Vale And Iron Ore Crash

Iron ore prices have been crashing and it's been a tough time to be a shareholder of Vale (NYSE:VALE) once again. Iron ore prices have been plummeting on the back of supply concerns and are now nearing their lowest point in the last six months. Nearing $60/mt, iron ore prices are oversold but it doesn't look as though the downtrend will reverse anytime soon. This is dragging down core iron stocks like Vale and is rooted in shrinking Chinese demand relative to increasing supply from Western Australia and Brazil. Investors should be patient on buying this name on weakness and wait for inventory levels to come down before making a long-term investment.

Source: Vale

Iron Ore Heavily Oversold

The market for iron ore is heavily oversold, with the RSI reading 17. However, the chart for Vale, while trending towards oversold, isn't there yet. Yet, the rapid decline the last three months has been enough selling pressure where investors have had to completely rethink the thesis behind this company. Iron ore is currently approaching the $60/mt level, which hasn't been seen since early Q4 2016. This is a significant reversal in the progress that iron ore prices had made in 2016 and directly undercuts the optimism experienced during that time. The same fears have returned to the market - too much supply and too little demand - and how long they'll stay this time is up to the major iron ore producers and they're level of cooperation with each other.

Source: Bloomberg

From the longer-term perspective, it's tough to say what will happen next. The rebound that iron ore prices experienced in 2016 looked to be a complete break of the downtrend experienced from 2011-2015 and that a cyclical recovery was underway. However, this slide is incredibly rapid and trying to pinpoint where the floor in iron ore prices is becomes a necessary endeavor. If it didn't seem clear enough, the trend is down for iron ore prices and if the current pacing continues, iron ore will hit $40/mt by no later than mid-May.

Source: Bloomberg

Iron Ore Fundamentals

Investors are struggling with a few items right now, leading them to heavily sell off iron ore. Just the other day, China announced that its GDP growth in Q1 2017 was 6.9%, which is was a great figure of support for global markets in light of last year's concerns that growth would slip below 6.5%. However, digging into that report, traders are concerned about the fourth straight month of lower housing market growth. That, in turn, drives less demand for steel and less demand for iron ore, which is an input for steel. We're seeing everything from steel rebar to hot and cold rolled prices decline to multi-month lows.

The fear of oversupply is a continual problem in base metals. This larger supply is credited to Australia, where BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are ramping up production. When viewed with Vale's S11D that came online earlier this year, a massive iron ore mine that has a capacity of 90 million mt, it's tough for demand to keep up with the surge in supply.

A large problem present is the massive build in iron ore inventories since mid-2015. These inventories have really piled up since Q4 2016, fully warranting a decline in iron ore prices. While it looks as though there's been a small pull back in inventories with the last report, but with inventories at five-year highs, it's a tough roadblock for the iron ore market to overcome. If we want to see a resurgence to the $80/mt for iron ore, we're going to have to see either supply disruptions or these inventories to see a sustained downtrend.

Source: Bloomberg

Per a note from Citigroup analysts via the Financial Times,

[We expect] prices to remain weak as an additional 70-75m tonnes of supply from Australia, Brazil and India hits the market and demand growth in China slows. They also reckon Chinese production will increase this year, adding a further 20m-30m tonnes of supply.

Here's some good news. Vale has no debt due this year thanks to a debt reduction effort started over a year ago. This allows the company time to weather the storm in iron ore prices, so while this decline in iron ore will impact cash flow this 1H 2017 and will impact the stock, prices have time to recover before the company has $2.5 billion in debt and revolvers outstanding due next year. Another piece of good news is that for those investors who missed the rally back in mid-2016, as current trading is carving out a great entry point for prospective investors. Additionally, for those investors who are already long, as this stock enters oversold territory, perhaps increasing the stake and lowering your position's cost basis as these fundamentals become priced in is a decent trade.

Source: Bloomberg

Yet, if these fundamental problems stick around for another few months or even for another year, then we could see Vale retrace to lower levels. There's decent support at $8, but if these problems persist, I'd expect Vale to trade as low as $6 before more buying power steps in. At that point, it's likely iron ore would be trading around $40/mt.

Conclusion

Vale is experiencing weakness and it's been exacerbated in the last few sessions as iron prices have really started to crash. It reverses some of the progress made in Q4 2016, which comes as a disappointment to shareholders who loaded up on iron ore-linked equities. Being patient with this stock and waiting for it to become oversold before getting back in is likely the right trade. There are clear fundamental problems and if they linger, then there's going to be a significantly larger amount of pain ahead for Vale. Keeping an eye on inventory levels, in my opinion, will be the best gauge of whether or not the tide is turning.

