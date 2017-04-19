Was Cardinal's Sell-Off Justified?





Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is a Dividend Aristocrat operating in the oligopolistic drug wholesaling and distribution space with key competitors AmeriSourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK). I did a detailed analysis on the company twice before, which can be found here and here. Shares traded down by 11.5% on Tuesday, which is a massive draw-down for a strong, entrenched company. This was caused by an earnings revision, and news was announced that Cardinal has initiated a large acquisition from fellow Dividend Aristocrat Medtronic (NYST:MDT).

Despite the draw-down, Cardinal operates in a space with high barriers to entry and a long growth runway with the continued aging of the population in America and the increased healthcare spending. Although the near-term may not be the rosiest, long-term investors will do well owning this well-run company.





New Acquisition

Cardinal will be significantly expanding its medical device business with its upcoming acquisition of the Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses from Medtronic. The brands shown above are very well known and are in nearly every hospital around the country. The new brands are well diversified by product line, and ~70% of sales come from the US with a decent international presence. Cardinal will also be adding 17 manufacturing facilities and ~10K employees as part of the deal.This deal is in keeping with Cardinal's strategy for some time. Following the Cordis acquisition from Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in 2015, Cardinal has been looking to expand its margins and somewhat diversify away from its core business. Its core business has been under pressure as drug pricing issues have continued to dampen results for all 3 of the companies in the space. The Medical segment is only ~1/10th of revenue, but its higher margins and continued growth through acquisition will likely drive strong results for Cardinal going forward.

Cardinal's infrastructure is already set up in such a way that this acquisition will be highly synergistic. With these brands in hospitals around the company, Cardinal is among the best suited to take up the sale and delivery of these products.

The company expects to pay $6.1B, with $4.5B of that coming from a new debt issue. Net of interest expense of $0.39 per share, the acquisition expects to be accretive to earnings on the order of $0.21 per share in FY2018. This will step up to greater than $0.55 in FY2019, and more in 2020 as annual synergies reach ~$150M.

CEO George Barrett on the acquisition:

We are thrilled about today's announcement, as this well-established product line is complementary to our medical consumables business and fits naturally into our customer offering. For this reason, this product portfolio has been on our radar for many years. We distribute some of these products today and have been collaborative partners with the leadership of this business. Given the current trends in healthcare, including aging demographics and a focus on post-acute care, this industry-leading portfolio will help us further expand our scope in the operating room, in long-term care facilities and in home healthcare, reaching customers across the entire continuum of care.

On the whole, I am a fan of the deal, as Cardinal continues to emphasize growth in its medical segment to expand margins. In a business where the companies have net profit margins <2%, the medical devices will help to provide a buffer. Additionally, the long-term care field is one that I continue to be bullish on as the population ages, and several of the brands are well utilized in that field.

New Guidance



The acquisition is not what caused the stock to sell off, however. In conjunction with that announcement, management revised down earnings over the next 2 years. Earnings this year are now expected to be at the bottom of the range of $5.35-$5.50, primarily due to the continuing issue of generic price deflation. This issue has been well known and well documented for some time, but continues to be a large draw on earnings, with low double digit price declines on the full fiscal year.

FY 2018 is now expected to be flat to down single digits in earnings per share. Although the acquisition should begin to become accretive next year, generic price deflation and several company-specific discrete items are expected to cause earnings to be down. Management does expect at least high-single digits earnings growth in FY2019.

Source: FDA

All that being said, Cardinal is merely setting expectations for continued pain in generic pricing, which may or may not be as bad as forecast. As I discussed in my last article on the company, the generic backlog of approvals got very large for some time, leading to inflated prices. Cardinal was among those that benefited the most from this. However, last year, the backlog started to be cleared at a more rapid rate, which resulted in significantly higher than average deflation in prices. As the backlog clears, the price deflation will moderate, and the FDA is committed to working on its process for approving generic drugs. However, for the near term, Cardinal and its competitors will have to find ways to maintain their margins and operate in this difficult environment.

Cardinal will be assuming $4.5B in long-term debt to finance its new acquisition. S&P placed its A- credit rating on review for a possible downgrade to BBB+. Although the long-term debt will now total ~$10B, Cardinal generates a solid amount of free cash flow every year and has a very predictable business. Although margins are very low, Cardinal derives massive revenues from a huge number of clients. This allows the company to carry a higher debt load. I wouldn't expect any issues with the dividend, which will continue to grow just like it has for many years. As the debt maturities are expounded upon further, and the company comes out with more information, I will likely cover this in more detail.

Cardinal was trading near fair value at ~15X earnings and $82 per share. Today, the company is now trading near $72 with a forward P/E ratio (based on revised estimates for next year of ~$5.00, which would be in the middle of guidance at 6.5% down) of 14.4X. However, the upcoming acquisition and likelihood of strong results once headwinds abate mean that today marks a great entry point for the long-term investor.

