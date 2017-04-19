Morgan Stanley Q1: Impressive

Following Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) just reported its Q1 results.

The investment bank posted amazing results. It surpassed analysts' revenue expectations by 4.4% and net-income expectations by a whopping 13%. Morgan Stanley's revenues increased by 24% Y/Y from $9.7 billion to $7.8 billion, and its income increased by 72% Y/Y from $1.9 billion to $1.1 billion, way surpassing BAC's increase of 40%.

Its $1.9 billion increase in revenues was mainly driven by a $500 million increase in Investment Banking revenues (primarily equity and fixed income underwriting), and a $800 million increase in fixed income sales and trading revenues, way surpassing Goldman Sachs' flat revenue in FI trading.

In addition, Morgan Stanley's annualized-return on average common increased from 6.2% to 10.7%, that's a 72% increase.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is now 17.4%, significantly higher than Goldman's ratio of 14.2%.

What technical analysis shows?

Being down more than 12% since its multi-years high in one month, the stock is trading slightly above its 200 day EMA, a strong bullish signal. Morgan Stanley has a high effective tax rate of 29%, which makes it a strong beneficiary of the promised tax cuts.

Concluding, we rate MS as a "buy" over the short/medium term. The stock is trading at an annualized PE of 10.5 (Q1's diluted EPS is $1) which is considered low in a higher-rate environment. Also, the bank is well structured relative to other banks, with its CET1 ratio being one of the highest in the industry. Not to forget that the stock is trading just above its 200 day EMA, which is mostly a strong bullish sign.

