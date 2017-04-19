Just Keep On Buying Stanley Black & Decker

On March 16th, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) hit a 52-week high of $136.90 after closing its deal to acquire the Craftsman tool brand from Sears (Nasdaq: SHLD). Since that day, the company has pulled back over 4.5%. This pullback has created a good buying opportunity in the world's largest maker of tools and tool-storage products. Stanley Black & Decker has enjoyed a solid 20.02% run-up in the past year, outperforming both its competitors and the overall market. I believe this trend will continue due to the company's strong management team, its expanding portfolio of product offerings, explosive growth in its FlexVolt technology, and a weakening US dollar.

Management Team:

One of the most important things to look at when making a long-term investment in a company is the strength of its management team. Stanley Black & Decker has arguably one of the best management teams in corporate America. Nothing makes this more clear than the mandatory stock-ownership requirements for executives at the company. The requirement calls for stock-ownership equal to 10 times base salary for the chairman and CEO, five times base salary for the president, COO, and CFO, and three times base salary for other executives. By forcing its executives to have their own money on the line, the company has created an environment where the executives' interests align with the interests of the regular shareholders.

Another trait that sets Stanley Black & Decker's management apart is its confidence in communicating objective benchmarks many years into the future. In its most recent 10-K, the company outlined its long-term financial objectives as: 4-6% organic revenue growth, 10-12% total revenue growth, 10-12% earnings per share growth, FCF equal to, or exceeding, net income, and sustaining 10+ working capital turns. It is rare to find a company that so clearly outlines its goals for the coming years. Investors can now follow these five things to track how well the company is doing and can hold management accountable if it fails. While opening a window into the company is a big positive for investors, the gesture won't mean much if they fail to accomplish these objectives moving forward.

This transparency, combined with executives being incentivized to grow the company over the long term, has created an investor friendly environment and makes Stanley Black & Decker a stock to own for the future.

Product Offerings:

Business Segment 2016 Sales % of Sales Tools & Storage $7.5 Billion 66% Security $2.1 Billion 18% Industrial $1.8 Billion 16% Total 2016 Sales $11.4 Billion 100%

Stanley Black & Decker's business is split into three separate business segments. Tools & Storage, Security, and Industrial. Tools and storage is the largest and most important segment, accounting for two-thirds of sales in 2016. This segment is broken down into two separate businesses. The first is Power Tools, which sells power tools, lawn and garden tools, cleaning appliances, hand-held vacuums, painting tools, and saw blades. The second is Hand Tools & Storage, which sells measuring, leveling, and layout tools, hammers, knives, saws, demolition tools, chisels, planes, tool boxes, sawhorses, and medical cabinets. In order to meet the demand of all of its product offerings, the company owns a number of well-known tool brands such as Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt, Porter-Cable, Bostitch, Proto, Mac, FACOM, AeroScout, Powers, Lista, Sidchrome, Vidmar, Sonitrol, and GQ.

Stanley Black & Decker currently has over 13,000 active patents worldwide and is adding even more brands through its acquisitions of Newell Brands' (NYSE:NWL) Irwin and Lenox tools and Craftsman tools from Sears. Both of these deals are expected to add significant revenue to the company.

Right now, Newell's tool brands have $760 million in sales and are sold almost exclusively in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Brazil, and Austrailia. As the world's biggest tool company, Stanley Black & Decker can get Irwin and Lenox tools into markets they are not in today. The company's sales and distribution capabilities outside of Newell's primary market include $700 million in the Americas, $2.4 billion in Europe, and $1.1 billion in Asia. As Stanley Black & Decker taps into these new markets for Irwin and Lenox, the already popular brand of tools should see a large uptick in sales.

Around 90% of Craftsman's $1.9 billion in sales is done through Sears-owned channels, including Sears and Kmart stores. Stanley Black & Decker's deal with Sears allows the company to develop, manufacture, and sell Craftsman products in non-Sears stores in the US and abroad. The company expects Craftsman to add $100 million in new revenue a year for the next 10 years, which means the brand would be adding around $1 billion in sales to Stanley Black & Decker's top line in 2027. Along with the increase in sales, the Craftsman deal will also be a source of licensing revenue for the company. In the deal, Stanley Black & Decker will grant Sears a perpetual license to continue selling Craftsman products. The company will begin collecting a 3% annual royalty on Craftsman sales by Sears starting in year 15 of the deal. Currently, that royalty payment would be over $50 million.

While these acquisitions have been an immediate benefit to the company, as it has hiked its 2017 earnings guidance from an initial forecast of $6.85-$7.05 per share up to $6.98-$7.18 per share, the real benefit will be seen in the long term. As Stanley Black & Decker continues to add brands, the company will continue to gain market share and pricing power, which will make it much more difficult for its remaining competitors to keep up.

FlexVolt:

The DeWalt FlexVolt, which is a cordless battery system that automatically changes battery voltage with different tools, will be responsible for a large part of Stanley Black & Decker's organic growth over the coming years. The FlexVolt is a groundbreaking product that removes the dependency on cords without sacrificing battery power. The battery can handle even the most powerful tools including table saws and minter saws.

The FlexVolt was released in October of 2016 and did $100 million in sales last quarter, which was much higher than the company estimates of $50-60 million. While the immediate growth is impressive, investors are still overlooking the potential of this revolutionary product. The FlexVolt has just started to break into the $26 billion global power tool industry, which is expected to grow to $36.2 billion in 2020. The current stock price does not reflect any significant traction of FlexVolt into the power tools industry, which I believe is a mistake. This product has the potential to add billions in revenue to Stanley Black & Decker and lead the stock to new highs. I would buy before investors start to catch on to how massive of an opportunity this is for the company.

Strong Dollar:

Over the past few years, the Fed has been slowly tightening monetary policy amid an improving economy. At the same time, central banks in Europe and Japan have introduced stimulus as they attempt to cope with stagnant growth and inflation. This divergence in policy has led to a more than 20% run-up in the US dollar. As a multinational organization, this hurts Stanley Black & Decker in two ways: prices of American-made goods become more expensive to customers in other countries, and goods that move off foreign shelves translate into fewer dollars for the company. These two effects hit the company hard in 2015 and 2016. In those two years, the company noted an negative impact to net sales of 2% and 7%, respectively, due to foreign currency conversion.

Luckily for Stanley Black & Decker, there are two strong forces at work that are expected to push the dollar down and relieve some of the currency pressures it faces. The first force is President Trump, who has expressed publicly his desire for a weaker dollar. Last Wednesday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said, "our dollar is getting too strong...that will hurt ultimately." These comments alone sparked a sharp selloff in the US dollar.

The second force that will hurt the dollar is the fact that growth across the rest of the world is starting to catch up with the US. US GDP rose 1.9% in Q4 2016, while the eurozone and Japan grew at 1.8% and 1%, respectively, in that same period. Mark McCormick, head of North American FX strategy at TD Securities, agrees with this idea saying, "If you take away US fiscal spending, you go back to a picture where the rest of the world is improving and accelerating faster than the US." As growth across the rest of the world continues to catch up to the US, the US dollar will begin to lose some appeal amongst investors.

It is unlikely that this trend will continue for the reasons mentioned above, but Stanley Black & Decker's stock price is currently trading as if it will. This has created a buying opportunity. Any long-term downtrend in the value of the US dollar would push Stanley Black & Decker's sales and stock price higher by alleviating some of the negative currency impacts it has felt over the past two years.

Other Highlights:

- Stanley Black & Decker has posted extremely consistent margins over a long period of time. It is normal for margins to fall as competitors attempt to undercut industry leaders, but Stanley Black & Decker has done well to fend off competition.

Fiscal Year Gross Margin Operating Margin Pretax Margin Profit Margin 2007 37.9 14.1 10.0 7.7 2008 37.8 12.7 6.6 6.9 2009 40.4 11.8 7.6 6.0 2010 35.2 6.5 2.9 2.4 2011 26.8 10.8 6.9 7.1 2012 36.4 9.6 5.3 8.7 2013 35.8 9.5 5.4 4.5 2014 36.2 13.1 9.6 6.7 2015 36.4 11.8 10.3 7.9 2016 37.4 12.3 10.7 8.5

- Stanley Black & Decker's return on equity got killed after the housing bubble popped. While ROE still has not fully recovered to pre-bubble levels, the uptrend is a positive sign for the company as it is once again reinvesting cash at double-digit rates of return.

- Stanley Black & Decker is one of the best dividend payers on the stock market. It has raised its dividend for 49 years in a row and will likely do the same in 2017, as it has a projected payout ratio of just 33%.

Risks:

Like any company, investing in Stanley Black & Decker carries some risk. Stanley Black & Decker has announced almost $3 billion in new acquisitions in 2016 and took on $1.5 billion in debt. While it is extremely unlikely that the company will have any trouble paying this off, adding that amount of debt in a rising interest rate environment could create some short-term liquidity issues.

Another risk for Stanley Black & Decker has to do with its customers. The company mainly sells tools to industries like construction, automobiles, and oil and gas. If any of these industries were to come under tough times, Stanley Black & Decker could suffer. The automobile industry is one of particular concern at the moment as we are in the middle of an auto loan crisis.

Along with customer risk, Stanley Black & Decker currently faces some counterparty risk. Sears stock has fallen over 90% since 2013 as it has closed around 150 stores and faces the potential of going bankrupt. If Sears does file for bankruptcy, Stanley Black & Decker's deal to acquire Craftsman could be reversed. This could happen if courts found that Sears was insolvent at the time of the deal or if the company was forced into insolvency because of the deal. While Stanley Black & Decker carefully structured the deal to avoid all ties to Sears' growth trajectory, losing the Craftsman brand would damage Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio of product offerings.

Finally, if the US dollar continues its uptrend against foreign currencies, Stanley Black & Decker's sales could continue to be suppressed. While this isn't a huge concern for the company long-term, a sharp increase in the dollar could be the difference between hitting or missing earnings estimates in a particular year.

Conclusion:

Stanley Black & Decker dominates the tools industry and improved its offerings even further in 2016 through its acquisitions of Newell Brands tools and Craftsman. Even though the stock is near its 52-week high, with a forward P/E of 16.60 and EV/EBITDA of 12.09, the stock is still cheap relative to the overall market. Investors are underestimating the high growth potential of the FlexVolt battery. Combine that with the coming decrease in the US dollar, and Stanley Black & Decker is poised to push well beyond its current 52-week high.

My Trade:

Buy SWK up to $150, hold long-term and enjoy the dividend.