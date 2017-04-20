New Relic: Over 50% Discount To The Recently Acquired Peer

No value being given to the newly launched infrastructure product, which would impact the bottom line from 2018.

Not all SaaS businesses are equal - NEWR possesses top class underlying fundamentals which are not appreciated by the market.

Overview

The core business for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is Application Performance Monitoring (APM) SaaS, which is a process that ensures that software at the core processes and performs in an expected manner i.e. timing how long it takes to execute different areas in the code and complete transactions. This is achieved by monitoring logs, instrumenting the code or analyzing network/hardware metrics. APM system does real time identification, measurement and evaluation of an application data and allows isolating and rectifying any abnormalities or issues. In the process, NEWR's APM monitors billions of data points in real-time for tens of thousands of active accounts. New Relic is among the fastest growing public software companies experiencing around 72% CAGR over the last five years, which I view as the best testimony to its business model and technologies.

It is highly important to understand the underlying product and the business of New Relic, instead of simply looking at the financials.

Sources of the opportunity:

Not all SaaS companies are equal. The hidden value of NEWR lies in the company's 80%+ gross margin (vs. 66% median for public SaaS), hugely sticky product and exceptional net expansion rates at ~125% (vs. 95% SaaS median). The market is pricing in a declining revenue growth with mean analyst forecast at 28% for 2018FY. This contrasts with 43% YoY growth for Q3 2017 where fundamentals imply similar levels next year due to: 1) enterprise account growth and upselling; 2) new product launches and bundling with existing APM platform; 3) persistently strong marketing efficiency and announced plan to maintain high marketing investment. Those factors would help to sustain sales growth around 40% p.a. for 2018FY.

Why is application monitoring a cool business to be in?

Around 10 years ago monitoring used to be simple since most companies had a fixed number of applications to monitor. These applications lived for a number of years on a fairly fixed number of servers. But currently, companies are dealing with both multiple mobile and web applications, which could live on-premises or in the cloud. Furthermore, some are delivered in containers as micro-services. These features greatly increase the complexity of applications performance monitoring and this is where New Relic stands out from the rest.

New Relic provides developers and operating functions with the visibility across the stack, including the digital customer experience of the applications and dynamic infrastructure via integrated alerts and dashboards. Using that everyone within an organization obtains a shared understanding of how software is deployed and performs in real time. As code changes are deployed, teams can seamlessly see the impact on performance. For example, alerting platform allows teams to quickly know whether a change is delivering the expected results or when their application metrics go beyond required thresholds, so they can immediately roll it back.

Digital transformation is impacting businesses across all verticals and including traditional brick-and-mortar industries such as retail, financial services and manufacturing. New Relic offers an opportunity to ride this supercycle of business digitization - the more digital the companies become, the higher the demand for advanced app monitoring services.

IDC estimates that enterprises are increasing their investment and worldwide spending on digital transformation technologies will grow at a rate of 16.8% p.a. to more than $2.1 trillion in 2019. Further business digitization support comes from Forrester Research, where the total US e-commerce spending is expected to grow from $334bn in 2015 to $480bn in 2019. According to McKinsey, 80% of U.S. manufacturers acknowledged that digital operations would be a critical driver of their future competitiveness. The importance of APM and infrastructure monitoring is evident from the IDC survey, which estimates the average cost/hour of a critical software application failure at $0.5-1mil, and $100k/hour for an IT infrastructure failure. This, in turn, translates to an average total cost of unplanned software application downtime of $1.25 billion to $2.5 billion per year for Fortune 1000 companies alone.

Sustainable competitive advantage

Being the only fully SaaS-based APM, New Relic can help monitor and analyze the company's technology in ways that are simply not possible with traditional on-premise or hosted solutions. According to Gartner's 2016 survey, end users identified New Relic as the quickest to deploy and realize value solution. The solution is offered in a much more cost-effective way vs. competitors since SaaS does not require large initial cash outlay and billed on a subscription basis.

Additionally, NEWR's SaaS-only offering creates sizable network effect benefits - as more people connect with New Relic, it creates even more data to increase its product value and optimize client experience. This provides an edge over traditional on-premise app monitoring providers who operate in a silo and unable to process and share the data across users. On the back of its wide data network, NEWR can leverage machine learning and the trillions of data points generated by its product each month. This allows providing a more superior product and user experience, which is evident from its increasing market share below.

NEWR has great technology in place which provides a single destination for operations and developers to analyze the entire application. The company can get insight into how the user is managing the application, how the containers are doing, what are the configurations. The current polyglot nature of many application environments presents a major challenge. Recently it became common for organizations to employ multiple web applications written in several different languages (Ruby, PHP, Java, .NET) - something earlier-generation APM solutions canʼt support - not in the same console, using the same core product and technology. Technology to monitor containers offers another technological edge (containers allow delivering an application as a set of discrete micro-services). These containers could live for varying periods of time and their inconsistent and ephemeral nature makes them a major monitoring challenge.

Top 3 APM providers

More companies are turning to NEWR as a core component to support their technology growth and AppDynamics and Dynatrace are the only competitive alternatives based on the quality and sophistication of technology.

Three leading APM companies control 18% of the market and rapidly growing their shares at the expense of the large incumbents like CA, IBM, HP who lost 8% share just in 2015. New Relic, Dynatrace and AppDynamics have a major product edge vs. the rest with their enterprise offering and more advanced technologies, which deliver a much more comprehensive monitoring. These companies provide analytic dashboards and hence allow to bridge the gap between tech and business executives via the end-to-end visibility and the intelligence for decision making.

Source: Gartner

Based on Gartner data, New Relic and AppDynamics were aggressive with their growth and eating into the market shares of CA, IBM, HPE and Microsoft (other APM providers in top 7), which experienced falling sales or very modest growth. New relic's market share increased from 2.6% in 2013 to 6% in 2015 which is in contrast to CA's and IBM's market shares dropping from 9.1% to 7.3% and 9% to 8.3%, respectively, during the same period. This is the best illustration of the company's superior technology, which allowed New Relic to jump from 9th largest APM provider in 2014 to number 4 spot in 2016.

According to Gartner, the APM market grew 10.6% in 2015 and is projected to grow by ~11% over the next 3 years. But NEWR would be growing much faster by eating into shares of large incumbent firms with weaker technologies.

Even if competitors outside of the top 3 leaders manage to catch up on the technology over time, penetration at existing enterprise clients is very hard because SaaS subscription means the clients outsource the management of their critical business apps to the external provider. The switching costs are really high and clients would prefer enterprise-wide monitoring system instead of dealing with separate vendors across functions.

Top class management

Among the main reasons I would be long New Relic is because it is run by a visionary founder/CEO, Lew Cirne, who got a great track record in delivering and marketing innovative products. Cirne had previously built Wily Technology from scratch and essentially created APM category. Wily was eventually sold to CA for $375mil, which clearly illustrates his exceptional operational and product skills.

New Relic launched multiple successful products in addition to its core APM business, where non-APM business recently accounted for ~30% of revenues. For example, Insights product reached 10% of NEWR's revenues in the last quarter and used by Fortune 10 CEO on a daily basis - just 2.5 years since the product launch. Cirne possesses an outstanding track record in building new things and was the driving force behind the recent product developments. His product skills are complemented with the management's proven ability to rapidly scale enterprise sales and to deliver highly efficient marketing (on the negative churn below) with the bottom up go-to-market strategy.

Misunderstood SaaS model - why the lack of profitability is good

New Relic currently has an artificially heavy cash burn because of the outstanding growth rates and high marketing costs associated with a SaaS business in the land grab mode. New Relic incurs the majority of its costs to acquire a new customer upfront - sales and marketing, R&D, maintenance, hosting infrastructure. Many of these upfront expenses are not recognized over time in the income statement (as in a case of the traditional software with perpetual license), which results in the misaligned timing of revenue and expenses.

For example, NEWR signs most of the large business contracts on a 12 months basis, but revenue is recognized each month at 1/12 of the total contract value. This means the customer pays for the service once a month, but New Relic has to pay its full expenses immediately. As can be seen from the chart, cash flows become even more negative as a SaaS company acquires more customers.

SaaS cash flows at different rates of client acquisition:

Source: A16Z.com

The faster New Relic acquires its customers, the larger it grows the installed base and the greater is the revenue growth as time progresses. This makes the recent sales & marketing expense at 63% of revenues a highly sensible strategy to pursue, having the longer term view in mind.

The majority of investors are accustomed to traditional software companies which make money by selling a perpetual license and then later selling upgrades. In this case, software license is paid upfront and then clients pay a recurring 15-20% annual maintenance fee. As a result timing of revenues and associated expenses are perfectly aligned and don't distort the income statement. In the case of most SaaS firms and New Relic - there is the "first-to-market" situation where marketing costs are especially high in order to grab the largest share before the market is sliced (keeping in mind the high stickiness of the business). This distorts the true profitability and potential of the business by hiding it behind the high initial client acquisition costs. As a result, investors, who are used to traditional software stocks, incorrectly value the SaaS stocks due to their lack of profitability.

Hidden value of NEWR's SaaS contracts

Firstly, let's address the sales efficiency which provides an idea of the incremental revenue returned by sales and marketing investment. Sales efficiency equals newly generated revenue in a financial year divided by the sales and marketing expense in that year.

In the case of New Relic, the sales efficiency figure stands around 0.54 which contrasts with ~0.8 average for public SaaS companies. It is a reasonable performance on a comparative basis but may seem not impressive if looked upon in isolation.

Sales Efficiency:

Source: Author's calculations

Leading net expansion rates

Where New Relic shines is the Net Expansion rate - it has one of the highest rates among ALL SaaS firms. Net expansion rate compares recurring subscription revenue from customers from one period to the next. The historical net expansion rates were consistently within 115-135% range which are terrific performance numbers and in stark contrast with 103% public SaaS median.

High net expansion rate is where the value of new contracts is hidden and why high investment in marketing is highly beneficial. A typical customer pays New Relic 15-35% more than last year, which is an incredibly attractive attribute of business because it means if the company were to cease spending money to acquire new customers, the business would still grow at ~20% CAGR.

Historical net expansion rates:

Source: New Relic

New Relic delivered superb performance in the contract size growth and increased revenue/average business account from $8k in FY2014 to over $18k in 2017. The recent quarterly results indicated that the average New Relic customer spends 38% more than the average customer spent a year ago. Among the contributing factors was the investment in new products and customers buying more of those.

Source: New Relic

Enterprise account growth & penetration

Source: New Relic

New Relic pursues a bottom-up strategy, targeting developers and smaller accounts with the aim to convert those into large enterprise-wide accounts via inside sales. As a result, it would be benefiting from a sharply increasing number of enterprise contracts even with falling marketing expense as % of revenue for many years to come as the contracts mature.

The traditional enterprise growth path looks as follows. New Relic lands a technical win with $50-100k ARR which involves a limited number of users at the enterprise. Following that it expands its penetration across the company and products to $100-500k ARR, which eventually results in a platform solution, which generates $500-1000k ARR and includes the full set of New Relic products. Following that occurs enterprise-wide standardization of enterprise functions around New Relic's product and translates into $1mil+ ARR.

The average selling price per corporate client increased from $30k+ in Q1 2015 to the most recent $65k+. There are over 400 accounts with $100k+ revenues (~3x more than 2 years ago) and over 20 accounts with $1mil+ revenues (~3x more than last year), and client number has increased by 30% in the last year alone. It is important to underline that according to the management, none of these accounts is even close to being fully penetrated.

High growth at low cost

In a true SaaS business, the revenue recurs for a long time and for particularly strong businesses - indefinitely. New Relic has a hugely defensive business model, where it makes sense to generate only $0.51 of revenue per $1.00 of sales & marketing expense in the same year (as calculated in the sales efficiency).

The long-term customer value of New Relic is much higher than that of other SaaS companies and hence deserves premium valuation. Higher value is based on the outstanding net expansion rate of NEWR which was at 125% in the recent quarter vs. 95% SaaS median. Furthermore, its product is highly sticky and gets integrated across client's workflow and daily operations.

Hidden contract value is well illustrated with the calculations below, where we derive that $1 invested in marketing generates $16.29 in long-term value for New Relic. The historical cohort growth was at ~30% CAGR and below estimates assume more conservative future growth figures.

Lifetime value of $1 invested in Sales & Marketing:

Source: Author's estimates

Operating leverage upside

Another important attribute of New Relic's business is its gross product margin at 82% vs. 66% SaaS peer average, which means it receives much greater benefit from operating leverage vs. other SaaS companies and deserves premium valuation. i.e. high gross margin means that it costs very little to deliver more product and FCFs would be increasing much faster than that for other SaaS companies with similar growth rate.

Source: New Relic

Revenues for Q3 2017 were at $68.0mil and up 43% YoY, being led by enterprise business, which remains the fastest growing area. As New Relic grows, its fixed costs are shared across wider functions and increase by a smaller proportion than total revenues, which greatly lifts the bottom line. For example, operating leverage is evident from R&D costs as % of revenues falling to 19% in Q2 2017 vs. 24% 2.5 years earlier and General & Admin expenses dropping to 14% in Q2 FY2017 vs. 18% in FY2015.

Further benefits are evident from operating margin improvements over time, which is projected to reach negative 11% in Q4 2017 vs. negative 17% in Q1 2017 and negative 20% in Q2 2016.

Source: New Relic

Strong marketing investment

Management indicated the long-term sales & marketing expense target ~40% of revenues, where the business is consistently closing the gap to cash flow break-even; expenses as % of revenue are projected to fall further in FY17E to 111%. Over time, fixed cost leverage and improving operating profits would make the underlying business value more evident. Once New Relic would become EBITDA positive, it would become appealing to a wider investor base, which in turn would result in further price appreciation.

Business fundamentals were so strong that in the recent quarter management announced the plan to continue high marketing spend on new user acquisition. This delays the cash flow breakeven point but would be a positive development from the long-term value perspective since the company operates in a "land grab" market. Furthermore, this is another factor which would allow the company to beat the prevailing falling growth expectations.

High marketing spend will result in a lower level of margin expansion from fiscal 2018 than in past two years as well as operating losses in Q1 and Q2 of fiscal 2018. But New Relic reconfirmed its goal to achieve non-GAAP sustainable positive free cash flow by March 2018, which should act as a catalyst for share price once becomes evident in the quarterly financial results.

Infrastructure product = massive greenfield business opportunity

The company achieved a $9bn increase in the size of the total addressable market following the launch of New Relic Infrastructure. This fact remained predominantly unnoticed since it did not yet produce a tangible impact on the bottom line and its size and timing remain uncertain for the market. What is outstanding about the Infrastructure product is that it is a massive greenfield opportunity i.e. there are no established competitors.

Infrastructure product is designed to provide visibility in configuration changes that affect the company's cloud infrastructure and alert users, so they can detect potential issues and reduce downtime. Hence customers can search across tens of thousands of servers and instantly determine where the faulty pieces of software might be installed, and where all changes are tracked in real-time.

Total addressable market:

Source: New Relic and IDC

Initial user data indicates that New Relic Infrastructure would be a highly successful product, where the upside potential is evident from huge customer demand to participate in the beta program. It was announced just 3 months ago and over 1,500 customers requested access (out of 14700 total). For comparison, Insight product currently accounts for ~10% of revenues in 2.5 years since launch and only around 250 customers participated in its beta.

Lew Cirne anticipates that Infrastructure product would become a must-have solution in the modern DevOps, which I would trust given his reputation and the lack of established incumbent competitors.

Infrastructure product gave rise to the newly rebranded Digital Intelligence Platform, which can now analyze both software and infrastructure data and allows growing enterprise sales faster via bundling. Hence the platform would become the backbone for the core IT functions of enterprise clients by expanding beyond the APM's support for digital business.

It is crucially important to note that NEWR got 14,700 existing business accounts to whom it can cross-sell the new product. At this stage, this upside and revenue growth potential are not appreciated by the investors. Among the reasons is that adoption would take time to scale and management indicated that it expects a material impact from New Relic Infrastructure only in the fiscal year 2018.

Given the beta signups for Infrastructure product, its greenfield nature and history of revenue growth with Insights I expect that the product would contribute for ~20% of revenues in 3 years' time, which is equivalent to ~$85mil p.a. or $850mil of shareholder value based on 10x Rev multiple for public SaaS. The very fast rollout can be achieved via product bundling, up-selling the existing contracts and utilizing an established marketing network.

Importance of AppDynamics deal

On January 24, 2017, Cisco announced its intent to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7bn, a private application intelligence company and NEWR's closest competitor. AppDynamic was about to go public via an IPO which was priced at $2bn EV or ~10x EV/sales. It should be noted that AppDynamics is a smaller company (sales are around 10% lower vs. NEWR) with lower gross margins (75% vs. 83%) and much more negative EBITDA (-53% vs. -24%).

The main reason I see behind Cisco's acquisition of AppDynamics instead of New Relic is its top-down marketing approach and product more geared towards large enterprises. Those are in line with Cisco's current market positioning and would make its integration easier and quicker. NEWR, in turn, got a bottom-up marketing where the product is introduced by smaller teams and then expanded to enterprise-wide contracts. Which means it possesses a large number of low-value contracts and Cisco is not well-positioned to work on growing & nurturing those.

The key point for New Relic regarding the Cisco's acquisition is the deal's 17.3x EV/TTM Revenue multiple. This valuation would be used as a starting point for any negotiation on the potential acquisition of NEWR. I believe this fact gained little appreciation by the investors and implies huge immediate upside in case of approach by strategic acquirer.

Why existing stock price is a good deal

For SaaS businesses in their current early stages of development, EV/TTM Revenue multiple would be the most suitable valuation metric. There are a number of SaaS stocks which possess similar gross margins and revenues growth rates, and in the long run should gravitate towards a fairly similar operating metrics. This makes EV/ TTM Revenue multiple an appropriate comparable metric. The main benefit is that it removes the impact of elevated marketing expenditure for businesses in the "land grab" mode.

Based on the M&A multiples and relationship between EV/TTM Revenue and TTM Revenue growth, we can derive the current New Relic value in the range of 8-15x TTM Revenue considering the 43% Y-o-Y growth in Q2 FY2017.

Given the 2017E Revenues at $261mil and accounting for $197mil of cash on hand, NEWR currently trades at 7.6x EV/Revenue multiple. This represents the very bottom of the potential price range in the case of the strategic acquisition of NEWR and illustrates its undervaluation.

Software M&A multiple and growth rate:

Source: tomtunguz.com

Let's consider a poor case scenario, where growth rates start diminishing and the stock slips to 6.8x TTM Revenue multiple on the back of this, in line with the current public SaaS median. This would imply 2018E valuation which is only 11% below the current levels.

The downside may be higher due to persistently high cash burn and inability to achieve break-even despite the managerial effort - since this may cause the collapse of the multiple to much lower levels. But in this respect, NEWR's risk and downside are very limited because the company consistently delivers 80%+ gross margin and management established its ability to reduce cash burn. Free cash flow margin was at negative 5% for H1 2017 with further improvements to come on the back of operating leverage. As a result, the risk of EV/TTM Revenue multiple collapsing below the 6.8x TTM Revenue and decoupling from SaaS peers is non-tangible and suggests very modest downside for NEWR.

High revenue growth persistence

Currently, the market discounts the recent 43% Y-o-Y growth rate, likely attributing it to the early stage of the business and low starting revenue base.

I believe the high growth rates are sustainable over the next 3 years and the stock is not appropriately pricing this. Revenue growth should remain above 30% p.a. over the next 2 years on the back of:

1) cloud switching supercycle and increasing number of new business apps;

2) much superior tech allows aggressively eating into shares of larger competitors (as evident from the data)

3) further Infrastructure & Insight products ramp up and cross-selling to ~15k strong existing APM userbase;

4) one of the best SaaS Net Expansion rates, product upselling and increasing enterprise account penetration;

5) continued high sales & marketing investments at ~40% of revenues and persistent marketing efficiency

My projections differ with the analyst consensus of 27% growth for FY2018 and expectations for a further decline in the years after. Based on the below revenue growth projections and assuming conservative EV/Revenue multiple at 8.0x for FY2019 on the back of higher business maturity, we arrive with a $3664mil target value which implies 75% upside to NEWR stock price over the next 24-30 months.

Source: author's estimates

I believe the market prices in sharply falling revenue growth for NEWR since it assigned a depressed revenue multiple at 7.6x EV/TTM Rev, despite its recent quarterly revenues showing 43% YoY growth. Public SaaS stocks with revenue growth considerably less than New Relic's (table below) trade at median EV/TTM Rev of 9.9x. This suggests 22%+ discount of NEWR to its peers. Furthermore, most of those stocks in the group have gross margin considerably inferior to that of New Relic. Fundamentals suggest that New Relics's growth will stay on its course and its stock should be priced at least in line with those SaaS peers at 10x EV/EBITDA.

High growth and high margin SaaS peers:

Source: Bessemer Venture Partners

Furthermore, AppDynamics acquisition illustrated the underlying value of NEWR and what a strategic acquirer may pay for the business in the app monitoring space, which stands at 17.3x EV/TTM Revenue and 134% above the current NEWR's valuation.

Catalysts:

Recent AppDynamic acquisition already led to immediate 7% jump in NEWR stock. This may promote further re-assessment of New Relic's business over the coming months and hence result in further stock appreciation.

Infrastructure product ramp up and its impact on the top line growth in FY2018. Strong sales would make the value of the product evident to the wider market.

Improved operating cash flows over the next 6 months as the company achieves non-GAAP FCF break with further catalyst in the form of reaching positive EBITDA over the next 18 months. Stronger cash flow position would make the value of leading net expansion rates and operating leverage more evident to the market.

Additionally, cash flow break-even and positive EBITDA would attract the new type of investors and reduce uncertainty regarding business sustainability. In turn, lower discount factor and higher demand for New Relic's stock would support its valuation.

Conclusion

The stock trades nearly flat relative to its IPO price from 2 years ago despite its substantially higher revenues, much stronger client base, major product launches and exceptional underlying fundamentals. To create value for its shareholders, New Relic simply needs to remain on its path and prove wrong market expectations for declining growth.

Not all SaaS companies are equal and New Relic stands apart from the rest with its very high and sustainable gross margin and net expansion rate. Market failed to appreciate this because of the very high growth and its associated negative cash flow position. Such factors make it hard to understand the business performance under the normalized operating conditions. New Relic's best-in-class products, continued high marketing investment, enterprise contract penetration, Infrastructure product launch combined with product up-selling and cross-selling would support exceptional growth over the next 3 years. In short, poor understanding of the underlying value of New Relic's SaaS contracts and its great growth prospects during "land grab" period create a great investment opportunity.

