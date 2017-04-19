TUR: The Market Responses To Erdogan's Victory

Referendum

Last Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the referendum that grants him extra power and will allow him to remain the country's leader until 2029. Although it was a close call, Erdogan's victory removes a lot of uncertainty. And financial markets tend to applaud the removal of uncertainty. This doesn't mean that all the problems disappeared like snow before the sun. But e.g. the cheap valuation of Turkey will come more to the forefront. And if the international forces are capable to recapture Al-Raqqa (the self-declared capital of IS in Syria), this would not only be a major blow for Islamic State, but this could also bolster Turkish tourism.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries Turkey has to face:

The war in Syria against Islamic State,

Terrorist attacks,

Increasing protectionism,

Currency depreciations,

A global recession,

Rampant inflation,

High unemployment rate,

Corruption, etc.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Trump was even the first western leader to congratulate Erdogan with his victory!

Economic environment

Also the economic figures in Turkey show signs of improvement. The Turkey Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3 in March of 2017 from 49.7 in February.

Graph 3: Turkey Manufacturing PMI

Sectors

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA: TUR) is quite heavily exposed to Financials. For the moment the non-performing loans get a lot of attention, but with a recovering economic situation the outlook for the Turkish financial sector should gradually improve.

Graph 4: iShares MSCI Turkey sector-exposure

Valuation

It's no secret that Europe is much cheaper that the United States. Compared to the Eurozone, Turkey has an even cheaper valuation, as you can see in Table 1.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe this undervaluation is undeserved and expect Turkey to get a valuation more in line with the Eurozone. On top of that: the Eurozone's valuation itself has room to grow!

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI South Turkey ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is turning positive.

Graph 5: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Conclusion

We would label investors in Turkey "bargain hunters" using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

An economic tailwind, Improving earnings forecasts, Positive price momentum and A cheap valuation.

The above can assure investors to say "yes" (or "evet" in Turkish): BUY the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

