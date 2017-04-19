Canadian Marijuana Legalization And Investment Potential

I am enthusiastically long on Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF). In performing my due diligence on my investment, there are two factors I see that will affect Aphria's performance in 2017. Its continued to push to get earnings closer to justifying the very high valuation; and Canada's debate on nationwide cannabis legalization.

A great quarter

I probably should have waited a day to publish my last article on Aphria inc. . The company reported its 3rd quarter results on April 13th and they were not disappointing.

-Fiscal 3rd quarter revenues grew 91.04% year over year from $2.68 million to $5.12 million.

-Gross incomes improved by 80.43% to $3.32 million.

-Net income had 1320x increase from $3,720 to $4.95 million.

Prior to investing in Aphria, the biggest concern to me was its overvalued share price. This most recent quarter helped to put some of those concerns at ease. This along with Canada's softening attitudes toward Marijuana mean I'm not the least bit worried about the pullback that's occurred in the past few days (yes, it is painfully ironic that the stock price pulls back the moment I start writing about it). This most recent quarter should help to put a lot of that criticism at ease.

Aphria's $202.9 million in assets is comprised mostly of cash and short term investments of $122.03 million. With the large amount of capital and low debt levels (long term debt is at $7.18 million), Aphria's balance sheet is looking stronger and stronger with $189.49 million in total equity. The news gets better and better when it comes to cash flow. Operating cash flow has improved tremendously from a year ago; going from negative cash flows of ($357,350) to $3.09 million. On an overall basis I feel great about the company's current financials.

Canada might help me out too

On the market side of things, the environment is looking more and more positive for Aphria's home market. The Canadian government recently introduced a bill legalizing Marijuana across the country. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on the topic of legalizing Marijuana, and has cited the failures of current policies to diminish and/or stop the use of cannabis.

While momentum certainly seems to be on the side of legalization, there's likely to be a great deal of debate on the topic. Many are skeptical of some of the proposed laws created under the current framework, which would likely make matters more complicated for some within the already murky industry.

Obviously the way legalization is implemented will would have drastic effects on Aphria's long term guidance. Say for instance, that they take a very free market stance and issue growing/distribution licensing to anyone who wants it. In that case, Aphria could be in for a world of hurt. Competitors would no doubt pop up like flies; drastically undermining their business. Personally, I see Canada taking a far more heavily regulated approach.

The currently proposed C-45 bill could benefit companies like Aphria and Canopy growth corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) if the government is involved in the distribution system as it likely will be. Therefore, it stands to reason that the licensed suppliers to the government run Healthcare system will get first dibs on the new production and distribution. Obviously we'll have to wait and see how this plays out before I get my hopes up on that one.

Overall, I certainly believe that those who have already developed infrastructure for cannabis production stand way ahead of the pack in the event of recreational legalization. For that reason, Aphria seems like an excellent play. They're currently in part 3 of project of a project to increase production. This fits right in line with their growing sales; and puts them in good position should they need more production for recreational sales. Combine that with the strengthening financials and I see some real potential in this company. I am long Aphria inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.