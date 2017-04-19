Silicon Motion Repeats

Every quarter, Silicon Motion announces preliminary results reflecting the company should hit or beat the high end of its prior guidance.

There's little reason to rehash that, once again, Silicon Motion (SIMO) has released preliminary results for a quarter and expects to meet the higher end of its guidance. It's a consistent mode of operation for the industry's leading NAND flash controller supplier. Typically, the market simply yawns at the news.

It is worthwhile, however, to view the upcoming results relative to the company's historical growth trends. After all, many are cautious the company's growth trends may have peaked and are stabilizing. Indeed at the midpoint of the upper end of the company's guidance for revenue in the 2017 first quarter, year-over-year growth equates to 12%.

The company originally guided revenue in a range of $121 million to $128 million. The midpoint of that range is $124.5 million. The midpoint of an adjusted range of $124.5 million to $128 million is $126.25 million. Comparing $126.25 million to the $112.7 million in revenue generated in the 2016 first quarter yields growth of 12%.

While many would leap at the prospect of double-digit revenue growth, naysayers will point to the company's 2016 growth of 54% compared to 2015. Yet, the market has very rarely granted Silicon Motion a multiple reflecting its 20+% growth the past two years. Rather, Silicon Motion routinely traded at a muted multiple even when it generated growth of over 50%.

Year Non-GAAP

Net Income Outstanding Shares at Year End Diluted Earnings Per ADS Value at Multiple of 15 Cash & Equiv. At Year End Cash Per Share Fair Value including Cash Prior Year-End

Closing Price Multiple excluding Cash 2014 $58.51M 34.5M $1.70 $25.50 $194.91M $5.65 $31.15 $23.65 10.59 2015 $74.07M 35.3M $2.11 $31.65 $185.22M $5.25 $36.90 $31.36 12.37 2016 $130M 35.6M $3.64 $54.60 $277.78M $7.80 $62.40 $42.48 9.53

In the 2016 fourth quarter, Silicon Motion warned about a tightness in flash supply that will likely impact its enterprise-class customized SSD solutions for high-end applications.

"Our growth in 2017, however, will be constrained by limited flash availability with channel SSD. When we and our customer have higher certainty about the roll-out of the new supply, we may look to revise up our guidance." "We are expecting significant improvements in NAND flash supply in the second half of 2017. And if this were to happen sooner or we were to receive stronger confirmation of this improvement, we may look to raise our guidance." "If we had much better availability of NAND for our China business, our revenue guidance for the full year would have been much higher."

This portion of the business was the smallest contributor in 2016 at $80 million. Based on Silicon Motion's latest guidance, it expects its enterprise SSD solutions business to contribute a range of $65 to $70 million in revenue in 2017. On the other hand, its largest contributor to revenue, client SSD controllers, is expected to “continue growing strongly”. Overall, the company conservatively projected growth in a range of 0% to 10%.

On April 18th, Digitimes confirmed NAND flash supply pressures are still set to ease in the latter half of the year.

“Samsung, which has relatively stable yield rates for 3D NAND technology, is expected to scale up its output of 3D NAND chips significantly between May and June. Meanwhile, yield rates for other NAND flash vendors' 3D NAND technology are set to improve substantially boosting their chip shipments in the second half of 2017.”

Based on preliminary results, the company is already tracking ahead of its initial full-year projection for 2017. But, investors should probably not expect management at Silicon Motion to bump its guidance significantly just yet. The company is more likely to simply choose a conservative, cautious approach.

If the growth in diluted earnings per ADS tracks revenue, the 2017 full-year tally should break the $4.00 mark. In 2016, Silicon Motion delivered gross margin of 49.4%. It expects to deliver gross margin in a range of 49% to 51% in 2017. It also guided a full-year operating margin performance of 24.4% to 26.4% in comparison to 2016's performance of 24.7%. In both cases, the midpoint of the range will reflect improvement. And, in both cases, any improvement strengthens the possibility of breaking through the $4.00 mark for earnings per ADS.

Valuing the stock based on its ability to continue to deliver 12% growth in 2017, the potential of $4.00 in earnings per ADS as well as its approximate $8.00 in cash per ADS, Silicon Motion is undervalued at any price below $56.00. The potential of 20% upside in the share price is nothing to yawn about.

