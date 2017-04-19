Why Caterpillar Is A Logical But Terrible Infrastructure Play

The financial results for 2016 where bad and very large improvements are necessary to justify its current valuation.

While improvements in its infrastructure division are possible revenues from transportation and mining will probably not see a huge rebound.

Caterpillar is the best known infrastructure company but actually does get the majority of its revenues elsewhere.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had a good run in 2016 returning over 50% it would be logical to expect some improvements in the performance of the company as well. Operational results however look terrible.

Source: Caterpillar Q4 presentation

Sales declined significantly while profits evaporated. Shares of Caterpillar are currently value at $94.39 so even if Caterpillar managed to repeat its results of 2015 it would be richly valued. The company however expects the situation to deteriorate further.

Source: Caterpillar Q4 presentation

Caterpillar is trading at over 40 times guided profit for 2017 which is very high for a growth company let alone for a struggling manufacturer of machinery. Another problem is that the numbers for 2017 are likely to be even worse because the closure of two large manufacturing facilities in Aurora Illinois and Gosselies Belgium are for some reason not included in the restructuring estimates.

The turnaround

Most people agree that Caterpillar's current number look terrible but investors are somehow accepting these high numbers because they believe that Caterpillar is a turning itself around and will reach previous levels of profitability like its $8.48 a share reached in 2012. This return to profitability has to come primarily from infrastructure spending which some investors to increase rapidly when Trump's infrastructure bill has passed. The housing market is also still below its peak levels and has further room to recover. The problem with this thesis is that Caterpillar gets most of its revenues from energy transport and the resource industries.

Source: Caterpillar Q4 presentation

The construction industries are only good for around 37% of its revenues. Another problem is that the products that Caterpillar makes are very durable, this means that it will take time for the glut of Caterpillar products in the resource and energy segments to be consumed while also putting pressure on the value of its $14.5B in receivable notes that Caterpillar has.

Energy and resource boom and bust

When prices where high miners and the oil extraction industry would pay any price to get their hands on good equipment that allowed them to get more out of the ground since the prices they could sell their goods for were so high that equipment costs where an afterthought. When the oil price and raw material prices plummeted those producers became a lot more cost conscious and demand dropped because of more efficient use of equipment.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The problem for Caterpillar is that these high prices for oil and ores where probably a once in a lifetime boom associated with the rise of China and its current real estate bubble. It is unlikely that the high prices which persisted between 2005 and 2015 are coming back and this makes Caterpillar return to growth unlikely.

Financial position

Caterpillar has $14B in short term debt and an additional $26B in long term debt while having only $7.2B in cash. Its tangible book value per share is $8.13 not even 1/11th of its current stock price of $94.39. This makes Caterpillar look extremely overvalued for an asset play in the capital intensive machinery industry. I agree that tangible assets its not the best way to value a machinery company but I find it useful to check the balance sheet especially when you are dealing with a turnaround situation.

Conclusion

Caterpillar is a cyclical company that benefited enormously from the mining and energy boom which unfolded but cycles in this industry are long because of the long life cycle that Caterpillar products have. Caterpillar is currently valued at more than 40 times management guided profits which have tended to be too optimistic. This is in my opinion an opportune time to sell current holdings in Caterpillar since a very large correction is a clear possibility. Especially because even if an infrastructure boom would take place Caterpillar is not that well positioned to benefit from its occurrence.

