Rental Real Estate Or Stocks?

I generally prefer learning from someone else's experiences rather than my own. It's easier, faster, and cheaper that way. That's why I am passing along my personal experiences owing a rental property and giving the reasons for why I decided to sell it and reinvest the proceeds into a portfolio of income-producing stocks.

Almost two years ago, my family and I moved from the Washington DC area to Lisbon, Portugal. We were motivated by desire to have an adventure and to live in a lower cost jurisdiction with nicer weather than what we were used to in DC. When we first moved, we weren't sure whether we would stay in Portugal permanently or not, so we kept our family home in DC and rented it out to a very lovely couple. We would have taken this approach regardless of whether it was a dumb investment decision or not - we simply didn't know what we wanted to do and didn't want to purchase a guaranteed one-way ticket out of DC.

We very quickly fell in love with life in Portugal and decided that we would not return to the USA for the foreseeable future. It was at that point that we first confronted the question of whether it would make more sense from an investment standpoint to continue renting our house or to sell it and reinvest the proceeds elsewhere. We ultimately decided to sell our rental property and reinvest the proceeds into a portfolio of stocks. The following list of factors guided our choice.

Key Lessons from Our Renting Experience

(1) With real estate, you don't know what your equity is worth and can't evaluate your economic yield on the property until after you've sold it.

We knew exactly what we paid to buy our house and renovate it, but those two bits of data told us NOTHING about what a third-party would pay for the house. I watched prices for comparable homes using Zillow.com and Realtor.com and figured that roughly, our house might sell for about $1,100,000 based on average prices per square foot for homes in our neighborhood. We carried a mortgage of roughly $770,000, so I projected that our home equity might be worth around $330,000.

My projection turns out to have been completely wrong. To begin with, we ultimately sold the house this spring for $1,290,000 - seasonal factors and idiosyncrasies of the home and of the buyer introduced a huge margin of error. Unlike watching stock prices, looking at comparable sales data on Zillow.com or Realtor.com doesn't necessarily tell you what your home is worth.

(2) The transaction costs of selling real estate can deliver a shocking blow to the sales proceeds on your investment.

In our case, transactions costs included a 6% brokerage commission, state and county transfer and recordation costs, and various other closing costs, such as radon tests, termite inspections and treatments, etc. After all is said and done, we incurred nearly $97,000 in transactional expenses - roughly 7.5% the sales price for the home and a glaring 23% of the value of our real estate equity. In a very technical sense, my real estate investment lurched into bear market territory the very moment I bought it - I just didn't notice that fact until I sold the house nine years after I bought it.

By contrast, buying (or selling) a diversified portfolio of stocks should end up costing me about $100 in brokerage commissions.

(3) Carry costs relative to cash flow can be very narrow with real estate. In terms of cash flow, the mortgage, insurance, and property tax on our house came to $4,300 a month. Our rental checks equaled $4,500 a month. All (and more) of this $2,400 annual excess of rent versus monthly carry costs was consumed by routine repairs and upkeep, several state and local licenses and permits, lead paint certification inspections and registration fees, and small fines for failing to submit an obscure, non-publicized form with one of the local environmental enforcement agencies that enacted a regulation after we'd rented the property out.

(4) There is a difference between the rent you COULD get versus the rent that you actually agree to. We could have easily asked a higher rental rate - probably in the area of $5,000 a month. $5,000 a month was the average rental rate in the area for comparable homes, which I found on real estate websites. The reason why we didn't ask for top dollar from our tenants was because we were fortunate to find exceptionally qualified tenants. Renting real estate is a service business, and like any service business, customer satisfaction is the number one goal. Tenants who are paying top dollar are far less prone to feeling satisfied with their experience than tenants who know that they are getting a bargain. Happy tenants pay their rent on time and treat your property as if it were their own. On an emotional (and probably financial) level, you need to accept the fact that no amount of rent will adequately compensate you for the agony of dealing with unhappy and marginally financially qualified tenants. You may need to compromise on price if you want happy, qualified tenants, and you'd probably be a fool not to. Average rental rates on Zillow don't inform you fully of the realities of setting and agreeing to a rental price.

Another simple reality about renting is that once you have a good tenant in place, you will perhaps not be able to raise the rent by very much each year your tenant remains put. Tenants get used to paying a certain amount, and if you try to jack up the rent by 10% a year, you may find yourself replacing your tenants once a year (which could easily involve going a few months per year with a vacant property). We did raise the rent once... by a robust 2.5% to keep pace with rising upkeep costs. Keeping our tenants in place was far more valuable to us than maximizing our cash flow.

(5) The big benefit to a real estate rental can be summarized as the single greatest business model of all time: (1) use someone else's money; (2) get someone else to pay it back for you; (3) you keep all the profits; and (4) the government subsidizes your investment. Empires are built on this very same business model.

Our mortgage lender provided the bulk of capital we needed to carry this house on our balance sheet, and our tenants paid off our debt to our mortgage lender. With that sort of arrangement in place, we effectively ended up with a free call option on the DC real estate market - not too shabby.

But wait! That's not all! If you look at the amortization schedule on your mortgage, you will see that each year, you are paying off a larger and larger percentage of principal versus interest. So, the first year, our tenants paid off our mortgage principal by $13,000. The second year, they paid off close to $14,500 of mortgage principal. In other words, even though we did not raise the rent by much, the economic benefit of our rental payments leapt 11.5%. That's like an 11.5% annual dividend increase whether you raise the rent or not, and those raises are contractually baked into the pie. On a 30-year mortgage at 3.6%, I calculated that the average rate by which our principal payments would grow comes to 4% a year - roughly equal to the dividend increase rate for a company like AT&T (NYSE:T). But unlike dividend increases that are made at the discretion of management, the amortization schedule on a mortgage amounts to guaranteed increases in the rate at which your tenants pay down your mortgage principal.

(6) There is one additional cherry on the sundae that is worth mentioning. We were able to claim depreciation deductions of nearly $55,000 a year, so most of our rental income was offset by tax deductions. Textbooks are written on the subject of tax depreciation - I'll simply point out here that if you are considering an investment into a rental property, you would be well advised to master the rules for tax depreciation and depreciation recapture, and to do so PRIOR to investing a penny in real estate.

(7) With rental properties, your real investment is in your tenant. This is a highly concentrated investment. You go into the investment making a best guess about the person's financial and personal qualifications. There are human factors that can impact rental payments - factors that credit scores and personal references cannot capture. For example, our tenant was hospitalized on a couple of occasions and couldn't deposit the rent on time. By contrast, our mortgage payment was due and payable with the inevitable regularity of a stellar pulsar. It was necessary to become somewhat involved in our tenant's personal affairs when personal factors interfered with our financial arrangement - something to which stock investors don't have to give so much as a second thought.

(8) Electrical outlets burn out. Gutters fall down in heavy snow storms. Mold forms on the roof slates. The list could go on, but I will spare you. You get the picture.

Summary

With the power of hindsight, we were able to determine that the yield on our property was equal to $14,500 (which equals mortgage principal our tenants paid down for us) divided by $425,000 (our proceeds from the sale). That comes to a 3.4% yield, which I could expect might grow at 6.5% (which is the 4% rate in our amortization schedule, plus a speculative 2.5% inflation adjustment). We absorbed a lot of risk and put in a lot of work to obtain that 3.4% return - so my only question was whether I could build a portfolio with a higher current yield and higher potential dividend growth rate. In our case, it made sense to sell our rental property and to opt for a more liquid investment option - we live abroad and prioritize simplicity and financial agility over other factors. For other investors with different priorities (including those motivated by tax benefits, asset allocation concerns, etc.), a different calculus might make more sense.

Attached here is a snapshot of the portfolio that I plan to acquire with some of the proceeds from the house (the balance of those proceeds will go into passive index funds). The spreadsheet that I use automatically calculates the average dividend growth for the portfolio based on the dividend growth rate for each stock over the past five years. Please note that I manually input my best guess for Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP), given that these companies do not have five-year dividend payment histories. The past dividend rate for the portfolio, which exceeds 20%, is not likely to continue into the future, so the spreadsheet will calculate my actual observed income growth rate over time and will use that actual growth rate to project the cumulative dividends that I can expect from the portfolio for the next 20 years. The spreadsheet also calculates the probable current income from the portfolio, which generates a current yield in excess of the economic yield on the rental property. I found this a useful tool to compare the cash flow from a rental property with the cash flow from a stock portfolio.

I am attaching a link to the spreadsheet here. You are free to copy the spreadsheet, and use it for your own purposes. Simply click the link, which will take you to Google Sheets. Then click "File" in the upper left hand corner of the page, and then finally click "Make a Copy". At that point, you will have your own copy, and you can input your own ticker symbols, number of shares, and the date when you first start using the tool. You can also enter the desired income you want your portfolio to generate. The spreadsheet will automatically calculate the current dividend income and price for the portfolio, the past historical dividend growth rate, and over time, your actual observed income growth rate. Please note that in some areas (highlighted in green on the spreadsheet), I manually input data, so you'd need to copy and paste other cells to get the automatic data commands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCP, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not investment advice.