of the developments you're seeing in such as machine learning and IR and that I'm sure we'll have direct relevance and really cross to our industry in time.

I don't think it's there yet. But as I've spoken about in the past, it's something that we Henderson and we Janus will continue to monitor and invest in to just sort of understand. I think at the moment, it's too early to say, it's anything other than something that you need to have on your radar bit like driverless cars, really is going to come, well it comes in my lifetime.

Anil Sharma

Okay, cool, it's helpful. And then just one final one, in terms of the FCA study, you know I think due to get proposals are in some of that do you think that's sort of realistic given everything that's going on in the UK or would you expect to target those?

Andrew Formica

Yeah, look we haven't had confirmation of this, but typically when you enter a UK election, those areas like Whitehall treasury go into further and the FCA normally put themselves in a self-imposed further as well to the period. So it wouldn't be unusual given we've now had an election called that all consultations are put on hold until the outcome of the election. Now we have not anything official from the FCA and but that's typically during election periods of they actually put themselves on hold until the result elections are known.

Anil Sharma

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have received another question. The next question comes from the line of Hubert Lam from the Bank of America. Please ask your question.

Hubert Lam

Hi, good morning, everybody. I just have two questions. I just want to get a sense of what feedbacks so far you heard from the resultants and the merger and do you expect any consensus be on hold on now putting on your list which would install the institutional manual essentiallyin very good at gaining the last several quarters?

Philip Wagstaff

I'll pick up on that, it's Phil. The reaction from clients has been excellent, globally everybody understands the rationale for the deal, their primary consideration is that the teams are running their money and not affected. And the great thing about the complementary nature of this deal is that most of the teams are not. We've not been put on hold by any consultants. We've been put on watch by a couple, but as you know that simply means there's something going on here and you should be aware of it. So we're enjoying - we're enjoying the same sort of relationship without concerns that we were before. I think it's probably fair to say that we may not get as many pitches or finals during this period as we would normally, but we're not on hold.

Hubert Lam

Okay. And we should expect, that we shouldn't expect institutional roles do just to slow down towards the merger and upwards than?

Philip Wagstaff

Well, on the country, on the basis that we're going - we've probably going better in institutional now than we have been for a number of years after investing in it quiet heavily. And Andrew also mentioned in his opening remarks that we had some significant funding in the first week of April that we expected at the end of March. We've got nice momentum behind the institutional business right now.

Hubert Lam

Okay, that's good to hear. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. And we do not have any further questions at this time. So please continue.

Andrew Formica

Well, thank you all for taking time today. As you can see was a tough quarter. We had seen significant improvement in March and that momentum has carried through so far. The merger does have an impact clearly at the moment, but we see that as sort of moving pretty quickly and.

Operator

One more question.

Andrew Formica

So we have been told there is one more question, if we can get that through before I wrap up.

Operator

Yes, a sort of question came in just a few seconds. The next question comes from a line of Nigel Pittaway from Citi. Please ask your question.

Nigel Pittaway

Hi Andrew, it's Nigel Pittaway here. Sorry I was bit slow on that, but just a couple of questions maybe first of all just on how are you feeling about this positive trend on European flows in April, I mean do you think it's sustainable because before you were a little bit worried that there was still quite a lot of elections to come. So you're feeling that it's really a permanent or is it still just as likely to swing back again?

And then just secondly maybe just a quick comment on if it, to and how confident you are that you are going to be artistic to sort of commission sharing arrangements on the back of that rather than being forced to take any cost to the P&L?

Andrew Formica

I'll let Phil to pick your point on Europe, he'll always be far more cautious given any sales target to link to it.

Philip Wagstaff

Yeah, I mean it's a great question, Nigel, I wish I knew the answer. The good news is there is green cheese. What I'd say is, there is two things going on in European equities, which I think I mentioned earlier. The first is that there was clearly some uncertainty about the structure of Europe with all the elections coming up this year, and that is making international investors nervous, so that is Asian investors and U.S. investors. There's something else going on in Europe, which was rotation to value stocks and growth stocks, and a number of our funds have a growth bias. So we've been impacted doubly by those.

The second of those things I think is beginning to play out. We're seeing some evidence of people coming back to growth. I think the other thing going in our favor here and I'm beginning to see is there's an extraordinary stretch in valuation terms between U.S. equities now and European equities, which is a message that we're giving to our clients and is being well received whether this is the first suites of spring or once well it's hard to say and only time will tell, but we feeling okay about where we are right now. We're in a much better place now than we were in early January.

Andrew Formica

And to your second question, it's really referring to where through that we see a needs unbundling research become a hard cost. Look, it's not, it all allows now and working through the regulation, it's not regulation driven that you'd make a hard time. There have been a number of notable competitors come out and said that they will pay hard, that's a decision driven by them in the board level and a business level, it's not a regulatory level.

We certainly don't see that as necessary at the moment, we also don't see the vast majority of our peers doing it. So even though there's been some relatively headlined in that, we don't see any pressure either from clients or consultants or business pressure to do it ourselves. And certainly when you talk to global players, particular the large American firms, there's no intention to go down this route.

So the first thing I'd say, it's not expected or necessary from a regulatory point of view, and we don't believe that even though you've seen some high profile things that it actually becoming a business imperative decision. If that change that we'll tell you that's where we sit today.

Nigel Pittaway

Okay, great. Thank you much.

Andrew Formica

All right, again there is no more questions, thank you for your time. We'll update you at the AGM and AGM next week and then look forward to speaking to many of you after that and after it's down in later in the year when you coming to London. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Have a nice rest of your today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.