Flexsteel Industries: A Perfect Short Ahead Of Earnings

Unsustainable earnings multiple likely the result of the lack of sell-side coverage, quarterly investor conference calls, and detailed results of operations in SEC filings.

The cessation of the growth trend for motion furniture has eliminated a big tailwind for Flexsteel and illuminated the fact that the company appears to be losing market share.

LIFO liquidations could have played a big role in last year's earnings growth and, if so, are very unlikely to continue.

On Thursday afternoon, domestic furniture manufacturer Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) will publish its fiscal third quarter financial results, and we believe investors will be none too pleased. We believe that proper investor analysis of FLXS's financial statements and disclosures has been lacking and that this has resulted in a wildly overvalued stock that is set up as a glorious short, both ahead of, and subsequent to, FLXS's press release on Thursday. We will demonstrate in the sections that follow why we believe FLXS will continue to disappoint investors and why the stock will eventually decline to well below $40, providing short-sellers with a terrific opportunity to profit from today's >$50 level.

Background

FLXS of Dubuque, Iowa, has been in business for almost a century and bills itself as one of the "largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States."

As with many companies in the furniture industry, FLXS has benefited from the dramatic rebound in sales from the depressed years around the great recession. In the seven years from 2009 until 2016, FLXS's sales have grown over 50%, from $308 million to $479 million. While the industry tailwind has certainly been a good thing for FLXS, a lot of this growth was the result of FLXS-specific factors, as retail sales at furniture and home furnishings stores (as measured by U.S. Census Bureau) were only up 28% over these seven years - FLXS grew its market share meaningfully through both the expansion of its customer base and by riding the multi-year wave of motion recliner growth in the U.S.

Along with its revenues, FLXS's earnings have also grown, with its FY16 diluted EPS of $3.12 being almost double its FY10 diluted EPS of $1.61.

While FLXS's stock price has generally followed its earnings, investors have gotten more enthused than normal about the stock recently, as the multiple that investors have been comfortable paying for FLXS's earnings has grown from the 10x range during the 2010-2012 period to close to 20x currently.

We believe FLXS's revenue and earnings per share are in the midst of a prolonged downturn, though, which will result in a continued contraction of this multiple and a devastating stock price decline.

Market Share Losses

One of the most noticeable trends in the U.S. residential furniture industry over the last several years has been the move toward motion recliners - i.e., seating products that contain motors where users can press a button to adjust seating positions. According to Euromonitor, motion recliners grew in the U.S. from 35.9% of the total sofa market in 2009 to 40.2% in 2015. FLXS has greatly benefited from this multi-year trend as it is one of the top-ten providers of motion furniture in the country. In addition, FLXS's share of this market grew from 2.0% in 2012 to 2.3% in 2015 as the company grew its Gallery and Studio Program throughout its independent furniture retailer customers.

Largely as a result of this "movement to motion," FLXS has grown its share of the entire U.S. furniture industry since the recession. The following chart divides FLXS's trailing 12 months' revenues by retail sales at furniture and home furnishings stores, as compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau. While this isn't an exact apples-to-apples comparison (as FLXS's revenues are generated through wholesale sales, whereas the Census numbers are retail sales), the relative change in this ratio is what is important.

FLXS's "share" of industry retail sales grew from a low of 0.35% in mid-2009 to a high of 0.47% last year. As one can also see, though, this ratio started to reverse course at the beginning of last year. This coincides with the flattening out of growth in motion recliners' share of the total sofa market - Euromonitor expects that this share declined from 40.2% in 2015 to 40.1% in 2016. With this share expected to decline again to 40.0% by 2018, we believe this massive tailwind that FLXS has benefited from is effectively over.

Flexsteel's Own Words

Not too long after currently CEO Karel Czanderna was appointed as FLXS's president and CEO, FLXS curiously discontinued the practice of holding quarterly earnings conference calls. As well, FLXS does not provide revenue or earnings guidance. As a result, investors are left with limited information from which to form judgments about how FLXS might perform in the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, FLXS does provide investors with some qualitative hints in the Outlook section of each quarter's earnings press release. While part of these short sections includes boilerplate text that does not change quarter to quarter, FLXS has made some changes to this section recently. After reviewing these disclosures, we are convinced that demand for FLXS's products has taken a turn for the worse recently.

The following are the relevant sentences from the last six quarterly Outlook sections of FLXS's press releases. We have highlighted in green those phrases that we interpret as being positive, in yellow those we interpret as being neutral, and in red those we interpret as being negative. It is obvious management confidence in FLXS's future has declined.

October 19, 2015:

"[FLXS] expects top-line growth will continue during the second fiscal quarter due to strong order trends and backlog of unshipped orders. Residential growth is expected to continue with existing customers and products, and through product portfolio and customer base expansion. [FLXS] believes this growth will be led by increased demand for upholstered and ready-to-assemble products. [FLXS] is confident in its ability to take advantage of market opportunities."

February 4, 2016:

"[FLXS] believes that demand for furniture products in the United States is moderating. In addition, the prior fiscal year West coast port congestion resulted in lower second quarter net sales and higher net sales in the subsequent quarters as the congestion cleared. As a result, [FLXS] expects moderate top line growth for the balance of the fiscal year. Residential growth is expected to continue with existing customers and products, and through product portfolio and customer base expansion. [FLXS] believes this growth will be led by increased demand for upholstered and ready-to-assemble products. [FLXS] is confident in its ability to take advantage of market opportunities."

April 19, 2016:

"[FLXS] believes that demand for furniture products in the United States continues to weaken due to political and economic uncertainty. As a result, [FLXS] expects weaker demand in the near term for residential and commercial products. [FLXS] is confident in its ability to take advantage of market opportunities."

August 16, 2016:

"[FLXS] believes that demand for furniture products in the United States continues to be modest due to political and economic uncertainty. [FLXS] may experience lower residential net sales in the first half of fiscal 2017 versus the prior year, when backlog was shipped due to the clearing of the west coast port congestion. [FLXS] expects commercial net sales growth to continue during fiscal 2017. [FLXS] will focus on streamlining product commercialization to increase sales with customers and continue controlling discretionary spending."

October 19, 2016:

"[FLXS] believes that demand for furniture products in the United States will continue to be weak due to economic uncertainty for the remainder of the fiscal year. During the first half of fiscal year 2016, [FLXS] reported a $6 million increase in net sales related to clearing of west coast port congestion. Net sales for [FLXS] are expected to remain soft for the next fiscal quarter. [FLXS] is focusing on streamlining product introductions to increase sales and controlling discretionary spending."

February 2, 2017:

"[FLXS] believes that demand for furniture products in the United States will continue to be sporadic due to economic uncertainty for the remainder of the fiscal year. Net sales for the third and fourth fiscal quarters are expected to be comparable to prior fiscal year quarters. [FLXS] continues focusing on streamlining product introductions to increase sales and controlling discretionary spending."

LIFO Liquidations?

Perhaps most concerning is how FLXS accounts for its inventory and what this accounting may tell investors about FLXS's future gross margins.

Unlike companies in most industries that account for inventories on a first-in, first-out (FIFO) basis, most publicly-traded furniture companies account for at least some of their inventories on a last-in, first-out (LIFO) basis. FLXS is no exception, as the company values its inventory of steel products using LIFO.

To explain how LIFO works and why it matters, consider the following example. Company X manufactures widgets and then sells them for a small profit. Over the years, the cost of manufacturing these widgets has increased, and its inventory of widgets at the beginning of 2017 is comprised of four layers that cost different amounts per widget:

2013 10,000 units at $10.00 per unit = $100,000

2014 8,000 units at $15.00 per unit = $120,000

2015 7,000 units at $20.00 per unit = $140,000

2016 5,000 units at $25.00 per unit = $125,000

Inventory at January 1, 2017: $485,000 (30,000 units)

If, in 2017, Company X produces another 10,000 units at $30.00 per unit and then sells them for $35.00 per widget, revenue = $35.00 * 10,000 = $350,000, and cost of goods sold = $30.00 * 10,000 = $300,000. Company X makes a gross profit of $50,000, which is a 14% gross margin.

If, however, Company X decides at the beginning of 2017 that it has more than enough inventory to satisfy demand and chooses to work down its inventory instead of producing any additional widgets during the year, then under LIFO accounting, Company X has to liquidate its 2016 inventory layer and most of its 2015 inventory layer. Revenue in 2017 is still $350,000, but cost of goods sold is now ($25.00 * 5,000 + $20.00 * 5,000) or $225,000. Gross profit increases to $125,000, and gross margin increases to 36%. This is what is called a "LIFO liquidation." In inflationary environments, LIFO liquidations result in unsustainable increases to company's gross profits. In this example, if Company X goes back to manufacturing more widgets in 2018 and assuming prices and manufacturing costs don't change from 2017, Company X's gross margin will fall from 36% down to 14%.

Historically, FLXS has disclosed in every 10-Q and 10-K filing how much of its inventory is valued using LIFO and what that inventory would have been valued at had FLXS been using FIFO accounting instead. When FLXS has experienced LIFO liquidations in the past, it has sometimes called out how much these liquidations boosted the company's gross profit and net income.

However, disturbingly, FLXS stopped disclosing this information last year with absolutely no information as to why. We believe the reason FLXS did this was to obfuscate the fact that the massive reduction in inventory it experienced last year resulted in a LIFO liquidation that boosted the company's gross profit and net income.

After years of growing its inventories, FLXS reduced its inventory by $28 million in its fiscal year 2016. The last fiscal year during which the company reduced its inventory by anywhere near this amount was in 2009. That year, FLXS reduced its low-cost LIFO-based inventory by $900,000, with this liquidation positively impacting earnings per share by roughly $0.07.

We have reached out to FLXS's CFO Tim Hall to ask what the value of the company's LIFO inventories was since the company stopped disclosing this information; however, he has yet to respond to us.

It is conceivable that a LIFO liquidation could have impacted FLXS by greater than $1 million at the gross profit line. If this is the case, this would have boosted FLXS's EPS by roughly a dime or more last year. As FLXS increased its inventories by $10 million during the first half of fiscal 2017, it seems unlikely that any benefit from a LIFO liquidation that the company experienced in fiscal 2016 will repeat in fiscal 2017.

Valuation

There are currently no sell-side analysts that cover FLXS, and therefore, one needs to perform one's own analysis to ascertain how the company's financial statements could change.

FLXS's GAAP diluted EPS in fiscal 2016 was $3.12. However, if one adjusts for one-time litigation settlement reimbursements of $2.3 million that the company received last year, adjusted EPS is closer to $2.93. If we are correct in believing that FLXS experienced a LIFO liquidation during the year and that that benefited EPS to the tune of a dime, then adjusted EPS is actually $2.83.

Through the first half of fiscal 2017, FLXS's revenues fell 8% and FLXS's diluted adjusted EPS fell 9%. We believe the recent trend of FLXS's market share losses, combined with the company's own near-term outlook for the business, both suggest that the company's fortunes are not going to do a U-turn for the better anytime soon. As a result, we believe it is reasonable to expect FLXS's full-year diluted EPS to fall between 5% and 15% relative to the company's adjusted $2.83 from last year. This would put FLXS's adjusted diluted EPS at between $2.41 and $2.69 for fiscal 2017.

The domestic furniture industry is, more than most industries, a cyclical one. We believe that fiscal 2017 will serve to remind FLXS's investors of this cyclicality, and once investors have fully processed the fact that the company's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse after many years of growth, investors will ascribe a normalized 12-14x multiple to these earnings. This suggests fair value at between $29 and $38 per share, or 30-45% downside from current levels.

Conclusion

FLXS has grown its earnings in recent years as a result of increased market share gains, driven by the pronounced consumer trend toward motion recliners and by, perhaps, a quirk in inventory accounting. Neither of these tailwinds is likely to continue into the foreseeable future. As well, the optimism inherent in the company's own quarterly outlook statements has taken a meaningful turn for the worse in recent quarters.

Unfortunately, for investors, the lack of information disclosed by the company and the absence of any sell-side research into the stock have resulted in, we believe, an unsustainably high stock price that has been inappropriately driven by the company's past earnings growth and not properly driven by the company's likely future earnings path. We, therefore, believe that FLXS stock represents a tremendous shorting opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FLXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.