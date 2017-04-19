Autodesk: Many Users Are Not Happy With The Transition To A Subscription-Only Model

I continue to look for the stock to eventually trade down to a target price of $36.50.

My thesis that ADSK's model transition is much more difficult than management has let on is further substantiated.

ADSK competitors have noticed and are trying to capitalize on the discontent.

Coincidentally, a day after publishing an article disclosing my short position in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) which was based on my opinion that the transition from perpetual to subscription licensing wasn't proceeding as smoothly as the company claimed, I received an unsolicited email* (as a result of my engineering work, not my writing about ADSK) excerpted below (with emphasis in original):

Supplementing or switching out your current AutoCAD licenses with BricsCAD could save you thousands of dollars in annual costs, with absolutely no adverse impact on productivity. Others are doing it, why shouldn't you? Do you need more compelling reasons? 1. There is no learning curve with a familiar user interface. AutoCAD users are literally up and running with BricsCAD in less than an hour. 2. It guarantees 100% native 2D/3D DWG file support. Can read, edit, and save AutoCAD files v2.5 to 2017 3. It is more affordable with perpetual licenses -not subscriptions- starting at $550 for Classic, $680 for Pro, and $1,020 for Platinum 4. It speeds up working on very large drawings with the unique intelligent, predictive QUAD cursor (…) 5. It has an add-on architectural modeler with SketchUp SKP import and IFC import & export, and a built-in BIM database, allowing you to keep all your BIM/architectural design in the popular .DWG format

The focus on providing a perpetual license rather than a subscription struck me as something that the marketers at ADSK's competitor may have realized would get a lot of attention from ADSK's current AutoCAD customers, so I quickly googled this hypothesis.

User Reaction

Turns out that among small and medium sized users at least, there is tremendous and vocal opposition to the forced transition to the maintenance program. Here's one post from a disgruntled user highlighting various forums where customers are complaining about the forced transition from owner to renter (as the blog's author brilliantly describes the transition). There are way too many threads to address, but here's a screen shot from the ADSK community forum for a taste (taken at 7:15 PM PST on 4/17/17):

Now before considering a follow on post from the earlier referenced blog, remember in the most recent earning's call, ADSK had this to say about its upping the pressure on customers to switch from perpetual licensing to subscriptions (my emphasis):

Beginning in June, maintenance customers can move to product subscription for a loyalty discount of 60% less than the cost of a new product subscription. This discount will decrease by 5% for each of the following two years, so the earlier the customer switches the more they'll safe. This discount allows the maintenance customers to move to subscription at a 5% increase over their current price and lock that price in for three years in exchange for turning in their perpetual license. A maintenance customer can choose the stay on maintenance, but they will be subject to a 5% increase this year, a 10% increase in FY2019 and a 20% increase in FY2020. In addition, maintenance customers will no longer be able to purchase multi-year contracts. So why these customers going to move, product subscription offers the greatest value to our customers that provide increased flexibility, support and access to our cloud products and the loyalty pricing will be a big driver. This program wins all the right elements, a customer friendly element with the loyalty price and the pressure driver of the maintenance price increases. It's a simple program, partners know how to run it, the sales force knows how to run it, and they're highly motivated to do it well. Beyond that, the program offers our customers the most attractive pricing for moving to collections they will ever see and we expect many customers to move their standalone maintenance fees to collections. And it also important to remember that the maintenance customer will be subject to a 5% increase this year whether they take advantage of the loyalty pricing and move to product subscription or if they stick with their traditional maintenance. This migration will be good for both Autodesk and our customers as it moves into the newest and best product experience.

Here's our blogger, updating the " revolt" news after ADSK launched this new "inducement" (my emphasis):

Switching to subscription is still just a really bad deal that's being presented as a good deal by comparing it with another deal (maintenance) that's being artificially worsened. Sorry, but I'm not just comparing it with Autodesk's other deal. I'm also comparing it with the deals provided by Autodesk's competitors. According to that comparison, both Autodesk's deals are shockingly poor. The same happens if I compare Autodesk's subscription deal with rental success-story Adobe's pricing. I explained to my reseller the problem with surrendering perpetual licenses. Autodesk is requiring a decision to be made with permanent, irrevocable consequences, based only on short-term information. He said the message from Autodesk is that further information isn't going to be forthcoming because, "No other company is going to let you know its prices five years in advance." My reply was that no other company is expecting me to give away what has already been paid for.

A related point was made in a roundup from "COFES" (congress on the future of engineering software, with my emphasis):

At one mini-session, a consultant relates a story of how Autodesk apparently is cranking up subscription fees upon contract renewals. In the case he reported, the mandatory fee allegedly went from $4.9M to $9.4M to pay for "necessary" add-ons, like consulting. The problem, of course, is that if any firm on subscription says No, the software simply stops working with the next 30-day check-in.

Suffice it to say, despite ADSK painting the transition to subscription only as a "win-win" for the company and customers, there is a large contingent of vocal opposition, particularly among small and mid-sized firms. Moreover the points they make are valid and as a result many of the critics are considering other vendors going forward.

Competitor Reaction

We've already seen how BricsCAD is using ADSK's transition as a marketing opportunity, and their site includes discussion of license options and a direct side-by-side comparison to AutoCAD's features to help persuade current AutoCAD users to make the switch.

SOLIDWORKS resellers are also using ADSK's transition, see for example this site which summarizes the choices with this graphic:

Note that the first three items all pertain to ADSK's recent promotion, i.e. they only allow users to "rent", they don't allow even long term customers the choices they've previously enjoyed, and they're instituting a 38% price increase on maintenance to "incentivize" the transition. These themes are exactly the ones ADSK's small and medium sized customers have been lamenting, and ADSK's competitor are seeking to cash in on it.

Conclusion

My initial thesis that ADSK's transition to subscription-only licensing isn't proceeding as swimmingly as ADSK's management claims has been corroborated by user reactions and competitors' positioning. As a result I am more confident in my ADSK short position and will continue to look for the stock to trade to my ultimate target of $36.50. I will also monitor the forums and blogs for more updated information as it becomes available.

* The email came to an address that I use for my engineering work, so it had nothing to do with my writing about ADSK.

