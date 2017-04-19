Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Cools Down As French Election Concerns Heat Up

We go deep with analysis of the long-end of the VIX futures curve.

CNBC: 8:50 EST

S&P bulls were back in charge during the overnight session, after yesterday failing to follow through on Monday's rally. Posting lows at 2336.25 almost immediately at the opening of the Asian session, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) participants have almost no big news drivers to contend with today.

Crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) have rolled over to a June front-month, and are roughly flat in the overnight session as participants await EIA inventories, slated for 10:30 EST. Yesterday's API inventory number came out as more bullish than expected; analysts polled are expecting what would amount to the fourth inventory draw of the year.

Spot VIX has gotten hammered since yesterday's close, currently sporting a 13-handle, and down over 3.50%.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

After a big earnings disappointment from Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), markets (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed moderately lower yesterday. Although health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) was the day's biggest loser, dropping over 1%, both energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) sectors contributed to the decline as well, each posting losses at 0.94%. The consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA:XLP) logged the largest gains yesterday, with a 0.45% rise.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight an Eric Parnell piece from yesterday evening, written about what he calls The Greatest Geopolitical Risk For Today's Markets. Rather than the potential military standoff with North Korea, the author argues that the upcoming French elections pose a much greater threat to the markets. While the upcoming election has likely been on many investor's radar for some time, the situation threatens to escalate dramatically over the next week.

Citing market reactions to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, Mr. Parnell states that while the North Korea situation does require some monitoring from a risk management standpoint, past military conflicts have taught us that markets tend to shrug off such concerns. From the author:

The lesson associated with the Cuban Missile Crisis that we have seen repeated throughout market history is the following. While geopolitical risk associated with military can rattle investor nerves in the immediate term, any jitters almost always result in an attractive buying opportunity for those that keep a cool head about themselves."

Next, Mr. Parnell moves to make his arguments that the upcoming French elections pose a much greater threat to markets. French citizens will head to the polls on Sunday, April 23. Though National Front (NF) party nominee Marine Le Pen has appeared in the polls poised to take the first round of voting, while failing in the second, the real increase in risk has stemmed from the arrival of other serious contenders.

Currently, the biggest geopolitical risks stem from the French election now including two "outsider" candidates among the top 4, each of whom are vocally anti-EU.

Thoughts on Volatility

With the April VX contract now off the table, VIX futures term structure has regained a more traditional contango shape. While the F1-F2 (May-June) spread has threatened to invert several times over the past few days, they have failed to do so in a meaningful way. Taken in comparison to the term structure just last Friday, observe how the front-end of the curve has mellowed out considerably this week. Just before the open this morning, spot VIX sits at 13.77, with F1 (May) at 14.05, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) at 14.25.

Next, we turn our attention to the far-end of the VIX futures curve. Just as the contango has moved back into positive territory in recent days on the front-end, contango appears to be back on the rise over the deep-end as well.

During the brief switch into backwardation of the F1-F2 VX spread, readers will observe that the back end of the curve did not threaten to flatten out quite as far. Indeed, as the first term structure chart showed, the far-end of the VIX futures curve has steepened considerably in the last week. Though it does not tend to move as freely as the front-end of the curve, the F4-F7 (currently August-November) range has shown the ability to move quite a bit at times. Notice the brief dips into backwardation during the late August of 2015, as well as early on in 2016.

Implied volatilities for ATM ES options is remains elevated compared to levels over the past three to six months; that said organic vol has fallen across the board over the past couple sessions.

Of the three vols that we feature, we think one-month acts as the driver here. We don't see quarterly vol picking up on its own without the encouragement of the nearer dates. This is because the pattern has been low-vol for so long; traders have learned that vol just spikes and then resets lower. It therefore takes some real leadership on the part of one-month to lead more distant contracts higher.

Now to our minds, once quarterly vol does in fact rise to a high level (say north of 17), we think that will truly signify a shift in traders' read on the structural nature of vol and of the resiliency of the markets.

Please share your thoughts! If you use ES option vol to gain your own insights that you'd like to share, please let us know.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: Apr 22 (this upcoming Friday)

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: muted short call

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 10 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

There appears to be resistance at around 2370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally, even if it does not hold.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number, tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling 'skew'.

With all this being the case, we will sell an in-the-money call, and hedge with an out-of-the-money call diagonal.

As we analyze this trade, ES sits at 2344; the range for the trade since initiation has thus far been 2323-2360. All told, S&P is down about 11 handles from where we sold the call last Monday, and vol is about flat from yesterday, up since inception.

Tactics

The particular legs we will opened with on Monday were:

Sell the May5 2340 call

Buy two of the Apr28 2380 May5 2410 call diagonal

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram at the point of trade initiation:

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr28 expiration.

We'll discuss the Greeks in greater depth below. But for now, we will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1175 (we limited in at credit of $23.50). This was especially dicey given that when we initiated it appeared we were closer to the bottom of the recent trading range than the top.

One thing we will say is that when you are learning to trade, getting in a little over your head (in a sim account) can be a good thing. It's not a bad thing to learn early how to manage a losing position. So far that is not the issue on this particular trade, seeing as it has earned us a profit. Still, it could have very easily gone the other way.

"Can you give us an update on your options sensitivities (your "Greeks")?"

Certainly.

Since initiation, theta has really picked up on this trade. At initiation, we were flat on theta; now we are sporting a -$.40/day on the spread at the current level. Note that this is at least partially offset by a negative vega (-$.68); given the fragile nature of volatility here we think that this acts as a meaningful offset.

"How did Monday's trade mod go?"

It didn't! We put in a limit on the above trade for $.40 on the spread, and never got filled on Monday. It's gonna happen sometimes.

On the other side of the coin, as chance would have it the spread has barely moved at all in price. The same spread currently trades $.10-$1.50. At this point it makes good sense to trade this, as we need to consider our negative theta.

Now, we personally have no problem trading around a negative theta; generally this is offset by a positive gamma. Still, you want to be mindful of the impact of time on such trades. We just want to give ourselves a little more room to be wrong on this position: trading out our strikes would help in this regard.

"Why this… why not a call spread or something to lock in your winner?"

Technically, we are buying (and selling) a call spread, so yes that is what we are doing. Having said that, this is a horizontal spread (pushing our calls back in time) rather than a vertical spread (adjusting the strikes). Our goal for now is to do a better job matching up maturities. If the market does indeed push higher, we'd like to have long options with a May5 expiry.

From a technical standpoint we understand the desire to buy in some spread. And let us confess: it's tempting. But we'd rather let our thesis play out a little closer to its original form. All too often traders overtrade. They ride their losers and lock in their gains. Our suggested approach to this trade modification is more in keeping with letting our position play out and seeing the impact on gains.

"What are the current gains?"

With the spread's current mid at $14.50, the spread currently enjoys a $9 gain; this is attributable to a combination of delta and vega going our way. With a 50x multiplier, that is $450, scaled to what is roughly a $50,000 sim account.

Mechanics: Trading the Mod

In pre-trade, observe in the panel above that the bid-ask on this mod is reasonably wide (1.40). That would most assuredly tighten up considerably if we actually bid it.

We tried limiting in on this position for $.45 on Monday, which was below the mid at the time; the mid rests at $.80 as we speak.

We actually want to get this trade done twice now. It will do quite a bit to help our theta.

The way we will go about modifying this position is to scale in: once above the mid, and a second time below the mid.

Getting this trade done once is somewhat important, because a move higher to the 2360 region would be painful for theta as things stand; a second time would be nice, but is not critical.

Limit in to this trade once for a $.95 debit; if filled, limit in a second time for a $.35 debit.

Closing Thoughts

Our trade looks pretty good, but we want to keep time decay under control. Traders are giving lower VIX levels a shot; a strange combination of generally positive earnings mixed with a shaky geopolitical landscape currently dominate the market narrative.

As always, our call to traders and investors is to prepare for a regime that is quite different from that of the last five years or so. By prepare we do not mean panic and sell everything; we mean shift gears and develop new skill sets.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

