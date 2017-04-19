Athersys: Initiating Coverage With Buy Rating And Price Target Of $8

The company has several upcoming catalysts which could add to the upside.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a Cleveland, Ohio based emerging biotechnology company in the field of regenerative medicine.

(Athersys, common stock price chart. Source: Bloomberg)

Technology:

The company has proprietary Multistem cell therapy technology (based on MAPCs, multipotent adult progenitor cells). The cell therapy technology is off-the-shelf (allogeneic) and is thus, easy to manufacture in large scale.

(Athersys, Multistem technology)

Mutistem cell therapy has been found to be safe and well tolerated in various preclinical and clinical studies in neurological and cardiovascular disease models. It reduces inflammatory damage, protects tissue at risk after acute or ischemic injury, and promotes the formation of new blood vessels in regions of ischemic injury. Athersys has 6 ongoing Multistem programs in clinical trials. The therapy was licensed from the University of Minnesota in exchange for potential milestone payments and single-digit percentage of sales as royalty payments.

Product Pipeline:

(Athersys, product pipeline)

Multistem cell therapy in ischemic stroke:

Ischemic stroke affects about 72,000 patients annually in the US and forms 85-90% of all stroke cases. The prevalence of ischemic stroke is about 1.8 million cases in the US, EU and Japan combined.

In a phase 2 trial, Multistem therapy did not achieve the primary and secondary end-points in the intent-to-treat, ITT population but there was lower rate of mortality, life-threatening adverse events, infections, reduced hospitalization and ICU stay in the Multistem therapy arm. Patients who received the therapy earlier (24-36 hours) after the onset of stroke symptoms had better recovery than placebo. Biomarkers also showed reduced post-stroke inflammation compared to placebo. After 1-year of followup, Multistem therapy arm had higher rate of excellent outcome which is associated with ability of live and function independently with high quality of life. The 1-year improvement in excellent outcome was more pronounced in patients who received the therapy within 36 hours of onset of stroke. Results of the trial were published in the prestigious medical journal Lancet Neurology. We are bullish on the therapy's potential in acute ischemic stroke based on long-term favorable outcome.

Thrombolytic therapies like tPA have to be administered within 3 hours of onset of stroke symptoms. Use of Multistem therapy may increase the time window within which stroke-modifying therapies can be used after onset of symptoms.

Japan is a key market for regenerative cell therapies since the new Regenerative medicine regulatory framework has already resulted in commercial approval for two cell therapies. Healios has acquired the commercial rights for Multistem cell therapy in Japan in ischemic stroke and will pay up to $225 million in milestone payments plus low double digit to high teens percentage of sales as royalty payments to Athersys. Healios also has the option to license the therapy in Japan in two other indications (adult respiratory distress syndrome, ARDS and an orthopedic indication). A phase 2/3 pivotal trial in ischemic stroke is ongoing in Japan and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

In September 2016, Athersys received an agreement from FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment for the design and plan for a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in ischemic stroke (planned to start in late-2017). The trial will enroll 300 patients in the US and EU. The primary end-point is disability using modified Rankin scale at 3 months after single dose administration of Multistem cell therapy. The 21st Century Cures Act is expected to speed approval for stem cell therapies in the US.

Other neurological indications:

Traumatic brain injury, TBI causes 1.7 million cases per year in the US. A preclinical study in the indication has been completed and IND is planned to enable start of phase 1 trial.

In preclinical models of spinal cord injury, Multistem cell therapy resulted in significant improvement in gross and fine motor function and bladder control.

In preclinical models of chronic progressive multiple sclerosis, MS, Multistem cell therapy resulted in arrest in demyelination and increase in remyelination. The program is being conducted in collaboration with George Washington University.

Acute Respiratory Distress syndrome, ARDS:

There are about 400K-500K new cases of ARDS per year in the US, EU and Japan. A phase 1/2 study is ongoing in collaboration with Catapult, UK aided by Euro 2 million research grant from Innovate UK.

Graft-versus Host disease, GVHD:

GVHD is a complication seen after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, HSCT when the donor T cells attack the recipient tissue. Multistem cell therapy has Orphan drug designation in the US and EU and Fast Track designation from FDA for prevention of GVHD after HSCT. A pivotal phase 2/3 registration trial has received Special Protocol Assessment from FDA and positive opinion from EMA.

Acute myocardial infarction, AMI:

Multistem cell therapy showed favorable safety profile and encouraging signs of improvement in the left ventricular ejection fraction in a phase 1 study and the benefits were sustained at 1 year. A phase 2 study in acute non-ST elevation MI is ongoing aided by a $2.8 million grant received from NIH.

Animal Health:

Athersys has partnered with a leading global animal health company for developing Multistem cell therapy in an undisclosed animal health area. Global animal health market size was $32 billion in 2015 and is expected to increase to $43 billion by 2020.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMS collaboration:

Under this collaboration deal, BMS received rights to several cell lines using RAGE technology for its internal drug development program. Athersys will receive up to $5.5 million in licensing fee+milestone payments per cell line and has received aggregate $12.5 million in payments so far.

Potential competition:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) is developing an allogeneic stem cell product (mesenchymal derived) and a phase 3 trial in heart failure was cleared this week by FDA. We believe that Athersys's MPAC based stem cell technology is better than mesenchymal derived stem cells. Mesoblast already has an approved stem cell product, TemCell for GVHD prevention in Japan. Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) is also developing an allogeneic, off-the-shelf stem cell therapy product in knee osteoarthritis. Asterias (NYSEMKT:AST) is developing allogeneic pluripotent stem cells for spinal cord injury. Biotime (NYSEMKT:BTX) is developing allogeneic stem cell therapy in dry age-related macular degeneration, AMD.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is developing an autologous cell therapy product in dilated cardiomyopathy and cartilage repair. Pluristem (NASDAQ:PSTI) is developing placental-derived, mesenchymal-like stromal cells in critical limb ischemia and muscle injury. Caldarius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is developing T-cell regulatory based therapy for type 1 diabetes. Cytori (NASDAQ:CYTX) is developing adipose tissue derived stem cells for scleroderma associated hand dysfunction. Brainstorm cell therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing autologous stem cell therapy in amyotropic lateral sclerosis, ALS.

Leadership:

CEO, Gil Van Bokkelen, PhD: He co-founded Athersys in 1995 and has served as its CEO since 2000. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors for the National Center for Regenerative Medicine. He served as the Chairman of the Alliance of Regenerative Medicine.

Executive VP and Chief Scientific Officer, John Harrington, PhD: He co-founded Athersys and led the development of the RAGE technology. He has over 20 issued or pending US patents and was named one of the top international young scientists by MIT Technology Review in 2002.

The Board of Directors includes the current CEO of X-Rx Inc., a former President and Director of Global Research and Roche, the current Executive VP of UCB S.A., a former Chief Scientific Officer at Schering Plough, a current Board member at Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), and a former Chief Financial Officer at Schering Plough.

Financials and valuation:

Athersys is expected to have $35.6 million in cash reserves after the recent equity offering in February 2017. The operating cash burn was $10.9 million in 2016. The management expects the cash reserves to be enough till at least end of 2017. The company has warrant liability of $1 million and no other long-term debt.

We expect Multistem cell therapy in ischemic stroke to be the key revenue driver with Japan and US being the 2 key markets. We are not aware of any other allogeneic stem cell therapy product being developed in this indication. The target market is about 72,000 cases of ischemic stroke per year in the US and about 28,000 cases per year in Japan.

The reimbursement for Temcell (stem cell therapy in GVHD) in Japan is about $125,000 to $188,000 per treated case. The reimbursement in GVHD is higher due to it being an orphan indication. HeartCel (marketed in Japan by Daiichi Sankyo) for ischemic heart failure is reimbursed at $100,000 per treated case. We expect Multistem cell therapy in ischemic stroke to be priced at a similar average sales price, ASP in the US and Japan. The average incremental cost per case of ischemic stroke can run up to $140,000 (including rehabilitation and not including lost productivity etc.) which can justify the pricing of Multistem cell therapy. Athersys expects the potential market size for a new stroke therapy to be $15-20 billion.

Our estimate for the therapy's probability to reach the market is 60% at the current stage (based on average probability of success for phase 3 trials and regulatory stage success, Pharmagellan guide). Even at very conservative 10% peak market penetration, we modeled $410 million revenue in the US in ischemic stroke (2024) and $25.53 million peak royalty revenue in Japan (2024) (after 5% royalties to University of Minnesota).

We modeled peak, risk-adjusted US revenue for Multistem therapy in ischemic stroke=$436 million in the US (assuming no out-licensing deal) (2024) (spreadsheet available to subscribers). Market share trajectory and peak market share is in line with the guidelines of the Pharmagellan guide. We also added $225 million milestone payment from Healios (equally distributed from 2017-2024 and discounted at 15% for NPV of $126 million).

Using rNPV method (20% cost of capital), we calculated fair value of equity= $905 million after adjusting for non-operating assets, operating loss carryforwards and liabilities (using diluted share count) or $7.56 per share.

We are initiating coverage on Athersys common stock with Buy rating and first price target=$8.

We have not yet modeled revenue from other pipeline candidates which could add to further upside.

Two insiders (a director and an executive VP) bought about $300,000 of stock in the recent February 2017 offering which we consider bullish.

William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with Buy rating (calling it a potential 10-bagger) on 3/29/2017. Maxim Group reiterated Buy rating on the stock with PT=$9 on 3/20/2017. Needham issued Buy rating with PT=$7 on 2/7/2017.

Upcoming catalysts:

- Enrollment in phase 3 trial of Multistem therapy in ischemic stroke (US and EU) is expected to start in late-2017.

- Results of a phase 2 trial of Multistem therapy in acute MI are expected in H1, 2018.

- Results of a phase 1/2 study of Multistem therapy in ARDS are expected in 2018.

- The pivotal phase 3 trial in Japan is expected to be completed in H2, 2018.

Risks in the investment:

It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also need to raise additional capital in future.

