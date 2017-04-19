3 Fascinating Small-Cap Biotech Stocks To Watch

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is a clinical-stage biotech company which aims to develop and commercialize immunotherapies for oncology-related and orphan genetic blood disorders. Its proprietary platform based on chemical induction of dimerization (CID) allows control over cellular activities and functions. It allows incorporating molecular switches to their products, which activate or eliminate the therapeutic cells inside the body improving their safety.

Pipeline highlights: The lead product is BPX-501, endowed with safety switch. It improves outcome and eligibility in patients in need of an HSCT who lack a matched donor. Adding BPX-501 cells to the transplant decreases the chance of infections, helps shorter hospital stays and shows faster immune recoveries. The product has been granted by the European commission and the FDA the status of the orphan drug. It is currently in Phase 1/2 and shows promising results.

BPX-601 treats solid tumors and is currently in Phase 1. It targets PSCA antigen, which is expressed in prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophagus, gastric cancer and others.

Preclinical data are encouraging and show robust anti-tumoral activity. Its Car T cells are enhanced by a rimiducid-controlled switch which regulates their survival in the absence of the antigen or their proliferation in case of presence.

BPX-701 has just started its Phase 1 trial and focuses mainly on Melanoma, targeting its antigen PRAME. Its main goal is to make TCR therapies safer for the human body, enabling practitioners to activate the death of donor T cells when they become toxic.

Current price is $13.39 per share (13th of April). The company has a 52Wk low of $8.61 and a 52Wk high of $23.11.

Forecasts

Share price forecast Change % Target price High 139.0% 32.00 Medium 112.8% 28.50 Low 41.9% 19.00

Data source: Financial Times.

The median estimate is a 112.85% increase from price of 13.39.

Data source: Financial Times.

Considerations: Immunology is quickly becoming the rising star in an already huge oncology market estimated over $100Bn. Bellicum could become a game changer because its switching mechanisms offer better control over the safety of these procedures and its technology is considered the leader among its peers. The downside is that the company has a very high burning rate and will soon lack liquidity to expand its clinical activities and properly commercialize its discoveries. Furthermore, besides the usual trial failure risks, cellular-based therapies are still a big question mark regarding their commercial viability, both for patients and practitioners. Having said that, the company's proprietary technology shows a very promising long term potential and its small size and low market cap - while increasing the risk - could as well make it a target for a potential acquisition.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) is a biotech company that develops and commercializes therapeutics focused mainly on gastroenterology, oncology and ophthalmology-related pathologies.

Pipeline highlights: Its main product relies on prostones, natural metabolites of prostaglandins which have a role as activators of ion channels. The company developed a synthetic analogue known as lubiprostone, commercialized as Amitiza, which has been approved to tackle chronic constipation.

The company is working through a Phase 2 with 3 different formulation of lubiprostone, dedicated to children and teenagers.

CPP-1X/sulindac Combination product is already in advanced stages of Phase 3 and is the only treatment (in late stage development or already approved) devoted to FAP. Familial adenomatous polyposis is a genetic disease which usually develops into colon cancer.

Furthermore, with the recent acquisition of Vtesse, the company has gained access to VTS-270 clinical trial (Phase 2b/3), a treatment for the orphan Niemann-Pick disease type C-1.

Current price is $9.80 per share (as of the 13th of April). The company has a 52Wk low of $9.55 and a 52Wk high of $17.55.

Forecasts

Share price forecast Change % Target price High 190.8% 28.50 Medium 53.1% 15.00 Low 32.7% 13.00

Data source: Financial Times.

The median estimate is a 53.06% increase from price of 9.80.

Data source: Financial Times.

Considerations: The recent acquisition of Vtesse gives the company access to the orphan drug VTS-270 that, if phase 3 trials succeed in 2018, could reach the market already in 2019. Its main product Amitiza is bringing safe liquidity to the company and its pipeline is growing with new products. It has a sound business model with partnerships helping covering part of R&D costs and giving back royalties, thus reducing uncertainty risks. It should be strongly pointed out, however, that a great part of this company's revenues are still based on Amitiza only. Despite their efforts to diversify their pipeline with new products and different formulations of the existing one, the current situation highly increases the risk of revenues volatility. On the other hand, it should also be noted that multiples are extremely low compared to the industry averages. It is my opinion that Sucampo is definitely undervalued.

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) is a late-stage biotech company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscles activators as a treatment for diseases that involve a compromised muscle performance.

Pipeline Highlights: The company's products gravitate around Omecamtiv Mecarbil, in partnership with Amgen, Tirasemtiv and CK-2127107, in collaboration with Astellas.

The first one, a cardiac muscle activator, is in its Phase 3 under Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA. It is a potential treatment for heart failure which affects more than 6M people in the US only.

Tirasemtiv aims to treat Lou Gehrig's disease, muscular weakness/fatigue and neuromuscular dysfunctions. It increases the fast skeletal muscle troponin complex sensitivity to calcium, which regulates muscle contraction, by selective activation. The goal is to delay the progression of the disease. It is currently under Phase 3 trials. There is currently only one treatment for ALS that has been approved by FDA.

CK-2127107 is a potential treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, ALS, muscular weakness/fatigue, neuromuscular and non-neuromuscular dysfunctions. It is currently facing Phase 2 trials and targets the fast skeletal troponin complex, like Tirasemtiv.

Current price is $11.60 per share (13th of April). The company has a 52Wk low of $7.18 and a 52Wk high of $13.70.

Forecasts

Share price forecast Change % Target price High 115.5% 25.00 Medium 81.0% 21.00 Low 29.3% 15.00

Data source: Financial Times.

The median estimate is a 81.03% increase from price of 11.60.

Data source: Financial Times.

Considerations: The company has two leading and very exciting products, Tirasemtiv and Omecamtiv Mercarbil, which have both the potential to become big hits. The first is an orphan drug for ALS (let's not forget that the only other approved drug for ALS goes back to 1995) which has shown brilliant results in slowing the progression of the disease and improving patients' life conditions. The second treats heart failure and is considered one of the most exciting new product in the field. Furthermore, it has enough liquidity to properly develop and commercialize them. Last, the company has two solid partnerships with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and investors benefit the decrease in risk and the synergies that such collaborations deliver. On the other side, it should be noted that as a small cap company the risk is higher and so it is the stock's volatility. Despite its solid liquidity - and such generous partnerships - developing, testing and commercializing these products is not going to be cheap. Another thing to consider is the hypothetical dilution effect that could arise from 5.2M outstanding employee stock options. Having said that, I believe that its diversified pipeline and extremely promising products - and the fact that they are considered the leading authority in their sector - make this company a strong buy, especially at the current market valuation.

Financials

Bellicum Sucampo Cytokinetics Total Revenues 388K 73.02M 106.407M Market Cap. 430.56M 455.28M 501.60M Shares # 32.16M 46.46M 43.24M Beta 3.74 1.4676 1.7548 Gross Margin -.- 66.96 -.- Net Profit -17,845.62% 8.04 15.46% Operating Margin -17,623.71% 28.54 17.56% ROI -51.31% 4.88% 14.93% ROE -55.71% 14.58% 20.19% ROA -47.35% 3.78% 11.53% Cashflow per Share -2.48 -0.49 0.4144 Tot Debt/ Tot Equity 0.2111 173.86 0.3167 Tot Debt/ Tot Capital 0.1743 63.48 0.2405 Book Value/ Share 3.56 3.85 2.32 Tangible Book value/ Share 3.56 -0.78 2.32 Quick Ratio 6.99 8.77 4.77 Current Ratio 6.99 9.50 4.77

Data source: NASDAQ.

Peers Valuation Comparison

Inovio (INO) Seres (MCRB) Cerus (CERS) NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Activity DNA- immunotherapies; cancer; infectious diseases Microbiome therapeutics Blood safety (inactivate blood-borne pathogens) Immuno- oncology Market Cap 452.63M 428.71M 425.28M 452.90M EV/Revenues 10.19 11.24 10.00 9.73 EV/EBITDA -4.86 -2.76 -6.60 -4.52 Price/Revenues 12.80 19.70 10.83 12.66 R&D/Revenues 2.51 3.77 0.80 2.61 Price/Earnings -.- -.- -.- -.- EPS -1.00 -2.28 -0.6187 -2.94

Data source: NASDAQ.

Karyopharm (KPTI) SciClone (SCLN) Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Activity Cancer- orphan diseases- drugs against nuclear transport Oncology- infectious diseases- cardiovascular disorders Microbiome therapeutics Market Cap 459.24 494.46 412.48 EV/Revenues 2,249.63 2.33 -.- EV/EBITDA -3.15 10.90 -8.08 Price/Revenues 2,982.06 3.09 -.- R&D/Revenues 564.53 0.09 -.- Price/Earnings -.- 16.55 -.- EPS -2.93 0.6272 -2.57

Data source: NASDAQ.

Summing up: All these stocks look definitely undervalued, each one showing their own strong and weak points. I believe Bellicum is the riskier one: the stock is very volatile, the company still unprofitable with early stage revenues. Furthermore, analysts' earnings forecasts look gloomy well over the next year. On the other hand, liquidity is good and the capital structure shows very low debt. Plus, its proprietary technology could be a truly disruptive game changer with a huge potential market. Indeed, financial analysts seem to have very little doubt about its potential.

Sucampo appears to be the safest bet among the three. It has already a winning product and can display steady revenues, which allow the management to start diversifying the pipeline and focus on the strategy. I think the company is currently strongly undervalued, as its multiples far below the industry average suggest. However, will the management succeed in diversifying its product range and avoid keeping all the eggs in one nest only?

Cytokinesis in my opinion sits in between the two: consistently profitable, solid multiples, discreet liquidity, and strong partnerships. Plus, it shows a very promising proprietary technology and at least two potential blockbusters, but it depends strictly on achieving successful trial results which could drain the company's liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.