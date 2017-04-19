Johnson & Johnson: Was The Sell-Off Justified?

Image credit

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a stock I've oscillated on in the past. I've long thought it to be expensive - owed to the power of the mighty dividend it sports - but more recently, I found value in it following a long consolidation period. Coming out of the fourth quarter I felt like JNJ had some rather pedestrian guidance it could beat and that as a result, multiple expansion was a distinct possibility. The Actelion purchase is muddying the waters a bit but on the whole, is JNJ on track after a somewhat disappointing first quarter?

Heading into the Q1 report, optimism on JNJ was high, as evidenced by the strong rally we saw from the $110 level to nearly $130. The stock came off of that rally a bit due to broad market weakness but following the report yesterday, we saw another 3% or so lopped off the price. Was the quarter that bad or had JNJ just become overextended? The answer, I fear, may be a bit of both.

JNJ struggled with revenue growth (again) in Q1 as total sales rose just 1.6%. That was light against expectations and it came from a weak domestic number of just +60bps. The international business performed better at +2.8% but it lost 80bps to currency translation. That is something I've been cautious on JNJ and other multinationals for some time now as the dollar gets stronger, although of late, that hasn't been the case. Over time, however, with rates in the US on the move higher in general while the rest of the world sits on its hands, JNJ may suffer a bit with respect to losing some growth to currency translation. Q1's currency loss of 40bps overall represents one-fifth of its total revenue growth so certainly, even in a quarter when the dollar isn't all that strong, it is a meaningful loss of revenue. If you're long, this isn't going away anytime soon so it is something to keep in mind.

One reason I was excited about JNJ a few months ago is that its efforts to expand margins were progressing quite well and, the thinking goes, that could lead to not only outsized profit growth but multiple expansion as well. The multiple has expanded since I last visited JNJ from 16 to just over 17 - even after the move off of the highs - but how are margins performing? In short, quite well. JNJ's revenue gain of 160bps is but a fraction of pre-tax earnings growth of 5.3%. That is largely a repeat of what JNJ was able to accomplish for much of last year and on margins, it seems the good times are continuing to roll and that's huge.

Cost of goods and SG&A costs both saw positive leverage of 20bps, helping JNJ achieve 110bps of EBT margin expansion in Q1. That's a really terrific result and it continues the good work JNJ did late last year that had me jumping on the bullish bandwagon after disliking the stock for so long. The fact that JNJ isn't done with its margin expansion is a big piece of the bull case for me and further, the fact that it is able to do it on very modest revenue growth is extremely encouraging. If JNJ doesn't need top line growth to grow margins, it means that if it does finally get some meaningful top line expansion, the results could be spectacular. And as top line growth has been slow for some time, that is quite significant.

The Actelion acquisition will help JNJ boost its top line but if it is like just about every other acquisition, it's going to make JNJ's margins messy for at least a few quarters. Large acquisitions are great for bolt-on growth and while I believe it will be a long term win, in the short term, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see JNJ derail a bit from its margin expansion. In concert with slowing top line growth, that could be part of the reason why analysts have docked JNJ's earnings estimates for this year and even next year. That, in turn, is spooking investors into selling.

On the whole, JNJ's growth in the top line was slow and that's a problem, but to be fair, we sort of knew this was coming. To be honest, I thought we'd still see 2%+ but 1.6% will have to do, I suppose. More importantly to me, margin growth is certainly on track and while the Actelion buy will complicate things over the short term, I'm impressed by JNJ's ability to make tremendously impactful margin gains on almost nothing in terms of revenue growth. That means that even if JNJ can only muster 2% revenue growth going forward, we should still be able to expect 5% or 6% in EPS growth. At just over 17 times earnings, that doesn't make JNJ cheap in a traditional sense but I also think there's still upside. Keep in mind revenue growth is weak and while currency headwinds will be around for some time, there will be better days for revenue, particularly after Actelion is brought on board. For now, I didn't see enough in Q1 to make me abandon by bullish tilt and with the stock a few dollars in excess of the 200DMA, I'm still optimistic. JNJ isn't without its problems but on the whole, this looks like a stock that wants to go higher.

